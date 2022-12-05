The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) announced today that the unemployment insurance fund trust fund has returned to pre-pandemic levels and surpassed key solvency levels. As of December 2, 2022, the Virginia unemployment insurance trust fund balance available for benefits is $1,466,766,128. As employer tax statements go out in December, because of actions taken by the General Assembly and approved by the Governor, employers will see the elimination of the $16 per employee fund builder tax in 2023.

