Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing
The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
Yankees losing faith in Aaron Judge as he catches them off guard
The Yankees brass has remained confident in their quest to retain Aaron Judge this off-season, but their hopes are quickly dwindling after the superstar slugger surprised them by reportedly attending the winter meetings in San Diego. Judge showed up at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Monday night, but flying...
Amid Rumors of Exit, New York Yankees’ Star Caught Wearing Different Jersey!
Things are reaching a fever pitch, pun intended, at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx. Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings are currently underway in San Diego. As part of that, free agent players, and their agents, are meeting with representatives from the 30 MLB teams. Contracts are being negotiated, and major decisions are being made.
Brian Cashman’s Aaron Judge updates show how big of a mistake Yankees’ extension was
The day after the Winter Meetings began, the New York Yankees, clueless as always, announced a contract extension for general manager Brian Cashman. It was something fans always knew was coming … but yet again the timing couldn’t be more disheartening. Yankees fans are waiting for any news...
Mets steal Yankees pitching prospect in Rule 5 Draft
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees and Mets blood feud knows no boundaries. In a ruthless act of thievery, the Mets selected Yankees righty reliever Zach Greene with the 27th overall pick in the Rule 5 Draft at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday. Want to bet on MLB?
Cardinals Release Statement Regarding Team’s TV Announcer
Shocking news hit St. Louis on Monday night when it was revealed that Dan McLaughlin, the TV announcer for the St. Louis Cardinals, was arrested the night before on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to a statement from local police, there had been two separate reports of a suspicious...
MLB Rumors: Starting Pitcher Leaves Yankees To Sign With Cubs
There’s another void in the New York Yankees’ starting pitching rotation after Wednesday. Jameson Taillon is on his way out of the Bronx to sign a four-year, $68 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, as first reported by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan. The Yankees acquired Taillon from the Pirates ahead of the 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline in exchange for four prospects.
REPORT: Aaron Judge turned down $400 million from Padres to stay with Yankees
Aaron Judge reportedly had a 10-year, $400M dollar offer on the table from the San Diego Padres before re-signing with the New York Yankees, per Bob Nightengale. Judge ultimately inked a 9-year, $360M dollar offer with New York. This is the second time this offseason that San Diego has fallen short despite making a generous offer, as Trea Turner reportedly took less money to sign in Philadelphia with the Phillies.
Japanese Star Kodai Senga Will Likely Sign with One of these Six Teams
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are all in the mix for Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga.
MLB Insider Reveals A Major Padres Question Around MLB
The San Diego Padres have come close to landing a couple of big free agents in the past few days. In fact, the offers the Padres gave to both notable free agents, those being Aaron Judge and Trea Turner, were worth more than the offers that they ended up accepting.
Braves trade top prospect away for Tigers reliever
I am sad to see Malloy go because he was one of the fastest risers in the organization this past season. He displayed elite plate discipline and would’ve slotted in perfectly with Atlanta’s strikeout-heavy lineup. Though he was only MLB.com’s 11th-ranked prospect, he was the highest position player on the Braves farm. Higginbotham is 26 years old and is running out of time.
Column: Nelson Cruz says Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. needs to outwork, not outrun PED stain
Nationals DH says 'He's the only one who can control what's going on after this' during Winter Meetings
A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move
Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
MLB Rumors: This Team Could Sign Two Superstar Shortstops
Three elite shortstops remain on the open market after Trea Turner signed a monstrous 11-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. One team apparently might try to land two of them. Outside of the Phillies, arguably no time has been floated in shortstop rumors this offseason more than the Cubs. And...
Dansby Swanson is likely not heading back to the Atlanta Braves. Where will he sign? | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander discusses how the word around the Winter Meetings was that Dansby Swanson likely would not be heading back to the Atlanta Braves. Alex Curry and Ben discuss where they think the shortstop will end up signing.
Kiké Hernández’s Xander Bogaerts tweet has Red Sox fans spiraling
When you woke up this morning, did you know that it was Kiké Hernández Day?. For hours, the popular Red Sox super-utility man has been in the thick of things. Sox players have been largely silent on social media this offseason, at least about team-related issues. But Hernández entered the fray in a big way on Wednesday.
Ex-World Series MVP eyeing MLB return in 2023
At 38 years old, one veteran pitcher still has some fight left in him. Agent John Boggs said this week that his client, left-hander Cole Hamels would like to pitch in 2023, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Hamels has already had one heck of a career, making...
Aaron Judge turned down much larger offer to return to Yankees: report
Aaron Judge is returning to the New York Yankees, but one report states that he turned down much more money from a different team that offered late in the free agent process.
3 moves Yankees must make next after re-signing Aaron Judge to $360 million deal
The New York Yankees have been fighting hard to re-sign Aaron Judge over the past few months, and their efforts finally paid off early on Wednesday morning, as the Yankees managed to lock up Judge on a massive long-term deal. Judge’s contract officially came in at nine years, $360 million, which is one of the biggest deals in MLB history.
Red Sox Reportedly Looking To Snatch Former All-Star Slugger From Yankees
The Red Sox are looking to make a move
