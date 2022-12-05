Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arraignments (12/8/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearences:. Brian Keith Brock, 47 –...
capcity.news
Laramie County Commissioners allow sheriff’s office to purchase $73K worth of riot gear
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office will be able to purchase more than $73,000 worth of riot gear equipment following an action Tuesday by the County Commissioners. Commissioners gave their nod of approval for the sheriff’s office to proceed with its $73,816 purchase of riot gear...
capcity.news
Man arrested in Cheyenne for felony drug possession after fleeing law enforcement
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A man was arrested for several felony drug possessions after leading a Wyoming State Trooper on a chase into Cheyenne. Joseph D. Hylton, 22, was arrested over the weekend for the following:. Aggravated fleeing: felony. Schedule II controlled substances: felony. Intent to distribute: felony. Speeding. Failure...
KPVI Newschannel 6
My Front Door Wins National Award
My Front Door, a non-profit devoted to helping low-income Wyoming families become self-sufficient home owners, recently won the national 2022 Becker Social Justice Award. The award, sponsored by the Kentucky-based JustFaith Ministries, recognizes the faith-based efforts of organizations in making real social change in their community. My Front Door was chosen for the award over two other finalists from Georgia and Virginia.
capcity.news
Cheyenne resident arrested for five counts of forgery, three counts of conspiracy
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne resident has been arrested for allegedly committing several forgeries around the city, along with conspiring to commit more. Marvell Essjames Evans, 25, was arrested yesterday, Dec. 5, for these crimes and saw Judge Antionette Williams today for his initial appearance. His bond is currently set at 10% of $5,000 cash.
capcity.news
Cheyenne firefighters to finish Christmas Trees for Charity this weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — This weekend will be the Cheyenne Fire and Rescue team’s last Christmas Trees for Charity event. Christmas Trees for Charity is an annual service provided by the city’s fire department. The team has been advertising the service on its Facebook page every weekend since Nov. 25. Residents can purchase an undecorated Christmas tree from Station 5 on 2014 Dell Range Blvd. Tree prices are either $60 or $65, depending on the height of the tree.
capcity.news
Laramie County Library System seeks community input
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Library System is inviting community members to participate in a variety of online surveys to help the organization better meet the needs of Laramie County and successfully reach its strategic goals for fiscal years 2022 and 2023. The organization is seeking community input...
cowboystatedaily.com
Sig Sauer Suckfest? Not So Fast, Wyoming Gun Enthusiasts Say
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Although 20 self-described gunshot victims have filed a lawsuit against gun maker Sig Sauer claiming defective pistols caused their injuries, some Wyoming gun enthusiasts say they haven’t lost trust in the brand. “I’ve never had any problem with Sig, and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Homeless Man Wanted Kids Back, Then Didn’t Show Up For Court And Lost Parental Rights
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Cheyenne man who did not show up to a scheduled court hearing to argue his merits as a father rightfully lost his parental rights, the Wyoming Supreme Court has determined. Frank Landis Roberts IV asked the state Supreme Court last...
1310kfka.com
Greeley man charged with drug trafficking
A Greeley man has been charged in a drug trafficking case. Olegario Aparicio-Hernandez is accused of bringing large quantities of meth from California to Greeley. He was arrested following a traffic stop in November on the 900 block of 24th Avenue in Greeley. The Weld County Drug Task Force later searched his home, and deputies say they found 12 lbs. of methamphetamine worth $50,000 on the street.
Wyoming pilot reports unusual lights circling above near Cheyenne
Boeing 767.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Wyoming pilot near Cheyenne flying a Delta B767 reported three to four white lights circling above the jet at about 3:20 a.m. on September 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Could commuter transit be in Wyoming and Colorado’s future?
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - According to officials at the Wyoming Department of Transportation, there are about 30,000 vehicles that travel between Wyoming and the front range every day. So the Departments of Transportation for Wyoming and Colorado are looking for a way to make that commute easier. ”We...
capcity.news
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam affecting county
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a scam call that is targeting Laramie County. Via a post on Facebook, the department said that the caller will identify themself as a deputy or sergeant with the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office and then say that the recipient of the call has missed jury duty and needs to pay a fine.
The Best Place To Live In Wyoming
Buying a home in Wyoming could be a rewarding and financially sound decision; however, which city in the state is best to live in? Here's what you need to know.
coloradosun.com
Weld County jail inmate died after medical staff “recklessly assumed” she faked her symptoms, lawsuit says
Amy Lynn Cross pleaded for help for hours, as her fingers turned blue and she foamed at the mouth, before dying in her Weld County jail cell last year, a new lawsuit alleges. It took seven hours, despite pleas from the 41-year-old woman and deputies’ concerns, before the jail’s health team called an ambulance, according to the lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Colorado. Cross might have lived, her lawyers say, if they had paid attention to signs that she was experiencing a drug overdose.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center to host PACT Act Town Hall
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center will host a PACT Act Week of Action event on Monday, Dec. 12. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to noon in the Cheyenne VAMC Auditorium, 2360 E. Pershing Blvd. The week of action will inform Wyoming Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the toxic exposure–related healthcare and benefits they have earned.
cowboystatedaily.com
Without Enough Pilots, Airlines Cutting Service Across Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Demand for service is rising at regional airports across the state, but a pilot shortage has forced airlines to cut the number of available flights at most of the state’s nine commercial airports. Sheridan, Gillette and Cody have lost between...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cheyenne, WYDOT, and Colorado Consider Offering Public Transit Along the Front Range
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), and Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) have identified a recommended alignment for a public transit connection between the North Front Range region of Colorado and the Cheyenne, Wyoming area. A self-guided online meeting for the community to learn more about the study and provide input can be accessed anytime between Dec. 5 and Dec. 19 at www.cowytransitstudy.com.
capcity.news
Obituaries: Jones; Shriner; Garcia
Gloria Lynn Jones (Shockley): March 19, 1952 – December 2, 2022. Gloria Lynn Jones (Shockley), 70, passed away from complications of pneumonia on the evening of December 2, 2022 at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, WY. Gloria was born on March 19, 1952 in Valley City, North Dakota to Gordon and Geneva Shockley.
Westword
Amy Cross's In-Jail Meth Overdose Death Prompts Shocking Lawsuit
Amy Cross didn't have to die. Had medical professionals at the Weld County jail in Greeley who were tasked with inmate care properly diagnosed her as suffering from methamphetamine toxicity last year, she would have recovered — and they had more than seven hours to do so. Instead, they allowed her to writhe in agony, brown liquid escaping from her lips and her fingertips taking on a blue tint, until she finally expired on the floor of her cell.
