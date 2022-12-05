Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
Leaders Hoping Dallas Will Be Center of World Cup 2026Larry LeaseDallas, TX
The Hub is Open, Two New Entertainment Concepts Join The Farm in AllenSteven DoyleAllen, TX
The XFL's Arlington Renegades Released Uniforms for 2023 SeasonLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Rental Scooters Expected to Return to Dallas In WeeksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
atozsports.com
Cowboys get early Christmas present with latest news
The holiday season has been to the Dallas Cowboys. On Thanksgiving, they beat down the New York Giants, and now, Christmas has come early. All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith has yet to take a snap in 2022 due to tearing his hamstring in August which put him on injured reserve. As the Cowboys make their push to the playoffs, Smith will eventually join the party soon as he is set to return to practice on Wednesday.
OBJ 'to Eagles' as Cowboys Move to WR James Washington?
Will the Dallas Cowboys stop their pursuit Odell Beckham and put their belief in James Washington as a potential missing piece?
Yardbarker
T.O. Advising OBJ to Not Sign With Cowboys, Dak Prescott
During his time with the Dallas Cowboys, Terrell Owens infamously cried over Tony Romo. "That's my quarterback!" Owens infamously exclaimed after a game in 2008. But these days the Hall-of-Fame receiver doesn't like sound like a fan of Dak Prescott, or a believer in his former team. It's not exactly akin to him disrespecting the Cowboys by celebrating on the mid-field star at Texas Stadium, but during a San Francisco radio interview Wednesday morning T.O. suggested that free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. shouldn't sign with the Cowboys.
Jason Garrett goes viral for his prediction about Cowboys
Despite firing him roughly three years ago, the Dallas Cowboys can still make Jason Garrett look good from time to time. The former Cowboys coach Garrett, who is now a studio analyst for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” went viral for his pregame prediction about the team, who were playing on the “SNF” slot for the week. Garrett predicted that the Cowboys would defeat the Indianapolis Colts “by 40.”
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Dak Prescott sends warning about meaningful change on offense
Dallas Cowboys fans have probably noticed a big change on offense that’s nearly impossible to miss. For years, quarterback Dak Prescott showed he had what it takes to be a starting signal-caller in the NFL but wasn’t quite known as a gunslinger. That’s changing now. In 2022,...
atozsports.com
Eagles suffer setback with former Pro Bowler
The Philadelphia Eagles’ recent string of injuries continued on Tuesday with news that DE Robert Quinn is heading to Injured Reserve. Quinn, who the Eagles acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bears, is expected to undergo arthroscopic surgery to his knee this week, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Jerry Jones breaks silence on Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. meeting
Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to pick a team by the middle of this week, but after meeting with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, owner Jerry Jones is not confident he will play again this season. Jones spoke about the meeting Tuesday, expressing his reservations that OBJ will be back...
TMZ.com
CeeDee Lamb Fan Spits On Cowboys Supporters During Altercation At SNF Game
A verbal confrontation took a wet turn at the Cowboys vs. Colts game during Sunday Night Football ... when a fan in a CeeDee Lamb jersey spit on two Dallas supporters -- and TMZ Sports has the video. The incident went down at the end of the Cowboys' 54-19 blowout...
Cowboys Signing Former 2nd-Round Cornerback
The Dallas Cowboys are adding a former second-round pick to their practice squad. Dallas is signing cornerback Mackensie Alexander, a onetime draftee of the Minnesota Vikings, according to his agents Ness Mugrabi and David Canter. Alexander spent last season with Minnesota, his second stint with the franchise, after playing for...
Jerry Jones Regrets What He Revealed To The Media
Jerry Jones wishes he didn't disclose that the Dallas Cowboys didn't start Ezekiel Elliott for disciplinary reasons. After Sunday night's 54-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts, the Cowboys owner said Elliott began the opening drive on the bench for a minor issue. He told reporters he would have been "a lot more lenient" than head coach Mike McCarthy.
Cowboys Reportedly Made Decision After Odell Beckham's Visit
Over the past few weeks, it seemed like just a matter of time before the Dallas Cowboys signed free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. However, that tune appears to have changed following Beckham's visit this week. There are now reportedly significant concerns from the Cowboys on whether or not he'll be able to play at all this season.
Jerry Jones Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott Punishment Decision
If you watched the Colts-Cowboys game on Sunday night, you may have missed that Tony Pollard was the starting running back for the Cowboys. Usually, Ezekiel Elliott comes out with the starters when he's healthy before Pollard comes in but that was not the case in this one. Owner Jerry...
Stephen A. Smith Has Unfortunate Hypothetical For Dallas Cowboys
Stephen A. Smith has never been afraid to hide his true feelings about the Cowboys. He made that clear once again this Wednesday. While on ESPN's "First Take," Smith came up with a hypothetical scenario where Odell Beckham Jr. signs with the Bills instead of the Cowboys. In this scenario,...
NFL Playoff Projection: Cowboys can still steal the NFC East title from the Eagles
Hey, remember that blatantly missed facemask penalty on the Washington Commanders that probably cost the Philadelphia Eagles their only loss of the season? Eagles fans certainly do. That one missed call could change who wins the Super Bowl, or at least who makes it out of the NFC. There are...
FOX Sports
Jerry Jones: Cowboys will only sign OBJ if 'it will improve this team now'
Odell Beckham Jr. has told people that he's looking for a "home." He's not interested in a "prove it" deal for the rest of this season. He wants a commitment from his new team — and apparently a big one — for at least this year and next.
atozsports.com
Cowboys playmaker delivers strong reminder to NFL
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup had a key performance in the blowout victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas cruised to a 54-19 victory on Sunday Night Football, scoring the final 33 points of the game. The game showed that the Cowboys can turn it on at any moment. And...
NBC Sports
OBJ attends Mavs game with Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs after Cowboys visit
It looks like Odell Beckham Jr.'s visit with the Dallas Cowboys included taking in an NBA game. The free agent wide receiver showed up to Monday night's Dallas Mavericks-Phoenix Suns game with Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs. The trio sat courtside at American Airlines Center. When the three...
Cowboys liked Texans QB Davis Mills during 2021 NFL draft process
Davis Mills’ 1-8-1 record as the Houston Texans’ starter in 2022, along with his 3-17-1 record for his career, has buried how well thought of the Stanford product was when he entered the 2021 NFL draft. Some of the opinions on Mills were that he would have been...
Look: Odell Beckham Hanging With 2 Cowboys Stars Tonight
After visiting the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, Odell Beckham Jr. went to American Airlines Arena to watch the Dallas Mavericks. He had some notable company. The Athletic's Jon Machota shared a video of the free-agent wide receiver entering the arena alongside Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs. Beckham visited...
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Micah Parsons reveals key information on Odell Beckham Jr.
The Dallas Cowboys and Odell Beckham Jr. have dominated NFL headlines over the last month. America’s Team and the Pro Bowl wide receiver would seem to be a great match for each other. Beckham just concluded his visit with the Cowboys. It included meeting with Jerry Jones and sitting...
Comments / 0