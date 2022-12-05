ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Comments / 12

Martin Z.
3d ago

The border patrol find the same things on cartel members but they're told by the higher up to tag and release them. Give them a federal court date a few months away and have a great day 👍

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

Third Juvenile Suspect Arrested For Alleged Involvement in Coachella Shooting

(CNS) – A third juvenile was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in a November shooting in Coachella, where shots were fired at multiple residences. Members from the Coachella Community Action Team, the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team, La Quinta Traffic Team and Riverside County’s SWAT Team searched two residences at 7 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
COACHELLA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Suspect is arrested following vehicle pursuit which began in eastern Fontana on Dec. 8

A suspect was arrested following a vehicle pursuit which started in eastern Fontana in the early morning hours of Dec. 8, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 12:24 a.m., an officer attempted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations in the area of Merrill and Alder avenues. The vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
FONTANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man who overdosed charged with death of 4-year found dead inside home

A murder charge was filed today against a Beaumont man accused of causing the death of his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter, whose remains were found in an apartment with him and the woman after they had overdosed on drugs -- the woman fatally. Tyler Lawrence Finley was arrested in December 2020 following a Beaumont Police Department The post Man who overdosed charged with death of 4-year found dead inside home appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
foxla.com

Pomona man arrested after allegedly killing neighbor's dog

POMONA, Calif. - Pomona Police arrested a man who they say shot and killed his neighbor's dog. Marcus Folaji Ajose, 35, was arrested on Dec. 6 and booked into the Pomona City Jail. On Nov. 27, a family, who just moved to Pomona, say their dog, K9, was chasing a...
POMONA, CA
foxla.com

Man arrested in Corona road rage incident

CORONA, Calif. - A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a road rage incident in Corona Wednesday. It happened just before 8 a.m. on the southbound I-15 Freeway north of Dos Lagos Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officials said a "road rage incident" happened between a...
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Teen Fatally Shot in Moreno Valley, Shooter at Large

A teenager was gunned down in a Moreno Valley neighborhood, and the whereabouts of the shooter were unknown, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal attack happened shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 14600 block of Cageny Court, near Cactus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Ben...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Driver Charged with Hitting, Killing Bicyclist at Hemet Intersection

A 21-year-old motorist accused of fatally hitting a bicyclist at a San Jacinto intersection, then fleeing the scene, was charged Wednesday with gross vehicular manslaughter. Savaughn JoJuan Colon Barnes of Hemet was arrested Sunday night following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of 31-year-old Margarito Castro of San Jacinto.
HEMET, CA
z1077fm.com

Two Men Arrested for suspicion of vehicle tampering at Yucca Valley business

Two men were arrested in Yucca Valley on Tuesday night after they were caught on camera allegedly tampering with vehicles. At around 10PM on Tuesday, December 6th – two individuals wearing hoodies, backpacks, and what was described as “helmets” appeared on a security camera at Down the Road Motors in Yucca Valley, according to the Sheriff’s report.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
texasbreaking.com

After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody

Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Orange County man sentenced to prison for pimping, shooting at women

SANTA ANA, Calif. – An Irvine man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for pimping and shooting at women in San Bernardino, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. Coby Christopher House, 23, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge David O. Carter. House pleaded guilty June 21 to a count of conspiracy to use a facility in interstate commerce in aid of unlawful activity and two counts of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felony.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

Homicide investigation closes Bear Valley Road at Amethyst Road near Stater Bros in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A homicide investigation shut down Bear Valley Road between Amethyst Road and Shooting Star Drive in Victorville, officials confirmed. It happened early Thursday morning at about 3:30 am, when San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a “man down” call near the bus stop in front of the Stater Bros located at 13769 Bear Valley Road.
VICTORVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy