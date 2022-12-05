ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

New bill aims to cap security deposit for California tenants

Assembly Bill 12 would prohibit the frequent practice of landlords charging two to three times the amount of monthly rent for a security deposit. If passed, California would be the 12th state in the country to cap security deposits. Assemblymember Matt Haney, of San Francisco, who authored the bill, said...
The Caregiving Crisis

Last week, the Society of Professional Journalists OF Northern California celebrated their 2022 award winners for excellence in journalism. We are proud to say that KALW producers took home five awards. In honor of our team’s outstanding work, we are re-airing some of those award-winning stories. Today, we bring you the winner of best health reporting in audio. It is the series Housing As Healthcare.

