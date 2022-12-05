Read full article on original website
Related
HS girls’ basketball roundup: Wiese’s monster 4th quarter lifts Curtis over Tottenville; Wagner’s Melious drops 40 (again)
Curtis needed a strong effort from its senior star, and luckily Dorothy Wiese came through. Trailing 31-26 heading into the fourth quarter against visiting Tottenville on Monday, Wiese exploded for 15 points in the final period to lift the Warriors to a 51-44 triumph. She finished the contest with 20 points, 16 rebounds, and 7 steals.
Youth sports roundup: Flag football crowns for Patriots and Falcons; youth hoops and more
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
HS boys’ hoops roundup: Michael Clifford, defense catapult Tottenville over CSI/McCown
Senior Michael Clifford scored a season-high 22 points and Tottenville got some separation after tightening the clamps defensively as it cruised to an 80-44 PSAL victory over visiting CSI/McCown Wednesday in Huguenot. The Pirates, who received a boost with the return of leading scorer Nicholas Lam after a two-game absence...
HS boys’ hoops roundup: Second-quarter burst propels St. Peter’s over Moore, 66-44
Qadir Martin scored a game-high 17 points and St. Peter’s got rolling after scoring 16 consecutive points in the second quarter en route to a 66-44 CHSAA Staten Island victory over visiting Moore Catholic Tuesday in New Brighton. The Eagles, who also received offensive contributions from seniors Alex Chi...
HS girls’ basketball: Elhamalawy, Caliri set the tone as Moore Catholic’s press stifles St. Jean Baptiste in blowout win
The pressure was on, at least for the opposition. In a game that was frenetic in tempo and chaotic in transition, Moore Catholic’s full court press set the tone en route to a dominant victory over visiting St. Jean Baptiste in Wednesday’s CHSAA opener for the Mavericks. A strong first quarter, paced by coach Gene Henderson’s patented trapping defense, paved the way for Moore Catholic to open up an early-double digit lead on the way to recording a 72-47 triumph in Graniteville.
CYO basketball at Petrides: Tis the season for youth basketball | Subscribers can download photos for free
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- CYO basketball was the after-school special Monday evening. We stopped by Petrides to catch the action. Big scores, big passes and big defensive plays were the order of the day as the kids showcased their talent.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
66K+
Followers
43K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0