Madison, AL

WAAY-TV

Florence church prepares to send supplies to Ukraine

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine nears a year, a Florence church is preparing to send supplies to help the Ukrainian people. Members of the Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ decided to start the drive in response to seeing the devastating pictures of the effects of the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
FLORENCE, AL
AL.com

Get a rare peek at FBI’s growing campus at Redstone Arsenal

For years, the visuals of the growing FBI campus at Redstone Arsenal were nothing more than architectural renderings and ongoing construction pictures. And visitors were not permitted to take photos of what they saw. At the annual Redstone Update on Thursday, the FBI pulled back the curtain a bit. During...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
doppleronline.ca

Community members gather to remember victims of femicide

Photo: Fifty-two candles are lit at a gathering in Huntsville on December 6. The number of candles represents the 52 women and girls killed in Ontario in 2022. One hundred and seventy-two women were killed across Canada this year. There was a fog of deep sadness in the room as...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville man arrested for human smuggling in Texas

KILGORE, Tex. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was arrested and charged with human smuggling after officers with the Kilgore Police Department uncovered evidence while responding to a crash on Interstate 20, KPVI, an NBC affiliate said. Officials with Kilgore Police said shortly before midnight on Saturday, officers responded to a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Liz Hurley Ribbon Run raised over $350k

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thousands of you crossed the finish line in the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run and now, we have the finishing total!. This year, the 19th annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run raised a whopping $358, 685! That is $70,000 more than we anticipated!. That money will do amazing...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
theredstonerocket.com

Retired officer’s wife named volunteer of year

Longtime volunteer Tonya Daniels was stunned when her name was called during an annual luncheon of nearly 900 people at the Von Braun Center. In November she was named Volunteer of the Year by the Christian Women’s Job Corps of Madison County. “I was blown away,” the Huntsville resident...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Felicia Fontaine, early Huntsville gay rights advocate, dies at 68

Felicia Ann Fontaine, one of Alabama’s best-known, respected and loved gay advocates, died at her Huntsville home Nov. 30. She was 68. Fontaine and her longtime spouse Barbara “Barb” Collins moved to Huntsville in 1982 where Fontaine became a statewide leader in the movement for equal rights for gay people. She was an ordained minister in the Metropolitan Community Church and a licensed counselor.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Cases of canine flu showing up in North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Just as the human flu is surging across the country, so is the dog flu. Canine Influenza, also known as the H3N8 or H3N2 virus is showing up in some states and cases are now popping up in North Alabama. Dr. Karen Sheppard, Director of Huntsville...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Fmr. Limestone Officer Reacts to Arrests of Former Colleagues

Four former Limestone Correctional Officers are facing charges of bribery and promoting prison contraband while employed by the state's department of corrections. Fmr. Limestone Officer Reacts to Arrests of Former …. Four former Limestone Correctional Officers are facing charges of bribery and promoting prison contraband while employed by the state's...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

The Orion Amphitheater gets festive this month with Christkindlmarket

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Arts Huntsville and The Orion Amphitheater are getting festive this month with a Christkindlmarket!. The special event combines German and European traditions with a little north Alabama flair. At the event, you can find over 60 artists featured with a blend of holiday food, drink, and music.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Franklin County Times

Distinguished Through the Decades: 2014, Julie Masterson Russ

PROGRESS 2022 – Distinguished Through the Decades. Today Julie (Masterson) Russ is a wife and mother with infant twin girls. In 2014 she was a senior at Russellville High School and Franklin County’s Distinguished Young Woman. “Maggie Coan (Franklin County DYW 2013) asked me to be her Little...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Volunteers needed to help pack gifts for Huntsville children, Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots in Huntsville needs your help to pack gifts for children. Coordinator Bobby Ray said the organization is in desperate need of volunteers this week. Several local organizations stepped up Wednesday, including Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley, Delta Theta Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Heals Inc. and Huntsville Parks and Recreation.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

