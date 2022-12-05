Read full article on original website
WAND TV
5 people, 2 cats escape Springfield house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Five people and two cats were displaced after a Springfield house fire Wednesday night. The Springfield Fire Department was called to the 1900 block of N. 6th St. around 5 p.m. Fire was found in the kitchen and put out. Fire advanced to the attic through...
newschannel20.com
Multiple catalytic converters stolen in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department about multiple catalytic converter theft. The Springfield Police Department took a report from the 600 block of N 6th St. for 7 catalytic converters stolen, a report from the 2500 block of Prairie Crossing Dr. for 3 catalytic converters stolen and an additional report from the 2900 block of Rochester Road for 1 catalytic converter stolen.
WAND TV
Riverton man arrested in connection with multiple burglaries across Menard and Sangamon Counties
MENARD COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A suspect was arrested on Monday in Riverton, Il, for their alleged involvement in a string of burglaries across multiple counties. According to the Menard County Sheriff's Office, on November 15,2022, at approximately 1:47 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a reported burglary in progress at Parkside Tavern in rural Petersburg.
WAND TV
Sangamon County Animal Control making improvements to facility
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - After Sangamon County Animal Control and Adoption Center was inspected by several government organizations last year, they are now clearing the air. The inspections were a response to several social media posts claiming abuse and mass sickness at the facility. All of the inspections came back with no violations listed.
newschannel20.com
5th street structure fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 5th street on Monday. The first crew on the scene reported heavy fire in the attic. “We had an alarm at 11:11 today for a residential structure fire, said Mike Abbott, Division Chief of Operations...
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
Sangamon County State’s Attorney releases independent review of investigation into former Springfield police officer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright released an independent review of his office’s handling of an investigation into a former Springfield police officer. In April, Aaron Nichols was accused of posting racist, homophobic and anti-semitic comments on social media and was placed on administrative leave with no pay. He later resigned from […]
foxillinois.com
Springfield City Council hears presentation on cannabis ordinance
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield’s City Council is considering changing distance boundaries for adult-use cannabis businesses from sensitive areas such as schools, daycares, and homes. This is part of a debate that aldermen have been discussing for a few months now. They don’t know yet if there will...
Central Illinois Proud
Married couple identified as victims of deadly Morton crash
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A two-vehicle car crash in Morton on Nov. 29 resulted in not one death, but two, as the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead Saturday. According to a press release from Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, 84-year-old Harold J. Mitchell–who was...
Central Illinois Proud
Trial delayed for man accused of Daddio’s murder
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The trial date for a Bloomington man of shooting and killing one woman and injuring another is once again delayed. Michael Bakana, 43 will now face a jury trial for his alleged murder of Mariah Petracca, 22 on January 9th, 2023. Bakana is accused of shooting and killing Petracca in January 2021 outside of Daddio’s nightclub in downtown Bloomington.
WAND TV
Arrest made in stabbing death of Lovington man
MOULTRIE, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in the stabbing death of a Lovington man. According to the Illinois State Police, Matthew E. Nation was arrested for stabbing Michael Peck, 54, to death on Sept. 27 on S. Logan Street in Lovington. According to Illinois State Police, Nation...
25newsnow.com
Second victim of Nov. fatal Tazewell County crash identified
MORTON (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood is identifying a husband and wife killed in a crash in rural Morton on November 29. Harwood says the driver and husband, Harold J. Mitchell, 84, of Tanglewood Drive in Pekin, was transported to St. Francis in critical condition but was pronounced deceased Saturday, December 3 at 5:40 p.m.
Crime of the Week: Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department needs help in solving this week’s crime of the week. At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 27, the Decatur Police responded to a shooting in the alley of the 1600 block of E William. Officers observed a gunshot victim with a non-life-threatening injury to their leg upon […]
foxillinois.com
Sheriff: Springfield residents facing drug charges
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Two Springfield residents were arrested on Wednesday and are facing drug charges according to the Sangamon County Sheriffs. Officials say, Tylour S. Howard, 32, and Krissin A. Padgett, 43, were arrested by the Sangamon County D.I.R.T. as a result of an ongoing drug investigation. Detectives...
wlds.com
South Jacksonville Woman Arrested in Stabbing Incident
South Jacksonville Police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of East Vandalia Road at approximately 11:15 Wednesday night after a caller to West Central Dispatch told authorities they heard someone was stabbed in the upstairs apartment. Upon arrival and subsequent investigation, South Jacksonville Police...
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Arrested for Discharging Firearm Within City Limits
A Jacksonville man was arrested after West Central Joint Dispatchers received a call of possible shots fired early Wednesday morning. Police responded to the 900 block of East State Street at approximately 5:30 Wednesday morning after a caller told dispatch that someone in the area had just yelled to call the police and that they thought they had heard a gunshot.
WAND TV
Springfield District #186 OKs purchase of land on 11th St.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Public School District #186 has approved the purchase of land at 11th St. and Stevenson Dr. for a new school. The former site of Allis Chalmers would replace Laketown, Southern View, and Hazel Dell Elementary Schools pending resolution of environmental concerns. The vote passed...
wmay.com
Springfield Aldermen Appear Open To Some Modification Of Cannabis Zoning Rules
Some Springfield aldermen are indicating they’re open to relaxing some of the city’s rules related to zoning for cannabis craft grow and infusion operations… but only up to a point. The Springfield-Sangamon County Regional Planning Commission made a presentation to the City Council Tuesday night in response...
nprillinois.org
Flu cases, hospitalizations are on the rise
It's turning out to be a bad flu season. Memorial Health reports it is seeing a dramatic increase at its five area hospitals, following national trends. “This year’s strains of influenza are proving to be highly contagious,” said Raj Govindaiah, MD, Memorial Health senior vice president and chief physician executive. “We don’t like to see this kind of increase this early in the flu season. We strongly encourage people to be proactive about protecting themselves and others from contracting the flu right now. People who are young, elderly and immunocompromised are especially at risk for dangerous complications.”
