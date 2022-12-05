Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Michael's Walk-Through Holiday Display Has Over 100,000 LightsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Lights, Animals, and Action at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric SafariColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Book vending machine encourages good behavior at Larkspur ElementaryNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
The Broadmoor Hotel Is a Must-See Holiday Showpiece in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Santa, Free Hot Cocoa, the Grinch, and Sweet Sales During the Downtown Holiday StrollColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
FOX21News.com
Meet Miss Colorado 2022
The Story Behind AdAmAn Alley in Colorado Springs
December 2022 marks the 100-year anniversary of Colorado's AdAmAn Club, but many people have no idea what this local non-profit organization does for the community. Since 1922, members of the AdAmAn Club have braved Colorado's cold, winter elements to climb to the top of Pikes Peak on New Year's Eve. Once atop the peak, the crew ignites a magnificent midnight fireworks display for all to enjoy around the region. On a clear night, the fireworks can be seen for hundreds of miles along the Front Range. What an epic way to ring in the new year!
Snarf’s Sandwiches Breaking New Ground in Highlands Ranch
According to a conversation with founder Jimmy Seidel, Snarf’s Sandwiches will be building a new location at 1549 W. Highlands Ranch Parkway with a goal of opening by late March 2023.
FOX21News.com
Community CSU Pueblo Winter Wonderland event
(SPONSORED) — CSU Pueblo Winter Wonderland began in 2018 and is hosted by their Associated Students’ Government. Each year, hundreds of community members attend, in addition to CSU Pueblo students. The event allows children in the community to participate in Holiday activities, take photos with Santa, and receive a free toy, all at no cost.
FOX21News.com
2022 Puppy Bowl XIX
FOX21News.com
Salvation Army needs bell ringers
Woman-owned Caliola expanding in Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Caliola is a 100% woman-owned communications technology firm that specializes in supporting the defense industry, and it is expanding in Colorado Springs. Caliola Founder, President & CEO, Jennifer Halford said, “When I began looking for a community to start Caliola, there were many qualities that brought not only my business but my […]
FOX21News.com
Pet of the Week: Mommas
Atlas Restaurant Group With Plans to Further Its Colorado Springs Footprint
According to a Colorado Springs development plan, entrepreneur Emily Malin plans to team up with the local Atlas Restaurant Group to open a franchise at 3012 W. Colorado Ave.
The Broadmoor Hotel Is a Must-See Holiday Showpiece in Colorado Springs
The Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado SpringsPhoto bythe author. (Colorado Springs, CO) The Broadmoor resort is fabulous in every season, but it is especially magnificent during the holidays.
KKTV
WATCH: 2 accused of stealing a puppy in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The business manager at a Colorado Springs pet store is hoping for help from the public with identifying two people she says stole a puppy. The business manager of Pet City at the Citadel Mall shared surveillance video of the act that can be viewed at the top of this article. The alleged crime happened on Sunday at about 4:40 p.m. In the video you can see a man, appearing to hide the small Yorkshire Terrier under his jacket, hurry out of the store with a woman following closely behind.
FOX21News.com
Kick off your holiday season with the Fine Arts Center at Colorado College!
KKTV
WATCH: Puppy theft caught on camera in Colorado Springs
FOX21News.com
Pet Pix December, 7 2022
Colorado Springs diner open downtown in historic building
Chuck and MaryAnn Thomas have opened their much-anticipated Munches, downtown at 122 N. Tejon St. in the former Michelle’s. They will be serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and brunch. The food is made from scratch and the servings are huge. On the menu you’ll find several waffle options from savory...
KKTV
Christmas presents stolen by porch pirate in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs family is hoping someone recognizes the person who swiped Christmas presents off their front porch this week. The lazy and pathetic act was carried out on Dec. 6 in a neighborhood near Marksheffel Road and Barnes Road. The neighborhood is on the east side of the city.
Pop-up to permanent in downtown Colorado Springs
Business ideas are fine, but trying out a business plan can be expensive. Pop-up shops offer a lower risk less expensive option.
4 Great Burger Places in Colorado
Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Buffalo Wild Wings to open new COS location Wednesday
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — If you felt a little ‘spicy’ getting out of bed on Monday morning, we are about to sweeten up your week, as Buffalo Wild Wings is set to open its newest Colorado Springs location on Wednesday. The new location is on the northeast side of the City and is located at 3005 […]
