ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Deputies intervene in attempted suicide at holding center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Deputies at the Erie County Holding Center prevented the suicide attempt of an incarcerated individual, the Erie County Sheriff’s office announced Thursday. At approximately 8:39 a.m. Wednesday, authorities say while deputies performed their rounds, they observed an incarcerated individual seated in a housing cell with a sheet around his neck tied […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man pleads guilty for fatal Keppel Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 31-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Steven Tyler was previously indicted on one count of murder in the second degree for the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Bashir Ingram. On Nov. 2, 2021, Tyler shot Ingram outside of a residence on […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Jamestown man arrested after attempting to run over victim while baby was in the vehicle

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old Jamestown man is facing multiple charges following a domestic dispute incident, according to Jamestown police. At 4 p.m. Wednesday, police say they were patrolling the area of N. Main Street when they observed a domestic dispute in progress. After further investigation, police say Tyler Coulter attempted to run over […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

19 Arrested Following Three Drug Raids

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – 19 people were arrested following three drug raids in the Jamestown area on Wednesday. Several law enforcement agencies, led by Jamestown Police, executed search warrants at 628 Spring Street. in Jamestown, 15 West Cowden Street in Jamestown, and 252 West Main Street in Falconer.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Jamestown drug ring bust results in 19 arrests

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The execution of multiple search warrants following an investigation into a drug distribution ring resulted in 19 people being arrested, the Jamestown Police Department announced. The following people, all of Jamestown unless noted, were arrested: Wilfredo M Castrillo, 46 Rachel R. Kalb, 30 Teresa A. Davis, 59 Carlos Gonzalez, 38 Warren […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

BPD arrest man on attempted murder charges after domestic-related shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested and charged with attempted murder following a shooting on Wednesday night, the Buffalo Police Department announced. Martin Zachary, 40, was charged with second-degree attempted murder, one count each of first-degree and second-degree assault, as well as second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police say the domestic-related […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Traffic stop discovers over 9 pounds of fentanyl pills in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A female is in custody after 9 pounds, 13 ounces worth of fentanyl pills were discovered during a traffic stop on Wednesday in Jamestown, the Jamestown Police Department announced. Police say that around noon on Dec. 7, multiple law enforcement agencies were conducting an investigation into the trafficking of fentanyl into […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
iheart.com

2 Arrested in String of Home Invasions

Two men are facing charges in three home invasions. Deputies say 46-year-old Danny Echevarria of Rochester and 33-year-old Anthony J. Smith of West Sparta forced their way into a pair of Livingston County homes in July, as well as a home in Allegany County in September. Both face multiple counts...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Woman stabbed in Buffalo school lobby

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A woman was stabbed in a school lobby Thursday evening. The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. at the Dr. Lydia T. Wright School (Public School 89) on Appenheimer Avenue. It stemmed from a dispute between two women who were non-staff members. One of the women stabbed...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

BPD investigating Citizens Bank robbery inside Elmwood Tops

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a robbery that occurred at Citizens Bank in the Tops on Elmwood Avenue just after 11 a.m. Police say a male entered the bank and made off with an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot. Authorities say no note or weapon was displayed. […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Newfane man pleads guilty to hitting, killing man with car

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Newfane man has pleaded guilty to hitting and killing another man with his car in March, the Niagara County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday. They say that on March 18, 20-year-old Sean Kelahan struck and killed 25-year-old Richard Howes III of Lockport on Transit Road in Lockport. Kelahan pleaded guilty […]
NEWFANE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
35K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy