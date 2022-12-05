ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HS girls’ basketball roundup: Wiese’s monster 4th quarter lifts Curtis over Tottenville; Wagner’s Melious drops 40 (again)

Curtis needed a strong effort from its senior star, and luckily Dorothy Wiese came through. Trailing 31-26 heading into the fourth quarter against visiting Tottenville on Monday, Wiese exploded for 15 points in the final period to lift the Warriors to a 51-44 triumph. She finished the contest with 20 points, 16 rebounds, and 7 steals.
HS girls’ basketball: Elhamalawy, Caliri set the tone as Moore Catholic’s press stifles St. Jean Baptiste in blowout win

The pressure was on, at least for the opposition. In a game that was frenetic in tempo and chaotic in transition, Moore Catholic’s full court press set the tone en route to a dominant victory over visiting St. Jean Baptiste in Wednesday’s CHSAA opener for the Mavericks. A strong first quarter, paced by coach Gene Henderson’s patented trapping defense, paved the way for Moore Catholic to open up an early-double digit lead on the way to recording a 72-47 triumph in Graniteville.
