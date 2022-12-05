Read full article on original website
Stats Leaders: Who are top clutch scorers so far this season?
Each Tuesday throughout the season, we’ll break down the leaders in a specific statistical category — digging into player tracking, play-type and shot-type data to go beyond the box score to highlight some of the game’s top performers. This week we’ll focus on the league’s top scorers...
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Dec. 6
There won’t be a lot of action in the NBA with just three games on the schedule Tuesday. The Heat just played Monday, so don’t be surprised if they rest a starter or two. The Lakers are starting to heat up behind Anthony Davis, and they’ll have a difficult task ahead of them playing the Cavaliers in Cleveland. Finally, Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets will host Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. Let’s highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups (and a few to possibly avoid).
Pool Report on the Flagrant Foul Penalty 2 called on Jordan Clarkson in the Fourth Quarter of the Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Sarah Todd (Deseret News) with Crew Chief Marc Davis following tonight’s Warriors at Jazz Game. QUESTION: What was the reason/reasons Clarkson was assessed a Flagrant 2?. DAVIS: Replay determined that Clarkson’s contact above the shoulder was deemed both unnecessary and excessive as...
Jazz guard Collin Sexton (hamstring) to be reevaluated in 1 week
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton will be reevaluated in 1 week after an MRI on Thursday confirmed he has a mild hamstring strain in his right leg, the team announced. Sexton is in his fifth NBA season and first with Utah, where he’s averaging 14.3 points on 49.3% from the field, 3.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per contest during the 2022-23 season.
Kia Rookie Ladder: Andrew Nembhard's big night, plus Paolo Banchero rises up
Two point guards battled all night long in Indiana’s game at Golden State Monday, producing these stats lines:. Guard 1: 31 points, 13 assists on 13-of-21 shooting and 5-of-7 from the arc, finishing a plus-16 in his team’s 112-104 victory. Guard 2: 12 points, 6 assists, 3-of-17 and...
Tickets on sale now for NBA All-Star 2023 fan events
SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 8, 2022 — The NBA today announced that tickets are on sale now for NBA All-Star 2023 fan events taking place Friday, Feb. 17 to Sunday, Feb.19 in Salt Lake City including: Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, NBA Rising Stars, NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T, NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T and the NBA G League Next Up Game. Tickets are available at NBAEvents.com and through the NBA Events App, which can be downloaded in the Apple Store or Google Play Store.
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tuesday, Dec. 6
After a large slate on Monday, we have a tiny Tuesday card. We only have three games, and all three have a total between 222 and 224, which is just a bizarre occurrence. Anthony Davis (PF/C – LAL): $11,200 DraftKings, $12,300 FanDuel. Davis goes on these stretches where he’s...
Dejounte Murray (ankle) leaves game vs. Knicks
Update: New developments of this story have been moved here. Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray was forced out of Wednesday’s 113-89 road loss to the New York Knicks with a sprained left ankle in the first quarter. Murray suffered his injury 3 1/2 minutes into the game and added...
Collin Sexton Injury Update
The following is a medical update on Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton:. Sexton was examined Thursday by the Utah Jazz medical staff and underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing. The MRI revealed a mild hamstring strain in his right leg. He will be reevaluated in one week. Sexton (6-1, 192,...
Chuck Checks In - 12.08.2022
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 115 Wizards 111. (Bulls: 10-14, 6-5 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 27 Wizards: Porzingis: 28 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11 Wizards: Porzingis: 9. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Caruso: 9. Wizards: Morris: 8. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Wizards missed nine free throws.
Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Clippers: Game Preview
ORLANDO – “The results will come.”. That’s the message Markelle Fultz and the Orlando Magic are preaching amidst the team’s current nine-game losing streak. Their belief is that by continuing to focus on the minute details – learning from mistakes, bringing high-energy night in and night out, and honing-in on the game plan – the results will eventually take care of themselves.
Three Things to Know: Lakers at Raptors 12-07-22
After dropping a hard-fought game vs. the Cavs on Tuesday, the Lakers (10-13) travel to Toronto to face the Raptors (12-12) on the 2nd night of a back-to-back. The game tips at 4:30 p.m. PT on Spectrum SportsNet and ESPN Radio 710. Here's three things to know ahead of the...
Pistons, Bogey get rolling in second half to put the Heat on ice
Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 116-96 win over the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. LATE CHARGE – Nobody would want to go into free agency coming off a season where you had to play 82 games against the Miami Heat. The Heat love to play grinding, physical defense that makes their opponent wind up attempting to create something in the final seconds of the shot clock on a preponderance of possessions. They play the same way at the other end. They’re 26th in the NBA in pace and that’s by design. It’s the opposite of they heyday of Lakers Showtime basketball. But it can be brutally effective. When Miami is on its home court and manages to dictate pace as it often does – as it did against the Pistons on Tuesday for more than 24 minutes – it usually bodes well for the Heat. So credit the Pistons for recovering after Miami took an early 17-6 lead in a game where 11 points feels like 25. Miami led by seven with eight minutes to go in the third quarter when the Pistons made their move, outscoring the Heat 24-12 to finish the quarter. Bogan Bogdanovic scored 28 of his 31 in the second half and hit a pair of dagger triples in the fourth quarter, one with six minutes left to put the Pistons up 10 and another less than two minutes later to stretch the lead to 15. Bogdanovic hit 7 of 9 from the 3-point line. The Pistons are now 3-1 in their last four games with wins at Denver, Utah and Miami.
Power Rankings Notebook: 5 most improved offenses
Each week during the season, NBA.com writer John Schuhmann surveys the league to compile stats and notes for his in-depth Power Rankings. Before the next rankings drop on Monday, here are some of the storylines he’s keeping an eye on this weekend. 1. Most improved offenses. As noted in...
8 candidates to be All-Star guards in the Eastern Conference
We explored the tough decisions regarding the selection of Western Conference backcourt players looming later this month once the league officially opens voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. So, naturally, it’s time to turn attention to the Eastern Conference, which added a couple of 2022 All-Star guards from the...
POWER RANKINGS >> Trail Blazers Split Week Seven Leading To Slight Decline In Ranks
Week seven consisted of a pair of back-to-backs for the Portland Trail Blazers with two at home and two on the road. The Blazers split the week dropping the first two against the Clippers and Lakers, but then bounced back with two wins against the Jazz and Pacers. Portland finished the week 2-2 bringing their season record to 13-11 heading into week eight.
Recap: Shorthanded Wizards lose back-and-forth matchup in Chicago
Coming into Wednesday evening's game in Chicago, the Wizards had lost six of their last seven games and were hungry for success. This one was hard-fought throughout and the Wizards had some brilliant moments, but ultimately, the Bulls were able to hang on by a final score of 115-111. Due...
Hawks' Dejounte Murray to miss 2 weeks with ankle sprain
Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray will be sidelined for approximately two weeks with a left ankle sprain, the team announced on Thursday. Murray was forced out of Wednesday’s 113-89 road loss to the New York Knicks, adding to Atlanta’s growing list of significant injuries. The Hawks entered Wednesday’s...
