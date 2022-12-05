ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

FOX21News.com

Meet Miss Colorado 2022

Savannah Cavanaugh, Miss Colorado 2022, stopped by FOX21 Morning News to discuss her journey to the national championship.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

The Story Behind AdAmAn Alley in Colorado Springs

December 2022 marks the 100-year anniversary of Colorado's AdAmAn Club, but many people have no idea what this local non-profit organization does for the community. Since 1922, members of the AdAmAn Club have braved Colorado's cold, winter elements to climb to the top of Pikes Peak on New Year's Eve. Once atop the peak, the crew ignites a magnificent midnight fireworks display for all to enjoy around the region. On a clear night, the fireworks can be seen for hundreds of miles along the Front Range. What an epic way to ring in the new year!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Community CSU Pueblo Winter Wonderland event

(SPONSORED) — CSU Pueblo Winter Wonderland began in 2018 and is hosted by their Associated Students’ Government. Each year, hundreds of community members attend, in addition to CSU Pueblo students. The event allows children in the community to participate in Holiday activities, take photos with Santa, and receive a free toy, all at no cost.
PUEBLO, CO
FOX21News.com

2022 Puppy Bowl XIX

Training Dogs for life and educating...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Salvation Army needs bell ringers

Health officials are concerned by the rise in RSV and flu cases throughout Colorado.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Woman-owned Caliola expanding in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Caliola is a 100% woman-owned communications technology firm that specializes in supporting the defense industry, and it is expanding in Colorado Springs. Caliola Founder, President & CEO, Jennifer Halford said, “When I began looking for a community to start Caliola, there were many qualities that brought not only my business but my […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Pet of the Week: Mommas

Training Dogs for life and educating...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: 2 accused of stealing a puppy in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The business manager at a Colorado Springs pet store is hoping for help from the public with identifying two people she says stole a puppy. The business manager of Pet City at the Citadel Mall shared surveillance video of the act that can be viewed at the top of this article. The alleged crime happened on Sunday at about 4:40 p.m. In the video you can see a man, appearing to hide the small Yorkshire Terrier under his jacket, hurry out of the store with a woman following closely behind.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Puppy theft caught on camera in Colorado Springs

At a news conference today Colorado 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen called on lawmakers to change a statute related to the sealing of previously dismissed criminal cases.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Pet Pix December, 7 2022

Over 60 people signed up to voice their opinions at the board of education meeting on Thursday evening.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Christmas presents stolen by porch pirate in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs family is hoping someone recognizes the person who swiped Christmas presents off their front porch this week. The lazy and pathetic act was carried out on Dec. 6 in a neighborhood near Marksheffel Road and Barnes Road. The neighborhood is on the east side of the city.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Colorado

Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Buffalo Wild Wings to open new COS location Wednesday

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — If you felt a little ‘spicy’ getting out of bed on Monday morning, we are about to sweeten up your week, as Buffalo Wild Wings is set to open its newest Colorado Springs location on Wednesday. The new location is on the northeast side of the City and is located at 3005 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

