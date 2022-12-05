The pressure was on, at least for the opposition. In a game that was frenetic in tempo and chaotic in transition, Moore Catholic’s full court press set the tone en route to a dominant victory over visiting St. Jean Baptiste in Wednesday’s CHSAA opener for the Mavericks. A strong first quarter, paced by coach Gene Henderson’s patented trapping defense, paved the way for Moore Catholic to open up an early-double digit lead on the way to recording a 72-47 triumph in Graniteville.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO