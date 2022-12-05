Read full article on original website
Ustby scores 16, No. 8 North Carolina beats UNC Wilmington 64-42
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby scored 16 points and No. 8 North Carolina rebounded from its only loss of the season and beat UNC Wilmington 64-42 on Wednesday night. Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 12 points and Deja Kelly added 10 for the Tar Heels (7-1), who dropped a 24-point decision at undefeated Indiana last week and played their first home game in three weeks.
uncw.edu
Mark Lanier Announces Plans to Retire in December 2023
UNCW’s Mark Lanier has announced his plan to retire in December 2023, closing out a campus leadership career that began 31 years ago. Lanier, assistant to the chancellor and assistant secretary to the UNCW Board of Trustees, has served six chancellors. “Mark Lanier has cared deeply about UNCW, our...
WITN
Jessica Gavin joins WITN Sunrise team as newest anchor
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is excited to welcome its newest morning anchor to Eastern Carolina. Jessica Gavin made her debut with the Sunrise team Monday morning. Jessica comes to WITN with over 10 years of local news experience, most recently in Lima, Ohio where she worked for WLIO as both a morning and evening anchor.
WECT
Lake Waccamaw woman out $20k after hiring unlicensed painter
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Cheryl Boswell moved to Lake Waccamaw over the past summer and one of the first home improvement projects she needed to undertake was the painting of her home, both inside and out. So she asked around and was recommended a painter who she eventually hired for nearly $20,000 — but she said she wasn’t happy with the quality of work she received.
WECT
Songs of the Season choral concert to be performed at the Wilson Center
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Choral Society is presenting the Songs of the Season concert at Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. Per the organizers, the choral society will perform with a featured guest chorus from Cape Fear Academy under director...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oscar-Mayer Weinermobile stops in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC– (WWAY) One of the hottest rides in the US, making the rounds in our area for the next few days. The Oscar-Mayer Weinermobile was at the Harris Teeter near Porters Neck today. Over the next few days, it will be on display at a few of the...
WECT
Lanes reopen following N. College Road incident
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lanes are reopen on N. College Road following an incident earlier this morning. Previously, both lanes of N. College Road were closed near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. The incident was reported by the North Carolina Department of Transportation at around 6:20 a.m. More details will...
WECT
Pearl Harbor commemoration events to be hosted on the Battleship North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In remembrance of the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, multiple commemoration events will be held at the Battleship North Carolina. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Azalea Coast Amateur Radio Club will host a worldwide HAM radio operator event at two stations aboard the battleship.
The State Port Pilot
All eyes on 211 corridor
The Southport Planning Board has had a busy year negotiating various projects within the city limits, and during their Nov. 17 meeting board member G.E. Mibelli told his colleagues the time has come to start preparing for what is happening beyond Southport. Indigo Plantation Phase II, the Oakton subdivision, Bullfrog...
WECT
Wreck at Whiteville Rd and Mill Branch Rd shuts both lanes down
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A wreck on Whiteville Rd. has shut down both lanes near its intersection with Mill Branch Road. No injuries have been confirmed at this time. Drivers are advised to take alternative routes. This is a developing story that will be updated once more details become...
WECT
Audio released from false 911 call about active shooter at New Hanover High School
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One week after a false 911 call about an active shooter at New Hanover High School lead to a temporary lockdown and search by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, WECT has obtained a copy of that call. The call was made on Thursday morning...
WECT
Southport Winterfest underway this week
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Holiday festivities are in full-swing in many communities, including Southport, where the town’s annual Winterfest is underway this week. There are many events going on this week, which can be found here, but one event invites the community to participate everyday through Sunday. The Winterfest Storefront Showcase, now in its second year, has invited people to vote for their favorite decorated storefront windows.
WECT
Dance coach responds to controversy surrounding parade performance
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Complaints came in following Shallotte’s Christmas parade on Saturday after some people thought it wasn’t family-friendly because of a transgender woman in what they described as revealing clothing. “There’s a lot of things out here that are going on that are a lot worse...
WECT
Wilmington Health applies to state for development of new surgery facility
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Health PLLC has filed a certificate of need application with North Carolina to allow them to develop a new ambulatory surgery facility. The facility would be developed by relocating three existing multispecialty gastrointestinal endoscopy rooms and adding another similar room to the Wilmington Health on Silver Stream Lane.
WECT
Comedian Wanda Sykes to perform at the Wilson Center
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Stand-up comic, writer and actress Wanda Sykes will perform at Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center on Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. “Wanda has been entertaining audiences for over twenty years and has ranked among Entertainment Weekly’s ‘25 Funniest People in America,’ Her peers have called her ‘one of the funniest stand-up comics’ in the field,” said CFCC in a release.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Car crashes into Rocky Point ABC store
ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — The state highway patrol is investigating an accident in Pender County, that left a car inside a Rocky Point store. Troopers, Pender County EMS, and the Rocky Point Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash around one this afternoon. The car smashed into the ABC Store on US 117 in Rocky Point. No one was hurt, including the driver. The main entrance of the store was knocked down, but nothing on the shelves was damaged. According to the highway patrol, the driver was not under the influence, but accidentally accelerated into the building.
North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beach
Wrightsville Beach, NC.Photo byGoogle. A North Carolina witness at Wrightsville Beach reported watching two sphere-shaped objects moving and hovering above the beach at about 8:30 p.m. on September 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WECT
New stop signs to change intersection into four-way stop in Southport
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Two stop signs will be added to an intersection in Southport following work on Thursday, Dec. 8. The new signs will transform the intersection of Viking Crest Lane and J Swain Blvd into a four-way stop. “Weather permitting, this work will take place on Thursday, December...
beckersasc.com
Wilmington Health files certificate of need for $5.8M ASC
Wilmington (N.C.) Health has filed a certificate of need application with the state to build a new $5.8 million ambulatory surgical center, NBC affiliate WECT reported Dec. 6. The new facility would relocate three existing endoscopy rooms and add another. A public hearing on the certificate of need will be...
WBTV
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water. The unusual sighting provided a perfect example of a superior mirage. “Superior mirages are not unheard of, but they are rare. They require very specific weather, so...
247Sports
