Santa Ana, CA

Asbarez News

Death Notice: Vahe Kradjian

Vahe Kradjian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and relative, who passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, after a short illness. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 16 at 1 p.m. at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Asbarez News

Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center Skilled Nursing Facility Ranked ‘High Performing’ by U.S. News & World Report

Recognized Among the Elite 16 Percent of Nation’s Skilled Nursing Facilities that Earned the ‘Best Nursing Home’ Designation. LOS ANGELES—CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center’s skilled nursing facility, Chalet, has been recognized as a “Best Nursing Home” for short-term rehabilitation for 2022-2023 by U.S. News & World Report, a global leader in quality rankings. Only 16 percent of skilled nursing facilities in the country earned the “Best Nursing Home” designation this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA

