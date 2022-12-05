Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville is Spending a Million to Recruit Workers but the City Still Needs a Solid Plan to Address Affordable HousingZack LoveHuntsville, AL
New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints CallsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
6 Cities You Should Move to in AlabamaJameson StewardAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAthens, AL
Related
Redstone Arsenal delivers update on base’s efforts
Redstone Arsenal is a huge economic driver for Madison County and the surrounding areas — and Thursday, local industries got a full report on the work done by than 43,000 people working on base.
WAAY-TV
Florence church prepares to send supplies to Ukraine
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine nears a year, a Florence church is preparing to send supplies to help the Ukrainian people. Members of the Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ decided to start the drive in response to seeing the devastating pictures of the effects of the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
WAFF
Annual Redstone Update will feature Army, NASA and FBI leaders on Thursday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Redstone Arsenal leaders will be giving the civilian world an update on what’s happening behind the gates. With Redstone being one of the key engines that drives Huntsville’s economy, this update could have a huge impact. More than 43 thousand people work on base...
Get a rare peek at FBI’s growing campus at Redstone Arsenal
For years, the visuals of the growing FBI campus at Redstone Arsenal were nothing more than architectural renderings and ongoing construction pictures. And visitors were not permitted to take photos of what they saw. At the annual Redstone Update on Thursday, the FBI pulled back the curtain a bit. During...
doppleronline.ca
Community members gather to remember victims of femicide
Photo: Fifty-two candles are lit at a gathering in Huntsville on December 6. The number of candles represents the 52 women and girls killed in Ontario in 2022. One hundred and seventy-two women were killed across Canada this year. There was a fog of deep sadness in the room as...
WAFF
Huntsville man arrested for human smuggling in Texas
KILGORE, Tex. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was arrested and charged with human smuggling after officers with the Kilgore Police Department uncovered evidence while responding to a crash on Interstate 20, KPVI, an NBC affiliate said. Officials with Kilgore Police said shortly before midnight on Saturday, officers responded to a...
WAFF
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run raised over $350k
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thousands of you crossed the finish line in the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run and now, we have the finishing total!. This year, the 19th annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run raised a whopping $358, 685! That is $70,000 more than we anticipated!. That money will do amazing...
2 weird things Huntsville Googled more than anywhere else in US in 2022
It’s not surprising Huntsville searched for the term “NASA” more than anywhere else in the country. That’s pretty much a given for a place known as the “Rocket City” and the home to NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. But Magpie birds and royal...
theredstonerocket.com
Retired officer’s wife named volunteer of year
Longtime volunteer Tonya Daniels was stunned when her name was called during an annual luncheon of nearly 900 people at the Von Braun Center. In November she was named Volunteer of the Year by the Christian Women’s Job Corps of Madison County. “I was blown away,” the Huntsville resident...
Felicia Fontaine, early Huntsville gay rights advocate, dies at 68
Felicia Ann Fontaine, one of Alabama’s best-known, respected and loved gay advocates, died at her Huntsville home Nov. 30. She was 68. Fontaine and her longtime spouse Barbara “Barb” Collins moved to Huntsville in 1982 where Fontaine became a statewide leader in the movement for equal rights for gay people. She was an ordained minister in the Metropolitan Community Church and a licensed counselor.
Tuscumbia officers awarded medals for saving man’s life in July
When the officers arrived, residents told them a man and his dog were trapped inside a burning RV.
North Alabama teen and mother to be featured on national cooking show
Gingerbread Bakery's 'master chef,' Madison Howton is only 18 years old.
Cases of canine flu showing up in North Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Just as the human flu is surging across the country, so is the dog flu. Canine Influenza, also known as the H3N8 or H3N2 virus is showing up in some states and cases are now popping up in North Alabama. Dr. Karen Sheppard, Director of Huntsville...
WHNT-TV
Fmr. Limestone Officer Reacts to Arrests of Former Colleagues
Four former Limestone Correctional Officers are facing charges of bribery and promoting prison contraband while employed by the state's department of corrections. Fmr. Limestone Officer Reacts to Arrests of Former …. Four former Limestone Correctional Officers are facing charges of bribery and promoting prison contraband while employed by the state's...
WAFF
The Orion Amphitheater gets festive this month with Christkindlmarket
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Arts Huntsville and The Orion Amphitheater are getting festive this month with a Christkindlmarket!. The special event combines German and European traditions with a little north Alabama flair. At the event, you can find over 60 artists featured with a blend of holiday food, drink, and music.
Huntsville spends $1 million to recruit people to live and work in the city
In this year's State of the City address, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said one of the greatest challenges facing the city is a shortage of workers. Huntsville leaders are working to fix that through a 1 million dollar campaign.
Franklin County Times
Distinguished Through the Decades: 2014, Julie Masterson Russ
PROGRESS 2022 – Distinguished Through the Decades. Today Julie (Masterson) Russ is a wife and mother with infant twin girls. In 2014 she was a senior at Russellville High School and Franklin County’s Distinguished Young Woman. “Maggie Coan (Franklin County DYW 2013) asked me to be her Little...
Police officers in the Shoals meet on new gun laws
Local law enforcement were educated Tuesday on the bill passed earlier this year that allows Alabamians to carry a concealed firearm without a permit.
Guntersville dog accused in attack scheduled to be put down
A dog that was accused of attacking a woman in Guntersville resulting in multiple skin-graft surgeries is scheduled to be euthanized, according to court documents.
WAAY-TV
Volunteers needed to help pack gifts for Huntsville children, Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots in Huntsville needs your help to pack gifts for children. Coordinator Bobby Ray said the organization is in desperate need of volunteers this week. Several local organizations stepped up Wednesday, including Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley, Delta Theta Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Heals Inc. and Huntsville Parks and Recreation.
Comments / 1