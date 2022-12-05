Amy Lynn Cross pleaded for help for hours, as her fingers turned blue and she foamed at the mouth, before dying in her Weld County jail cell last year, a new lawsuit alleges. It took seven hours, despite pleas from the 41-year-old woman and deputies’ concerns, before the jail’s health team called an ambulance, according to the lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Colorado. Cross might have lived, her lawyers say, if they had paid attention to signs that she was experiencing a drug overdose.

WELD COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO