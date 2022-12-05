Excelsior Springs man gets 40 years in prison for rape, sodomy

Lois J. Santoro, 88, of Kearney, passed away November 14 at Valley Manor. She is survived by 3 sons; Richard Corkle (Becky), Ron Corkle (Jenna), and Bobby Corkle (Penny), 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Roumell. There will be a Catholic Mass at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 14 at Church of the Annunciation in Kearney. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Lois lived most of her life in the Kansas City area and the last 21 years in Kearney. She loved animals and enjoyed helping her neighbors at her senior citizen complex. She will be missed by the Jones family, the Yeager family, and the Logan family, along with many others.

KEARNEY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO