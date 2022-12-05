ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

USC football offers Coastal Carolina transfer edge rusher Josaiah Stewart

USC football continues to make a push for defensive reinforcements on the secondary market with an offer to Coastal Carolina edge rusher Josaiah Stewart on Wednesday. Stewart adds USC to portal offers from Michigan, Missouri, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Mississippi State. He entered the portal on Dec. 6. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
myhorrynews.com

Longtime football coach Earley named to top SCACA post

Since Scott Earley left the Myrtle Beach football program after the 2008 football season, he’s risen up the ranks. In addition to becoming one of the top-paid high school football coaches in South Carolina, Earley has taken on a bigger role with the South Carolina Football Coaches Association, the South Carolina Athletics Coaches Association and the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
sportstalksc.com

#STRecruiting: South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers gives the latest on his recruiting situation

South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers capped a sensational senior season Saturday night in leading South Florence to the 4A State Championship over Northwestern for the school’s first title. Sellers completed 10-14 passes for 260 yards and 5 touchdowns and rushed for 192 yards and a score. He accounted for 452 of the Bruins’ 583 total yards.
FLORENCE, SC
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SRI Opens 166-Unit Indigo Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — SRI Management LLC, in conjunction with ownership partners Compass Living and Bourne Financial Group, have opened Indigo Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach. Situated on nearly nine acres in the heart of the Carolina Forest, the community features 166 units of independent living, assisted living and...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Myrtle Beach – (With Photos)

Myrtle Beach is considered the tourist capital in South Carolina. With 14 unique beach communities that attract more than 20 million people per year, it is surely a place where you can let loose and have fun. Traveling to Myrtle Beach is not just because of the beach. It is also a haven for guests that are avid fans of golf.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Newark, NJ to Myrtle Beach

The tantilizing road trip between Newark, New Jersey and Myrtle Beach offers two very different options to choose from, meaning you can enjoy world-famous cities one way, and smaller, relaxed coastal towns on your route back home. However, with its classic boardwalk entertainment, world-class golf courses and 60-mile stretch of sand, Myrtle Beach is a place you might never want to leave.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Lake Waccamaw woman out $20k after hiring unlicensed painter

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Cheryl Boswell moved to Lake Waccamaw over the past summer and one of the first home improvement projects she needed to undertake was the painting of her home, both inside and out. So she asked around and was recommended a painter who she eventually hired for nearly $20,000 — but she said she wasn’t happy with the quality of work she received.
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
WMBF

HCFR: 2 hurt, lanes blocked after Carolina Forest-area crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were injured after a crash in the Carolina Forest area on Thursday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened on Wacmaaw Boulevard and Robert McNair Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m. Both people hurt were taken to the hospital. No additional details...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Cheraw man is 5th person sentenced for role in shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Chesterfield County man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison in connection with a May 2020 shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Dewon Cole, 21, of Cheraw, was among eight people charged after authorities said rival groups from Chesterfield […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The State Port Pilot

All eyes on 211 corridor

The Southport Planning Board has had a busy year negotiating various projects within the city limits, and during their Nov. 17 meeting board member G.E. Mibelli told his colleagues the time has come to start preparing for what is happening beyond Southport. Indigo Plantation Phase II, the Oakton subdivision, Bullfrog...
SOUTHPORT, NC
