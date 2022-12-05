Read full article on original website
Deputies intervene in attempted suicide at holding center
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Deputies at the Erie County Holding Center prevented the suicide attempt of an incarcerated individual, the Erie County Sheriff’s office announced Thursday. At approximately 8:39 a.m. Wednesday, authorities say while deputies performed their rounds, they observed an incarcerated individual seated in a housing cell with a sheet around his neck tied […]
Buffalo man indicted for fatally stabbing his girlfriend
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man was indicted on one count of second-degree murder
Two arrested in North Tonawanda in connection to meth lab
Two North Tonawanda residents are facing multiple charges after police said they found items used to make methamphetamine in their home.
Henrietta man arrested for threatening to shoot co-workers at CooperVision
Subedi was confronted by deputies and they discovered he had a pistol without a serial number.
Man pleads guilty for fatal Keppel Street shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 31-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Steven Tyler was previously indicted on one count of murder in the second degree for the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Bashir Ingram. On Nov. 2, 2021, Tyler shot Ingram outside of a residence on […]
Jamestown man arrested after attempting to run over victim while baby was in the vehicle
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old Jamestown man is facing multiple charges following a domestic dispute incident, according to Jamestown police. At 4 p.m. Wednesday, police say they were patrolling the area of N. Main Street when they observed a domestic dispute in progress. After further investigation, police say Tyler Coulter attempted to run over […]
19 Arrested Following Three Drug Raids
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – 19 people were arrested following three drug raids in the Jamestown area on Wednesday. Several law enforcement agencies, led by Jamestown Police, executed search warrants at 628 Spring Street. in Jamestown, 15 West Cowden Street in Jamestown, and 252 West Main Street in Falconer.
Jamestown drug ring bust results in 19 arrests
BPD arrest man on attempted murder charges after domestic-related shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested and charged with attempted murder following a shooting on Wednesday night, the Buffalo Police Department announced. Martin Zachary, 40, was charged with second-degree attempted murder, one count each of first-degree and second-degree assault, as well as second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police say the domestic-related […]
BPD announce arrest in connection to Marine Drive and Erie Street shooting
The Buffalo Police Department announced Thursday that an arrest was made in connection to a shooting incident on Marine Drive and Erie Street.
Buffalo man sentenced to probation for possession of ghost gun
The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 26-year-old Nicky Lofton of Buffalo was sentenced in Erie County Court to five years of probation.
Buffalo Police make arrest following domestic-related shooting
Multiple guns seized following domestic dispute in Chautauqua County
New York State police announced an arrest was made and multiple guns were seized following a domestic dispute in Chautauqua County.
Traffic stop discovers over 9 pounds of fentanyl pills in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A female is in custody after 9 pounds, 13 ounces worth of fentanyl pills were discovered during a traffic stop on Wednesday in Jamestown, the Jamestown Police Department announced. Police say that around noon on Dec. 7, multiple law enforcement agencies were conducting an investigation into the trafficking of fentanyl into […]
2 Arrested in String of Home Invasions
Two men are facing charges in three home invasions. Deputies say 46-year-old Danny Echevarria of Rochester and 33-year-old Anthony J. Smith of West Sparta forced their way into a pair of Livingston County homes in July, as well as a home in Allegany County in September. Both face multiple counts...
Woman stabbed in Buffalo school lobby
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A woman was stabbed in a school lobby Thursday evening. The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. at the Dr. Lydia T. Wright School (Public School 89) on Appenheimer Avenue. It stemmed from a dispute between two women who were non-staff members. One of the women stabbed...
BPD investigating Citizens Bank robbery inside Elmwood Tops
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a robbery that occurred at Citizens Bank in the Tops on Elmwood Avenue just after 11 a.m. Police say a male entered the bank and made off with an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot. Authorities say no note or weapon was displayed. […]
Vehicle pursuit ends following search by authorities and K9 officer
NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An early morning vehicle pursuit ended following a search by authorities and a K9 officer, the Niagara County Sheriff’s office announced Wednesday. At approximately 3:13 a.m. Wednesday, authorities say they attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle in the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Saint Joseph Road when the vehicle’s operator refused […]
Newfane man pleads guilty to hitting, killing man with car
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Newfane man has pleaded guilty to hitting and killing another man with his car in March, the Niagara County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday. They say that on March 18, 20-year-old Sean Kelahan struck and killed 25-year-old Richard Howes III of Lockport on Transit Road in Lockport. Kelahan pleaded guilty […]
Buffalo man accused of murder sentenced on separate gun charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man who is facing murder charges related to a 2019 triple murder learned his fate on a separate gun charge. 40-year-old Ernest Green was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a gun charge. According to authorities, on July 26, 2020, Green was seen on video running away from […]
