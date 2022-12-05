Read full article on original website
Martin Z.
3d ago
The border patrol find the same things on cartel members but they're told by the higher up to tag and release them. Give them a federal court date a few months away and have a great day 👍
nbcpalmsprings.com
Third Juvenile Suspect Arrested For Alleged Involvement in Coachella Shooting
(CNS) – A third juvenile was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in a November shooting in Coachella, where shots were fired at multiple residences. Members from the Coachella Community Action Team, the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team, La Quinta Traffic Team and Riverside County’s SWAT Team searched two residences at 7 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
27 arrested in fix-it ticket scheme tied to illegal street racing, accused ringleader charged: CHP
A crackdown on an alleged fix-it ticket scheme involving illegal street racers led to charges against the scheme's suspected ringleader, California Highway Patrol officials said.
vvng.com
Home Depot shoplifting suspect arrested after a pursuit and crashing in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A shoplifting suspect was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that ended in a rollover crash. It happened on December 7, 2022, at about 12:03 pm, at the Home Depot located on La Paz Drive in Victorville. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG that...
Fontana Herald News
Suspect is arrested following vehicle pursuit which began in eastern Fontana on Dec. 8
A suspect was arrested following a vehicle pursuit which started in eastern Fontana in the early morning hours of Dec. 8, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 12:24 a.m., an officer attempted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations in the area of Merrill and Alder avenues. The vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
Man who overdosed charged with death of 4-year found dead inside home
A murder charge was filed today against a Beaumont man accused of causing the death of his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter, whose remains were found in an apartment with him and the woman after they had overdosed on drugs -- the woman fatally. Tyler Lawrence Finley was arrested in December 2020 following a Beaumont Police Department The post Man who overdosed charged with death of 4-year found dead inside home appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Pomona man arrested after allegedly killing neighbor's dog
POMONA, Calif. - Pomona Police arrested a man who they say shot and killed his neighbor's dog. Marcus Folaji Ajose, 35, was arrested on Dec. 6 and booked into the Pomona City Jail. On Nov. 27, a family, who just moved to Pomona, say their dog, K9, was chasing a...
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Fatally Shooting Man During Confrontation in Highgrove
A convicted felon accused of gunning down a 52-year-old man during a confrontation in Highgrove was charged Wednesday with murder and other offenses. Arnulfo Prado Jr., 34, of Riverside was arrested Saturday night following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Julio Ortega of Jurupa Valley.
foxla.com
Man arrested in Corona road rage incident
CORONA, Calif. - A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a road rage incident in Corona Wednesday. It happened just before 8 a.m. on the southbound I-15 Freeway north of Dos Lagos Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officials said a "road rage incident" happened between a...
Suspect in Rialto police-station shooting was carrying paintball rifle, investigators say
A 35-year-old man who was shot by a Rialto officer after sneaking onto the police station lot and pointing a weapon was carrying a paintball gun, investigators have determined.
KTLA.com
Man shot, wounded at Rialto Police Station carrying AR-15 style paintball gun
A man who was shot and wounded Monday at the Rialto Police Station after he entered a secure area carrying what appeared to be an assault rifle was actually carrying an AR-15 style paintball gun, authorities announced. On Monday, at around 4:30 p.m. the suspect, now identified as 35-year-old Gunther...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Woman tortured by her ex tricks him and makes her escape in Walmart, California cops say
A woman held captive by her estranged boyfriend engineered her own escape by persuading him to drive her to Walmart, California authorities reported. The 25-year-old man took her to a secluded spot near Lytle Creek, where he “beat, raped, and stabbed her multiple times,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
mynewsla.com
Teen Fatally Shot in Moreno Valley, Shooter at Large
A teenager was gunned down in a Moreno Valley neighborhood, and the whereabouts of the shooter were unknown, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal attack happened shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 14600 block of Cageny Court, near Cactus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Ben...
Fontana Herald News
Rialto man who allegedly tortured, raped, and stabbed woman is arrested in Fontana
A 25-year-old Rialto man who was wanted for allegedly torturing, raping, and stabbing a woman was arrested in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Dec. 2 at about 9:30 a.m., Fontana Station Deputies Andrade and Ramirez responded to a call for service at Arrowhead Regional...
mynewsla.com
Driver Charged with Hitting, Killing Bicyclist at Hemet Intersection
A 21-year-old motorist accused of fatally hitting a bicyclist at a San Jacinto intersection, then fleeing the scene, was charged Wednesday with gross vehicular manslaughter. Savaughn JoJuan Colon Barnes of Hemet was arrested Sunday night following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of 31-year-old Margarito Castro of San Jacinto.
Armed man shot after entering CA police station lot
A Southern California police officer shot and wounded a man who entered a secure parking lot of a police station armed with a rifle, authorities said.
z1077fm.com
Two Men Arrested for suspicion of vehicle tampering at Yucca Valley business
Two men were arrested in Yucca Valley on Tuesday night after they were caught on camera allegedly tampering with vehicles. At around 10PM on Tuesday, December 6th – two individuals wearing hoodies, backpacks, and what was described as “helmets” appeared on a security camera at Down the Road Motors in Yucca Valley, according to the Sheriff’s report.
texasbreaking.com
After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody
Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
Mail thieves nabbed after foot pursuit in Chino Hills: Sheriff’s Department
Are you a Chino Hills, Upland or Pomona resident who’s been missing mail recently? It may be that it was grabbed by a pair of mail thieves, according to authorities. Ontario resident Christopher Ford, 30, and Pomona resident Kamar McClendon, 43, were arrested Monday night in Chino Hills and found to be in possession of […]
2urbangirls.com
Orange County man sentenced to prison for pimping, shooting at women
SANTA ANA, Calif. – An Irvine man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for pimping and shooting at women in San Bernardino, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. Coby Christopher House, 23, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge David O. Carter. House pleaded guilty June 21 to a count of conspiracy to use a facility in interstate commerce in aid of unlawful activity and two counts of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felony.
vvng.com
Homicide investigation closes Bear Valley Road at Amethyst Road near Stater Bros in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A homicide investigation shut down Bear Valley Road between Amethyst Road and Shooting Star Drive in Victorville, officials confirmed. It happened early Thursday morning at about 3:30 am, when San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a “man down” call near the bus stop in front of the Stater Bros located at 13769 Bear Valley Road.
