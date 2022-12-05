ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man Killed Crossing Santa Ana Street ID’d

Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find a hit-and-run motorist responsible for fatally injuring a pedestrian in Arleta. The man died at the scene of his injury, which occurred about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday on Terra Bella Street west of Canterbury Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man Shot and Killed in Whittier

A man was fatally shot Thursday in the unincorporated area of Whittier. Deputies responded at 1:39 a.m. to the 10000 block of Laurel Avenue where they found the man, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information about this shooting was...
WHITTIER, CA
Third Juvenile Suspect Arrested For Alleged Involvement in Coachella Shooting

A third juvenile was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in a November shooting in Coachella, where shots were fired at multiple residences. Members from the Coachella Community Action Team, the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team, La Quinta Traffic Team and Riverside County’s SWAT Team searched two residences at 7 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
COACHELLA, CA
Sheriff’s Department Investigating How Kids Obtained Cannabis-Laced Snacks

An investigation was underway Thursday to ascertain how four students at a Moreno Valley middle school obtained marijuana-laced snacks that caused them to become ill. “This is an active investigation and deputies are still investigating the incident to determine the origin of the substance and if any criminal acts were committed,” Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Jerry Franchville said.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Teen Fatally Shot in Moreno Valley, Shooter at Large

A teenager was gunned down in a Moreno Valley neighborhood, and the whereabouts of the shooter were unknown, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal attack happened shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 14600 block of Cageny Court, near Cactus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Ben...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Man Dead in Homicide Near Santa Fe Springs

A man was fatally shot Thursday in an unincorporated area near Santa Fe Springs. Deputies responded at 1:39 a.m. to the 10000 block of Laurel Avenue west of Carmenita Road where they found the man, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone...
SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA
Man Who Repeatedly Molested Meadowbrook Girl Sentenced

A 28-year-old man who sexually abused a Meadowbrook girl for years was sentenced Thursday to 167 years to life in state prison. Guillermo Cuevas of Norwalk pleaded guilty in August to four counts each of forced oral copulation of a child under 10 years old and sexual penetration of a minor, as well as three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of lewd acts on a minor by force or fear.
NORWALK, CA
Authorities ID Man Found Dead in Park in Santa Clarita

Authorities Thursday identified a man who was found dead in a park in Santa Clarita. The body was discovered about 7 a.m. Wednesday in a park behind Charles Helmers Elementary School, in the 27300 block of Grandview Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. On Thursday, the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Woman Killed in Shooting on Central Avenue

A woman between 30 and 35 years old was shot and killed on the border of the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area and Los Angeles, authorities said Wednesday. Deputies from the Century Sheriff’s Station were called at 6:13 p.m. Tuesday to the 6600 block of South Central Avenue where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Lt. Mike Gomez.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Woman Accused of Stealing from Cancer-Stricken Grandmother in Irvine

A 35-year-old woman pleaded not guilty Thursday to stealing about $373,000 from her cancer-stricken grandmother in Irvine. Lashawn Ellesse Owens is charged with two counts each of grand theft and theft from an elder and a count of stealing a car, all felonies. She also faces sentencing enhancements for aggravated white collar crime between $100,00 and $500,000.
IRVINE, CA
Police Investigate Cause of Fatal Crash in Westminster

Three people were hospitalized Wednesday following a single-car crash into a sewer project construction site in Westminster that killed one of the passengers. The victim who was killed was identified as 18-year-old Jayda Jean Feeney of Huntington Beach, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle. The driver and...
WESTMINSTER, CA
Transgender Woman Found Dead in Malibu Area May Have Overdosed, Officials Say

A transgender woman found dead at the side of a roadway in the Malibu area may have overdosed, authorities said Tuesday. The body was found about 7 a.m. Thursday in the 33000 block of Mulholland Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Family members identified the person as 27-year-old Day Rodas, whose name has not been released by authorities.
MALIBU, CA
Inglewood Man Held in Connection with Year-Old Daughter’s Death

A young Inglewood father was behind bars Tuesday in connection with the death of his year-old daughter, whose body was found in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. Jayveyon Burley, 22, was being held in lieu of $215,000 bail, according to county jail records, following his arrest Monday by Inglewood police.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Driver Charged with Hitting, Killing Bicyclist at Hemet Intersection

A 21-year-old motorist accused of fatally hitting a bicyclist at a San Jacinto intersection, then fleeing the scene, was charged Wednesday with gross vehicular manslaughter. Savaughn JoJuan Colon Barnes of Hemet was arrested Sunday night following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of 31-year-old Margarito Castro of San Jacinto.
HEMET, CA
Two Gang Members Plead Guilty in La Habra Shooting

Two gang members pleaded guilty Tuesday and were immediately sentenced to state prison for leading police on a chase and carrying out a gang-related shooting in La Habra that left a man fighting for his life. Police were called at 7:49 p.m. July 3 to the intersection of Walnut Street...
LA HABRA, CA
Man Who Allegedly Killed Bicyclist in San Jacinto Facing Manslaughter Charge

Felony charges are expected to be filed Wednesday against a 21-year-old motorist suspected of fatally hitting a bicyclist at a San Jacinto intersection, then fleeing the scene. Savaughn Jojuan Colon Barnes of Hemet was arrested Sunday night following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of 31-year-old Margarito...
SAN JACINTO, CA

