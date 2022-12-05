Read full article on original website
Guaranteed income program for pregnant African American parents expands services across California
The Abundant Birth Project mitigates racial birth disparities by funding low-income African American and Pacific Islander parents. A grant from the California Department of Social Services will now expand the program to cover 425 pregnant parents across the State of California. In 2021, only San Francisco residents qualified for the...
New bill aims to cap security deposit for California tenants
Assembly Bill 12 would prohibit the frequent practice of landlords charging two to three times the amount of monthly rent for a security deposit. If passed, California would be the 12th state in the country to cap security deposits. Assemblymember Matt Haney, of San Francisco, who authored the bill, said...
The Caregiving Crisis
Last week, the Society of Professional Journalists OF Northern California celebrated their 2022 award winners for excellence in journalism. We are proud to say that KALW producers took home five awards. In honor of our team’s outstanding work, we are re-airing some of those award-winning stories. Today, we bring you the winner of best health reporting in audio. It is the series Housing As Healthcare.
