They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Auburn Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyAuburn, WA
MyNorthwest.com
FOX’s Cowherd: Geno is a ‘great story’ but not Seahawks’ future at QB
FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd, like many media members around the country, had little expectations for the Seahawks heading into the 2022 season. But after 12 games, the Seahawks are 7-5 and find themselves in position to make the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos – who Cowherd and others felt...
MyNorthwest.com
K.J. Wright: How Seahawks fixed early run D issue vs Rams
Defending against the run has become the biggest concern for the Seattle Seahawks in recent weeks, as the issues that held them back early in the season have returned in the three games since their four-game win streak from mid-October into early November. Right out of the gate Sunday against...
MyNorthwest.com
Seahawks’ Carroll: Tariq Woolen has ‘legitimate chance’ to be dominant
The Seahawks have gotten far more success than anyone could have imagined this season out of fifth-round rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen, who just continues to make big plays for Seattle’s defense. On Sunday against the Rams, Woolen nabbed his sixth interception of the year, setting a new Seahawks rookie...
Cowboys' Jason Witten, Eagles' Brian Dawkins Team With USAA To Gift Vehicles To Vets
NFL legends Jason Witten and Brian Dawkins will be present at the Army vs. Navy game this weekend to gift vehicles to veterans as part of the 100th year celebration of USAA.
MyNorthwest.com
Seahawks Game-Changing Plays: Breaking down Geno’s winning drive
Geno Smith had already done a lot of surprising and impressive things for the Seattle Seahawks before Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, but there was one box left for him to check off. If you watched the 27-23 Hawks win, you know that he took care of...
MyNorthwest.com
Mitch Haniger posts open letter to Mariners fans after joining Giants
For the second offseason in a row, Mitch Haniger has written something addressed to Mariners fans. The latest may be more of a tearjerker, though, because of the circumstances around it. Haniger agreed to a three-year, $43.5 million contract with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night, ending his free...
Scott Van Pelt's Winners for Army Navy game, NFL Week 14
Straight from the TV segment "SVP Winners," Scott Van Pelt breaks down his picks for the annual Army-Navy game and six NFL week 14 games.
MyNorthwest.com
Fann: Seahawks Draft — bowl guide for their potential 1st-round picks
College football bowl season is right around the corner, and that means one final chance to see the top prospects in the 2023 draft class in live action. The Seahawks possess two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft: their own and the Broncos’, of course. The Broncos’ catastrophe...
MyNorthwest.com
ESPN’s Riddick thinks Seahawks’ Carroll knew all along they were good
The Seahawks weren’t expected to go on a four-game winning streak in the middle of the season, nor were people thinking they’d be 7-5 and in position to make the playoffs entering Week 14. If there is anyone who isn’t surprised, they’re probably in the Seahawks’ building –...
