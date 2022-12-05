ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing

The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
Yardbarker

Yankees losing faith in Aaron Judge as he catches them off guard

The Yankees brass has remained confident in their quest to retain Aaron Judge this off-season, but their hopes are quickly dwindling after the superstar slugger surprised them by reportedly attending the winter meetings in San Diego. Judge showed up at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Monday night, but flying...
NJ.com

Mets steal Yankees pitching prospect in Rule 5 Draft

SAN DIEGO — The Yankees and Mets blood feud knows no boundaries. In a ruthless act of thievery, the Mets selected Yankees righty reliever Zach Greene with the 27th overall pick in the Rule 5 Draft at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday. Want to bet on MLB?
MEXICO, NY
Yardbarker

Cardinals Release Statement Regarding Team’s TV Announcer

Shocking news hit St. Louis on Monday night when it was revealed that Dan McLaughlin, the TV announcer for the St. Louis Cardinals, was arrested the night before on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to a statement from local police, there had been two separate reports of a suspicious...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NESN

MLB Rumors: Starting Pitcher Leaves Yankees To Sign With Cubs

There’s another void in the New York Yankees’ starting pitching rotation after Wednesday. Jameson Taillon is on his way out of the Bronx to sign a four-year, $68 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, as first reported by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan. The Yankees acquired Taillon from the Pirates ahead of the 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline in exchange for four prospects.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Aaron Judge turned down $400 million from Padres to stay with Yankees

Aaron Judge reportedly had a 10-year, $400M dollar offer on the table from the San Diego Padres before re-signing with the New York Yankees, per Bob Nightengale. Judge ultimately inked a 9-year, $360M dollar offer with New York. This is the second time this offseason that San Diego has fallen short despite making a generous offer, as Trea Turner reportedly took less money to sign in Philadelphia with the Phillies.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Reveals A Major Padres Question Around MLB

The San Diego Padres have come close to landing a couple of big free agents in the past few days. In fact, the offers the Padres gave to both notable free agents, those being Aaron Judge and Trea Turner, were worth more than the offers that they ended up accepting.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Braves trade top prospect away for Tigers reliever

I am sad to see Malloy go because he was one of the fastest risers in the organization this past season. He displayed elite plate discipline and would’ve slotted in perfectly with Atlanta’s strikeout-heavy lineup. Though he was only MLB.com’s 11th-ranked prospect, he was the highest position player on the Braves farm. Higginbotham is 26 years old and is running out of time.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move

Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

MLB Rumors: This Team Could Sign Two Superstar Shortstops

Three elite shortstops remain on the open market after Trea Turner signed a monstrous 11-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. One team apparently might try to land two of them. Outside of the Phillies, arguably no time has been floated in shortstop rumors this offseason more than the Cubs. And...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Kiké Hernández’s Xander Bogaerts tweet has Red Sox fans spiraling

When you woke up this morning, did you know that it was Kiké Hernández Day?. For hours, the popular Red Sox super-utility man has been in the thick of things. Sox players have been largely silent on social media this offseason, at least about team-related issues. But Hernández entered the fray in a big way on Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-World Series MVP eyeing MLB return in 2023

At 38 years old, one veteran pitcher still has some fight left in him. Agent John Boggs said this week that his client, left-hander Cole Hamels would like to pitch in 2023, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Hamels has already had one heck of a career, making...

