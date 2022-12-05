(Thurman) -- Published reports indicate new developments in the continuing investigation into an alleged serial killer in Fremont County. According to the Des Moines Register, Lucy Studey McKiddy announced on her Facebook page Tuesday that digging was underway at a tract of land off Green Hollow Road near Thurman, in the search for the remains of alleged victims of her late father. In a Newsweek article back in October, Studey McKiddy alleged that Donald Dean Studey murdered scores of young women and buried them with the help of his children at the remote location. The magazine reported on Tuesday that unnamed witnesses saw federal, state and local authorities descend on the wooded area to test soil samples for human remains, and that heavy equipment and crates were used. Access was blocked off on each side of the road.

FREMONT COUNTY, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO