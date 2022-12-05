Read full article on original website
JUCO LB likes the 'football town' vibe he felt at East Carolina
East Mississippi Community College linebacker Steven Cattledge goes in-depth on his recent visit to East Carolina and his recruitment overall.
ESPN reveals announcers for Birmingham Bowl between ECU, Coastal Carolina
ESPN on Wednesday revealed the announcing crews for all of its bowl games on its platforms, including the 2022 Birmingham Bowl between East Carolina and Coastal Carolina, set for a Tuesday. Dec. 27 telecast on ESPN at 6:45 p.m. ET. Tiffany Greene will have play-by-play coverage, with Jay Walker as...
USC football offers Coastal Carolina transfer edge rusher Josaiah Stewart
USC football continues to make a push for defensive reinforcements on the secondary market with an offer to Coastal Carolina edge rusher Josaiah Stewart on Wednesday. Stewart adds USC to portal offers from Michigan, Missouri, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Mississippi State. He entered the portal on Dec. 6. The...
Longtime football coach Earley named to top SCACA post
Since Scott Earley left the Myrtle Beach football program after the 2008 football season, he’s risen up the ranks. In addition to becoming one of the top-paid high school football coaches in South Carolina, Earley has taken on a bigger role with the South Carolina Football Coaches Association, the South Carolina Athletics Coaches Association and the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl.
#STRecruiting: South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers gives the latest on his recruiting situation
South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers capped a sensational senior season Saturday night in leading South Florence to the 4A State Championship over Northwestern for the school’s first title. Sellers completed 10-14 passes for 260 yards and 5 touchdowns and rushed for 192 yards and a score. He accounted for 452 of the Bruins’ 583 total yards.
General Manager of Myrtle Beach Pelicans named 2022 Executive of the Year
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Kristin Call, the general manager for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, was named Baseball America’s 2022 Executive of the Year. Call is the only female general manager in the Carolina League. She has entered her 10th year with the Pelicans front office. “Honestly, I was completely shocked,” Call said. “There are […]
4 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina or you travel there often, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Has Been Named the Best in South Carolina
South Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
SRI Opens 166-Unit Indigo Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — SRI Management LLC, in conjunction with ownership partners Compass Living and Bourne Financial Group, have opened Indigo Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach. Situated on nearly nine acres in the heart of the Carolina Forest, the community features 166 units of independent living, assisted living and...
The Best Breakfast Spots in Myrtle Beach – (With Photos)
Myrtle Beach is considered the tourist capital in South Carolina. With 14 unique beach communities that attract more than 20 million people per year, it is surely a place where you can let loose and have fun. Traveling to Myrtle Beach is not just because of the beach. It is also a haven for guests that are avid fans of golf.
Road Trip from Newark, NJ to Myrtle Beach
The tantilizing road trip between Newark, New Jersey and Myrtle Beach offers two very different options to choose from, meaning you can enjoy world-famous cities one way, and smaller, relaxed coastal towns on your route back home. However, with its classic boardwalk entertainment, world-class golf courses and 60-mile stretch of sand, Myrtle Beach is a place you might never want to leave.
Reckless Driving Accidents: Myrtle Beach Laws To Consider When Filing a Claim
Were you involved in a reckless driving accident in Myrtle Beach? If the other driver was driving recklessly or you made a major mistake when driving, there are specific laws in Myrtle Beach to consider before you file a claim with your car insurance company. South Carolina law defines reckless...
Lake Waccamaw woman out $20k after hiring unlicensed painter
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Cheryl Boswell moved to Lake Waccamaw over the past summer and one of the first home improvement projects she needed to undertake was the painting of her home, both inside and out. So she asked around and was recommended a painter who she eventually hired for nearly $20,000 — but she said she wasn’t happy with the quality of work she received.
HCFR: 2 hurt, lanes blocked after Carolina Forest-area crash
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were injured after a crash in the Carolina Forest area on Thursday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened on Wacmaaw Boulevard and Robert McNair Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m. Both people hurt were taken to the hospital. No additional details...
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in South Carolina
A popular grocery store chain just opened another new supermarket location last week in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. Last week on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the major supermarket chain Publix opened its newest South Carolina grocery store location in Myrtle Beach.
Cheraw man is 5th person sentenced for role in shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Chesterfield County man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison in connection with a May 2020 shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Dewon Cole, 21, of Cheraw, was among eight people charged after authorities said rival groups from Chesterfield […]
Japanese company plans $810M battery plant in South Carolina
A Japanese company said it plans to build batteries for electric BMW vehicles at a new plant in South Carolina, spending $810 million on a facility that could have up to 1,170 workers.
Board suspends Georgetown teacher’s license 2 years over physical altercation with student
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina State Board of Education suspended a Georgetown County teacher’s license for two years after reviewing a video of a physical altercation with a student. Lewis Morant’s South Carolina educator certificate was suspended on Nov. 8 for two years, the board said....
All eyes on 211 corridor
The Southport Planning Board has had a busy year negotiating various projects within the city limits, and during their Nov. 17 meeting board member G.E. Mibelli told his colleagues the time has come to start preparing for what is happening beyond Southport. Indigo Plantation Phase II, the Oakton subdivision, Bullfrog...
Grumpy Monk owners open new sandwich restaurant in Downtown Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The owners of Grumpy Monk held their grand opening Thursday for Hop N' Wich in Downtown Conway, and from the looks of it, it was a hit. People were lined out the door waiting for the restaurant to open. The new eatery will provide a...
