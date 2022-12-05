Read full article on original website
Jury returns to Palm Springs quadruple murder case after mistrial denied
The jury in the quadruple murder retrial for Jose Larin Garcia is returning to the courtroom after nearly a month off the case. Larin Garcia is accused of fatally shooting four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury. The delay in the trial was caused by the late discovery The post Jury returns to Palm Springs quadruple murder case after mistrial denied appeared first on KESQ.
Trial Proceedings Set for Man Accused of Exposing Himself to MoVal Girls
Jury selection is slated to get underway Friday for the trial of a 32-year-old man accused of exposing himself to two Moreno Valley girls and trying to lure them into his vehicle. Armando Richard Garcia of Moreno Valley is charged with two counts each of indecent exposure and annoying minors,...
Third Juvenile Suspect Arrested For Alleged Involvement in Coachella Shooting
A third juvenile was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in a November shooting in Coachella, where shots were fired at multiple residences. Members from the Coachella Community Action Team, the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team, La Quinta Traffic Team and Riverside County’s SWAT Team searched two residences at 7 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Man who overdosed charged with death of 4-year found dead inside home
A murder charge was filed today against a Beaumont man accused of causing the death of his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter, whose remains were found in an apartment with him and the woman after they had overdosed on drugs -- the woman fatally. Tyler Lawrence Finley was arrested in December 2020 following a Beaumont Police Department The post Man who overdosed charged with death of 4-year found dead inside home appeared first on KESQ.
Man Who Repeatedly Molested Meadowbrook Girl Sentenced
A 28-year-old man who sexually abused a Meadowbrook girl for years was sentenced Thursday to 167 years to life in state prison. Guillermo Cuevas of Norwalk pleaded guilty in August to four counts each of forced oral copulation of a child under 10 years old and sexual penetration of a minor, as well as three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of lewd acts on a minor by force or fear.
Rialto woman tried to run parole agents’ car off the road after they arrested her boyfriend: Sheriff’s Department
A Rialto woman is behind bars after she allegedly attempted to run parole agents off the road in Adelanto after they arrested her boyfriend. The woman, 28-year-old Alyssa Veronica Rosas, began following the agents in her car after they took her boyfriend, who was not identified, into custody at his Adelanto home on Wednesday, the […]
Orange County man sentenced to prison for pimping, shooting at women
SANTA ANA, Calif. – An Irvine man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for pimping and shooting at women in San Bernardino, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. Coby Christopher House, 23, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge David O. Carter. House pleaded guilty June 21 to a count of conspiracy to use a facility in interstate commerce in aid of unlawful activity and two counts of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felony.
Felon Charged with Fatally Shooting Man During Confrontation in Highgrove
A convicted felon accused of gunning down a 52-year-old man during a confrontation in Highgrove was charged Wednesday with murder and other offenses. Arnulfo Prado Jr., 34, of Riverside was arrested Saturday night following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Julio Ortega of Jurupa Valley.
Sheriff’s Department Investigating How Kids Obtained Cannabis-Laced Snacks
An investigation was underway Thursday to ascertain how four students at a Moreno Valley middle school obtained marijuana-laced snacks that caused them to become ill. “This is an active investigation and deputies are still investigating the incident to determine the origin of the substance and if any criminal acts were committed,” Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Jerry Franchville said.
Father of Victim Involved In Indio Hit-and-run Speaks Out
Across the country, the number of fatal hit and run accidents has been increasing annually. Antonio Vinalay said he got an alarming call yesterday afternoon, a local contacted Vinalay, informing him that his son had been involved in a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of Clinton Street and Avenue 46.
Rialto man who allegedly tortured, raped, and stabbed woman is arrested in Fontana
A 25-year-old Rialto man who was wanted for allegedly torturing, raping, and stabbing a woman was arrested in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Dec. 2 at about 9:30 a.m., Fontana Station Deputies Andrade and Ramirez responded to a call for service at Arrowhead Regional...
Teen Fatally Shot in Moreno Valley, Shooter at Large
A teenager was gunned down in a Moreno Valley neighborhood, and the whereabouts of the shooter were unknown, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal attack happened shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 14600 block of Cageny Court, near Cactus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Ben...
Family remembers homicide victims found in burned car in Indio
Family members of two brothers are in mourning. They are sharing their plea for answers after they say their loved ones were found dead inside a burned vehicle Friday morning. Indio Police are investigating the case as a double homicide. You can read more on that story here Indio Police investigate double homicide after bodies The post Family remembers homicide victims found in burned car in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
