ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest.com

K.J. Wright: How Seahawks fixed early run D issue vs Rams

Defending against the run has become the biggest concern for the Seattle Seahawks in recent weeks, as the issues that held them back early in the season have returned in the three games since their four-game win streak from mid-October into early November. Right out of the gate Sunday against...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Seahawks’ Carroll: Tariq Woolen has ‘legitimate chance’ to be dominant

The Seahawks have gotten far more success than anyone could have imagined this season out of fifth-round rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen, who just continues to make big plays for Seattle’s defense. On Sunday against the Rams, Woolen nabbed his sixth interception of the year, setting a new Seahawks rookie...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Mitch Haniger posts open letter to Mariners fans after joining Giants

For the second offseason in a row, Mitch Haniger has written something addressed to Mariners fans. The latest may be more of a tearjerker, though, because of the circumstances around it. Haniger agreed to a three-year, $43.5 million contract with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night, ending his free...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Fann: Seahawks Draft — bowl guide for their potential 1st-round picks

College football bowl season is right around the corner, and that means one final chance to see the top prospects in the 2023 draft class in live action. The Seahawks possess two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft: their own and the Broncos’, of course. The Broncos’ catastrophe...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy