Excelsior Springs, MO

Excelsior Springs man gets 40 years in prison for rape, sodomy

By Amanda Lubinski amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com
mycouriertribune.com
 3 days ago
mycouriertribune.com

ACLU sues Missouri school district over library book ban

The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri is suing the Independence school district over its book removal policy, following a school board vote banning a book from elementary school libraries because it features a nonbinary character. The ACLU filed the lawsuit Tuesday afternoon in federal court in Kansas City on...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Missing teen located

GLADSTONE — A teen who went missing from Gladstone on Thanksgiving has been located, according to police. Police in Gladstone initially sought the public's help in locating Kareem Isaiah Denney, 16, who was last seen by family members prior to leaving for a friend’s residence Nov. 24.
GLADSTONE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Lois J. Santoro

Lois J. Santoro, 88, of Kearney, passed away November 14 at Valley Manor. She is survived by 3 sons; Richard Corkle (Becky), Ron Corkle (Jenna), and Bobby Corkle (Penny), 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Roumell. There will be a Catholic Mass at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 14 at Church of the Annunciation in Kearney. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Lois lived most of her life in the Kansas City area and the last 21 years in Kearney. She loved animals and enjoyed helping her neighbors at her senior citizen complex. She will be missed by the Jones family, the Yeager family, and the Logan family, along with many others.
KEARNEY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

County residents get payment extension for 2022 property tax bills

CLAY COUNTY — Taxpayers in Clay County are getting an extension to pay their 2022 property taxes after a paper shortage with a vendor used for billing lead to more than 19,000 property tax bills going out later than usual. “The county provided the information to the printer for...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty North defeats Bison in opening round

LIBERTY — The Eagles have kickstarted the defense of their home tournament perfectly. Liberty North defeated Shawnee Mission North of Kansas by a final score of 62-15 on Monday, Dec. 5. This was a first round victory for the Eagles in the Liberty North Invitational. The first quarter went...
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty swimming wins first meet

LIBERTY — The Blue Jays’ girls swim team opened up their season in the LSR7 Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Blue Jays won the team event with a score of 467 points out of the five teams that competed. Liberty secured two first-place winners in the meet....
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Smithville wrestling begins season on positive note

SMITHVILLE — The Warriors started the season right as the wrestling program performed well in the Steve Leslie Invitational at Pleasant Hill on Saturday, Dec. 3. Smithville’s boys won the team championship with a final score of 400 points out of 16 teams in the competition. Freshman Tristan...
SMITHVILLE, MO

