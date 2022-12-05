Bengals Playmaking TE Hayden Hurst Doubtful to Play Against Browns

Cleveland Browns may have one less player to worry about in the week 14 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

It's looking like the Cincinnati Bengals are going to be without their tight end Hayden Hurst in week 14 against the Cleveland Browns. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that Hurst is doubtful to play this week with a calf issue.

The last time the two teams met, Hurst caught four passes for 42 yards against the Browns. He's been a nice option for the Bengals other than their talented wideout room. On the season, Hurst has caught 42 passes for 400 yards and two touchdowns.

Cleveland will indeed have to worry about Ja'Marr Chase, as he did not play the last time these two teams played. Mitchell Wilcox is the next tight end-up for the Bengals and will fill in for Hurst.

Browns tight end David Njoku was out next week, so Cleveland certainly has their tight end issues to worry about. Hurst is a very talented player though that will be one less headache for a Browns defense that has seen a lot of downs this year.

