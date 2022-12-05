Read full article on original website
Prince Harry’s Finsta Played An Important Role In His & Meghan's Love Story
By 2022, it’s no surprise that social media plays an important role in many relationships — whether it’s a case of clever DM sliding or scoping out a potential blind date before meeting IRL. In Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, the couple revisited the early days of their relationship and revealed that they connected through the power of Instagram. Specifically, a secret finsta account.
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Christie Brinkley 'Wearing Out Her Welcome' With Friendly Ex-Husband Billy Joel & Wife, Couple Wants Evenings 'To Themselves': Sources
Three's a crowd for Billy Joel and his current wife, Alexis Roderick, RadarOnline.com has learned as insiders claim that his ex-wife Christie Brinkley can't get enough time with the pair. Sources claim the bubbly model "is wearing out her welcome" with routine visits to the rocker's home in their ritzy New York neighborhood.Brinkley was said to have gotten into the habit of household singalongs with Joel and their daughter, Alexa Ray, in a tradition that continued long after the couple's split.Joel and Brinkley were married from 1985 to 1994.The trio enjoys hanging out when their schedules permit, tipsters spill, but...
Ashton Kutcher Calls Wife Mila Kunis 'The Best' After Being By His Side While Fighting Life-Threatening Disease
Ashton Kutcher is giving more details about the time he fought a life-threatening disease, but there was one person who was vital during his recovery process: his wife, Mila Kunis. While chatting in Paramount+'s new series, The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old revealed the disease popped up suddenly and attacked his blood vessels. "I woke up one day and was having vision issues, could hardly see," he told Agus in a new clip. "Knocked out my hearing, which threw off my equilibrium, my balance and I couldn't walk.""I will say, your wife was amazing," Agus said the actress,...
Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Show Signs of ‘Unity, Excitement and Unadulterated Pleasure’ During New York Night Out
Body language expert Judi James claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed signs of 'unity, excitement, and unadulterated pleasure' during New York night out.
Succession star Brian Cox says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have experienced something ‘clearly traumatic’
Succession star Brian Cox has given his thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s allegations of racism against the royal family.In a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, Markle accused an unidentified member of the royal family of raising concerns about the colour of the couple’s son Archie’s skin.Buckingham palace said in a statement at the time: “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”Cox was interviewed by Good Morning Britain last night (6 December) at the Ripple of...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Harry & Meghan Shows Archie Being Introduced To His “Grandma Diana” In Tender Scene
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are opening up like never before. In their new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, Volume I of which is now available to stream, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex give the first look at their life since leaving their posts as senior working members of the royal family, answering once and for all why they made the drastic decision. Naturally, fans had wondered if the six-episode doc would include the couple’s children, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, three, and Lilibet Diana, one.
Cheers Stars Pay Tribute To Kirstie Alley After Her Death To Cancer At 71
Cheers stars are saying “cheers” to their co-star Kirstie Alley one last time. On Dec. 5, Alley’s children announced that the actor had died at 71 after a brief battle with colon cancer, as her representative confirmed to PEOPLE. In their statement, Alley’s 30-year-old son True Parker and 28-year-old daughter Lillie Parker wrote that her cancer was “only recently discovered” and fought with “great strength,” and she was surrounded by her closest family.
Meghan Markle’s Niece Ashleigh Didn’t Go To Her Wedding For A “Painful” Reason
In Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, the couple invite several members from their circle to discuss their relationship — including several we rarely hear from, like Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, and her niece, Ashleigh Hale. Wait, what? If you didn’t know...
Alicia Keys Says She’s Scared to Work with JAY Z Again
Alicia Keys has a confession to make. After her mega-topping hit, Empire State of Mind, featuring JAY Z, the Fallin’ star said she fears working with him again because there’s “no topping it.”. “I wonder if it kind of hinders us in some ways,” the 41-year-old singer...
Prince Harry Reveals How Meghan Markle Is “So Similar” To His Mum Diana
An open and candid look into their relationship and life, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan sets out to take control of the narrative, with the couple telling their own story after years of media intrusion. The first volume of the series includes a series of adorably candid moments between the couple and their children, Archie and Lilibet. It also sees Prince Harry reflecting on his late mother Princess Diana.
Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star Recalls “Screaming” Moment They Shared Over Prince Harry
As the world reacts to the first three episodes of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, viewers may wonder what Meghan Meghan’s former Suits co-stars are saying about the new release. Particularly since the legal drama is featured pretty heavily when talking about Markle’s life before she met her now-husband.
Matt Lucas Is Leaving GBBO & The Internet Has A New Host In Mind
After three seasons in the UK’s best-known baking marquee, host Matt Lucas has decided it’s time to bow out of The Great British Bake-Off. The comedian, who’s best known for his work with David Walliams on the sketch show Little Britain, began presenting the show alongside The Mighty Boosh co-creator Noel Fielding in 2020. Throughout the show, Lucas offered one-liners and moral support to bakers as they battled to master tough technical challenges, and memorably impersonated former Prime Minister Boris Johnson when the show (and world) was blighted with lockdown restrictions.
Everything To Know About A Potential Back In The Groove Season 2
Though Back in the Groove’s showrunner, Elan Gale, also executive produced The Bachelor franchise and created HBO Max’s FBoy Island, the Hulu reality dating series has its own unique twist. At the show’s magical Groove Hotel, three single women in their 40s check out of their comfort zones and get back into the dating scene with a pool of single men who are “half their age.” Whether they find the “perfect fling, friendship, true love, or something in between,” the ultimate goal is for the co-leads to fall in love with themselves first while rediscovering their youth and breaking through “the double standards older women face every day.” Oh yeah, and they get to have a lot of fun in the process, too.
Prince Harry Calls His 2005 Nazi Costume “One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life”
For the most part, Netflix’s Harry & Meghan documentary revisits the past six years of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship, which began when a mutual friend set them up in 2016. However, the new documentary, which premiered on Dec. 8, also dedicates some time to Harry’s and Meghan’s respective journeys before meeting each other — including one particularly controversial moment from Harry’s past.
Back In The Groove?
It’s been a few weeks since Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 came to an end, but fortunately, fans of beachy reality romance didn’t need to wait too long for their next obsession. Hulu’s Back in the Groove follows three women in their 40s as they flirt and forge connections with younger men at a beach resort, The Groove Hotel, in the Dominican Republic. The goal, per Hulu, “is to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and hopefully find love with men HALF. THEIR. AGE.”
Prince Harry Breaks Down The Royal Rota & How It Works In Candid Confessional
Giving a fresh and candid insight into life in the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new docuseries Harry & Meghan certainly isn’t short on revelations. And we’ve only had three episodes of the series so far. The documentary sees the couple opening up about the intense scrutiny and pressure they face from the media. As well as discussing the toll of growing up around a constant environment of cameras, Prince Harry explains the reciprocal agreement that the royal family shares with the UK media in the third episode of his Netflix show — and his distrust of the small circle of outlets who get to dictate the narrative.
Janine & Gregory Danced & Almost Kissed On Abbott Elementary
Quinta Brunson has made no secret of her plans to make Abbott Elementary’s Janine and Gregory a slow, slow burn. “We want to explore this relationship,” the series star and creator told TVLine in February, “but sometimes, all you’re having is a crush.”. Brunson echoed...
The Real Housewives of Miami
The Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein is sending a message to her estranged husband in her Season 5 tagline: “You can try to take my castle, but you will never steal my crown.” In the new season of Peacock’s RHOM reboot, the 40-year-old Housewife is splitting from her 50-year-old husband Lenny Hochstein, who filed for divorce in May 2022 after 12 years of marriage and weeks of speculation.
