Gamespot
Overwatch 2 - Ramattra Hero Guide
Overwatch 2 Season 2 has arrived, bringing a new map, a battle pass, and hero, Ramattra the tank. Ramattra is an Omnic leader, one who is afraid to use violence to protect his people. As a tank, Ramattra can switch forms depending on the situation, making him a flexible pick for most game modes. Here's everything you need to know to dominate in Overwatch 2 as Ramattra. You can see how all heroes, including this one, stack up in our Overwatch 2 tank tier list, DPS tier list, and support tier list. Where did your favorite land?
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Patch Brings Buffs and Nerfs Alongside New Hero Ramattra
Season 2 in Overwatch 2 is now live, with a new hero, a new map returning from Overwatch, and a variety of balance shifts and changes. The biggest change is obviously the new Tank Ramattra. He can morph into two different forms to change his tactics on the fly. Blizzard also changed up the battle pass to make Ramattra easier to unlock, at level 45 of the new battle pass. If you advance through the battle pass, you will earn rewards inspired by ancient Greece. Shambali Monastery returns, revamped for Overwatch 2. It's an escort map, where you will battle in mountainous city streets and explore ancient temple grounds.
IGN
Epic Games Introduces Child-Specific Fortnite Accounts
Epic Games is looking to stop its younger Fortnite fans from spending parents' money unknowingly or speaking with strangers online through its new child-specific accounts. Outlined in a blog post, Epic announced what it's calling Cabined Accounts, which offer a host of additional security features (that can be managed by parents) to ensure a safer and more structured environment for younger players of popular titles like Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys.
Every Android phone owner must check settings – someone may be watching
APPS have access to all sorts on your phone but thankfully you can control most of it. Many of them will probably have a perfectly legitimate reason to request access to a certain part of your phone. For example, WhatsApp needs permission to access your contacts in order to find...
Gamespot
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: Every Battle Pass Skin Ranked
I'm not usually all that critical when it comes to battle pass skins--eight completely unique and multi-style skins for 950 V-Bucks is the sort of deal that's always gonna make me happy. But even by my relatively relaxed standards, the Chapter 4 Season 1 battle pass is a great one, without a bad skin in the bunch.
Gamespot
2 Free Games Are Available Now On The Epic Games Store
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty Has A Long, Strange History On Nintendo Consoles
Microsoft's recent announcement that it intends to put Call Of Duty games onto Nintendo consoles for the next 10 years came as a surprise to many. After all, the best-selling shooter franchise has not yet appeared on the Nintendo Switch, despite that console holding onto a huge portion of market share for years now.
Gamespot
Destiny 2 More Than A Weapon Seasonal Quest - How To Complete All Week 1 Steps
Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph is inbound, presenting a reunion with Rasputin, Osiris, and many other characters. Season 19 will keep us busy until Lightfall releases next year, and it seems there'll be plenty to do until then, including the More Than a Weapon weekly quest. As per usual,...
Gamespot
FINAL FANTASY XVI - REVENGE
FINAL FANTASY XVI - REVENGE. The flames of vengeance burn bright and beckon with ambitious hunger. Awaken the Eikons, but will you dominate them or will they dominate you?
Gamespot
Diablo 4 Hands-On Preview
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Diablo 4 is quick to differentiate itself from its predecessors in almost every way, while intelligently iterating on new series staples with ideas that put freedom of play at the center.
Gamespot
Sony Wants To Grow PlayStation By Making Xbox Smaller, Phil Spencer Says
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has offered some strong words about rival Sony amid the battle over whether or not regulators allow Microsoft's bid to buy Activision Blizzard to go through. He said on the Second Request podcast that Sony is trying to grow its own business by making Xbox smaller.
Gamespot
Best PS5 Deals Available Now: Save Big On 2022 Games And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. With Black Friday behind us, it's time to start assessing purchases and filling in any lingering gaps before the holidays--which are just a few short weeks away. Though most of the stellar PS5 deals from Black Friday are gone, you can still save on a bunch of PlayStation 5 games and accessories. We've rounded up the best PS5 deals available this week. Whether you're shopping for yourself or someone on your list, we think there will be at least one deal for you here.
dotesports.com
Is the Scar back in Fortnite Chapter 4, season one?
Fortnite has a collection of weapons that require some time and patience to master. The battle royale showcases a selection of wacky weapons meant to spice up the gameplay. The Scar is one of the best assault rifles (ARs) to have come out of the Epic Games title over the last half-decade. It’s been around since the early seasons of Fortnite and has been known to pop heads throughout its career.
Gamespot
Random Kid Arrested After Appearing On Stage At The Game Awards
The Game Awards went pretty much without a hiccup until the very bizarre end. It appears that a random kid ended up on stage with the Elden Ring team and interrupted by mumbling something completely unrelated to the evening's proceedings into the mic. After The Game Awards ended, host Geoff Keighly confirmed that this individual has been arrested.
Gamespot
Vampire Survivors, One Of The Best Games Of 2022, Surprise-Releases On iOS And Android
After launching on PC and Xbox consoles earlier this year, Vampire Survivors is now available to play on mobile devices. While the big reveal was presumably going to be announced during The 2022 Game Awards, popular Twitter user Wario64 discovered the game was already listed on both iOS and Android's app stores earlier today.
Gamespot
Hades 2 Announced By Supergiant Games At The Game Awards
Supergiant's next game, Hades 2, a sequel to the hit Hades game, was revealed at The Game Awards. Hades 2 will be set in the same universe with what looks like some new faces from the Greek pantheon and similar roguelike gameplay. The game is currently in development. Unlike the...
Gamespot
Bayonetta Origins Is An Isometric Storybook Spin-Off Of The Character Action Franchise
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was announced at the Game Awards, with a March 17, 2023 release date. The game has an isometric perspective and a painterly storybook style. It's a prequel to the original game, featuring Bayonetta as a young girl wandering a strange and colorful world.
Gamespot
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Gameplay Trailer Revealed At The Game Awards
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2's gameplay trailer premiered at The Game Awards. In it, Captain Titus went head-to-head with wave after wave of alien lifeforms called Tyranids. Space Marine 2, developed by Saber Interactive, is a long-awaited sequel to the 2011 Space Marine game. The trailer mostly showcased the fast-paced...
Gamespot
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
By the developers of Life is Strange and Focus Entertainment, comes a brand new Action RPG. Ghosts are discussed and what seems to be a moral quandry about how they handle these or if banishing is the right choice. It seems you'll be able to utilize a ghost ally at the same time here. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden releases sometime at the end of 2023.
Gamespot
Judas, New Game From The Creators Of BioShock, Announced At The Game Awards
The holidays have come early for BioShock fans, after a launch trailer for Ken Levine's new game was revealed at The 2022 Game Awards. Called Judas, Levine's new narrative-driven game is unrelated to the BioShock franchise but shares many visual similarities to the series, something long-time Levine fans are sure to appreciate.
