Recognized Among the Elite 16 Percent of Nation’s Skilled Nursing Facilities that Earned the ‘Best Nursing Home’ Designation. LOS ANGELES—CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center’s skilled nursing facility, Chalet, has been recognized as a “Best Nursing Home” for short-term rehabilitation for 2022-2023 by U.S. News & World Report, a global leader in quality rankings. Only 16 percent of skilled nursing facilities in the country earned the “Best Nursing Home” designation this year.

