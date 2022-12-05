Read full article on original website
Related
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. Dalton Alexander Bedsole, 22, of Emerson, was arrested Monday for Domestic Abuse Assault. Bedsole was held on no bond. Shea Christine Downing, 30, of Pacific Junction, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for three counts of Child Endangerment and...
kmaland.com
No evidence found in Fremont County serial killer investigation
(Thurman) -- No evidence of human remains have been found after a multi-day excavation effort near Thurman in Fremont County. According to a release from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Thursday, over the period of three days experts excavated the areas at a remote location where Lucy Studey McKiddy alleged that her father Donald Dean Studey, with the help of his children, buried scores of young women he had previously murdered. However, after collecting and examining soil samples, officials say no evidence or other items of concern were recovered.
kmaland.com
Pacific Junction woman booked on child endangerment, OWI warrant
(Glenwood) -- A Mills County suspect was arrested on a warrant Tuesday. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Shea Christine Downing of Pacific Junction was arrested shortly before 10:45 a.m. on a warrant for three counts of child endangerment and operating while intoxicated first offense. Downing was taken to...
No evidence found in Fremont County excavation
(Fremont Co) – The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says over the past three days, state, local, and federal law enforcement assisted with an investigation in Fremont County. Authorities brought in an array of experts representing several disciplines and significant assets to excavate, collect and examine soil samples from a site identified by a reporting party. After exhaustive efforts, no evidence or other items of concern were recovered.
WOWT
Iowa authorities investigating serial killer claims visit Fremont County home
BARTLETT, Iowa (WOWT) - Law enforcement were at a home in Fremont County, Iowa, where a woman claims her father buried dozens of bodies. 6 News asked the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation what they were doing at the property near Bartlett, but did not receive a response on Wednesday.
WOWT
Douglas County authorities looking for missing west Omaha man
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a west Omaha man who was last seen Tuesday morning leaving his home. Mark Clardy was last seen leaving his residence near 192nd and F streets at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was wearing a navy blue jacket, blue jeans, and brown Crocs; and driving a black 2019 Subaru Outback with Nebraska plate No. WGF 152.
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont County sheriff reports multiple drug arrests
SIDNEY - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports arrests through Dec. 5, including assault, possession and probation violation. Billy Foster, 47, of Clarinda was held on a $60,000 bond after he was arrested for suspicion of possession with intent to distribute more than 5 grams of methamphetamine on Nov. 17.
Red Oak Police Arrest Man Twice for Public Intoxication
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 36-year-old James Kent Otte of Red Oak twice on the same day for Public Intoxication. Police arrested Otte at 12:12 p.m. and again at 4:00 p.m. with an additional charge of disorderly conduct. Authorities transported Otte to the Montgomery County Jail and held him...
kmaland.com
Nodaway County accident injures 2
(Maryville) -- Two people were injured in a single-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2008 Ford Taurus, driven by 20-year-old Hannah Sturgeon of Maitland, was traveling eastbound on 275th Street just southeast of Maryville around 11:40 a.m. when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve to travel north on Ivory Road and lost control. Authorities say the vehicle skidded off the roadway and overturned before coming to rest on its top off the east side of Ivory Road.
Authorities say no evidence in excavation indicating Iowa man was serial killer
In October, the Fremont County Sheriff and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said they were investigating a remote area near Thurman for human remains.
kmaland.com
Search for alleged serial killer's victims' remains continues
(Thurman) -- Published reports indicate new developments in the continuing investigation into an alleged serial killer in Fremont County. According to the Des Moines Register, Lucy Studey McKiddy announced on her Facebook page Tuesday that digging was underway at a tract of land off Green Hollow Road near Thurman, in the search for the remains of alleged victims of her late father. In a Newsweek article back in October, Studey McKiddy alleged that Donald Dean Studey murdered scores of young women and buried them with the help of his children at the remote location. The magazine reported on Tuesday that unnamed witnesses saw federal, state and local authorities descend on the wooded area to test soil samples for human remains, and that heavy equipment and crates were used. Access was blocked off on each side of the road.
KETV.com
60-year-old man dies from injuries at worksite incident Wednesday in northwest Omaha
ELKHORN, Neb. — A 60-year-old man has died as a result of his injuries from a worksite incident Wednesday in northwest Omaha, according to authorities. Around 4:21 p.m., the man was injured at a worksite near North 192nd Street and Camden Avenue by a skid-loader, according to law enforcement.
UPDATE: Omaha Police release photos from bank robbery at Bank of the West
The Omaha Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred at Bank of the West on Thursday morning.
doniphanherald.com
13-year-old Omaha gang member fatally shot rival, detective testifies
A 13-year-old boy was wearing the sweatshirt of a dead friend when he fatally shot a rival gang member as retribution, an Omaha police detective testified Wednesday. Tayvon Erwin-Morrison, the suspected shooter, and 15-year-old Carmello Wells, the alleged accomplice, both were wearing ankle monitors in the two weeks leading up to the Aug. 30 slaying of Alon Reed. Both had cut off the monitors before the homicide, Omaha Police Detective Sergio Gutierrez testified.
Fatal accident in Mills County
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of Mulloney Avenue and 330th Street at 12:01 p.m. today (Monday). Upon arrival, Deputies found a silver Toyota Rav4 had left the roadway and struck a tree in the north ditch. An investigation of the scene concluded the vehicle had partially gone off the roadway while traversing the curve. The driver tried to correct the vehicle back onto the roadway, in doing so, lost control of the vehicle, causing the collision with a tree. The driver and sole occupant, Brooke Samms of Malvern, died at the scene.
Omaha woman still missing as former friends of suspect speak out
The man suspected of kidnapping 43-year old Cari Allen has been arrested. Two former friends of his paint a picture of what this man is like.
klin.com
Stolen Vehicle Pulled From Holmes Lake
Lincoln Police were called to the north shore of Holmes Lake on Sunday afternoon to investigate an accident. When officers arrived they found a vehicle unoccupied and submerged in the lake near the dam. Lincoln Fire and rescue crews were called and pulled the SUV from the water and towed...
kmaland.com
Mills County nears county attorney appointment
(Glenwood) -- Mills County's search for new county attorney is expected to end next week. No action was taken at the county's board of supervisors meeting Tuesday morning. But, Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News the board is expected to appoint an applicant for the position at next week's meeting. The individual selected would succeed Naeda Elliott, who resigned last month--though she was the top votegetter in the November general elections.
Sioux City Journal
Lincoln woman texted ex-husband about plans to kill family members, police allege
A 63-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail after she texted her ex-husband about her plans to kill two family members, including her new husband, police alleged in court filings. Sharon Naranjo's ex-husband called police at about 11 p.m. Wednesday as she drunkenly texted him about plans to kill the family members, claiming that she had a gun and inviting the 65-year-old to "join," Lincoln Police Officer Payton Egger said in the affidavit for Naranjo's arrest.
Malvern woman dies in fatal, single-vehicle crash Monday
Just after noon on Monday, Mills County Deputies responded to a fatal, single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Mulloney Ave and 330th Street, southeast of Malvern.
Comments / 0