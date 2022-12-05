ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Granite Staters buying gifts for kids at Nashua Children's Home

NASHUA, N.H. — Granite Staters are teaming up to help kids at the Nashua Children's Home have a fun Christmas. They're buying gifts from the facility's Amazon Wish List. The list includes gifts for young children, all the way up to older teenagers. They also range in price. “You'll...
NASHUA, NH
Visit This New Hampshire Christmas Light Display That Raises Money for a Good Cause

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Each year, we see videos of homes with an extravagant Christmas light display think one of two things: “How did they do that??” and “Man, I’m glad I don’t live across the street.”
LONDONDERRY, NH
NH Chronicle: Erin and her teens Cook up some cocoa bombs

Thursday, December 15th — Tonight, we head into Erin's kitchen where she and her teens cook up some eye-catching treats you can give as a gift, and their puppy makes an appearance too!. Plus, during the COVID shutdown theatrical performances were forced to get creative in order to allow...
DERRY, NH
Portsmouth, NH, Cafe Demonstrates Act of Kindness to Community After Shooter Threats

We unfortunately live in a world where mass shootings and threats of similar action are all too prevalent. According to Seacoast Current, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and other area school districts went into lockdown today, December 8, 2022, after "police received messages about active shooters." At the time of this writing, all calls are being investigated and taken seriously until "their validity is determined", according to The New Hampshire Department of Safety. The current likelihood is that the threats were all hoaxes.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
People Are Jazzed That The Office Lounge is Opening a Dover, New Hampshire, Location

When I heard "The Office Lounge", I thought to myself, "is this a 'The Office'-themed restaurant, as in the hit TV show starring Steve Carell?" If you are expecting to see Michael Scott quotes all over the walls and Dunder Mifflin-esque decor, you are barking up the wrong tree. However, people absolutely love this upscale neighborhood restaurant and bar in Rye, New Hampshire.
DOVER, NH
Chelmsford Hiker Rescued From White Mountains

CONWAY, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Chelmsford hiker is safe after being rescued by New Hampshire officials in the White Mountains earlier this week. New Hampshire Fish and Game says Mary Ellen Morris was hiking with her husband on the Peaked Mountain Trail above North Conway just after noon on Monday when she slipped and fell on an icy rock.
CONWAY, NH
Boston hospitals booked solid for colonoscopies

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For years, David Thau suffered gastrointestinal and other symptoms for no apparent reason. “I was throwing up a lot, I had some really acute and intense stomach pain. I’d had blood in my stool, but like most 34-year-old guys, just shrugged it off,” Thau said. “It’s nothing. Nothing will ever happen to me.”
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Concord Officials Begin Process Of Removing Three Homeless Camps In City

Concord officials have started the process of removing three homeless camps that are located in the city. They say they are taking action to get rid of the camps due to health and safety concerns. People who are at one camp near Everett Arena have been told that they have until December 15th to leave the state-owned property. The other two camps are located off Route 106 and near Locke Road. The city is trying to connect homeless individuals with a new place to stay since local shelters are currently full.
CONCORD, NH
Concord removing three homeless camps over safety, health concerns

CONCORD, N.H. — The city of Concord is removing three homeless camps that officials said are causing safety and health concerns. There are dozens of locations in Concord where people who are homeless are living, but officials said three locations are being dismantled. "It's yet another site that is...
CONCORD, NH
Do You Remember This Vintage Commercial for Boston’s Museum of Science?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The Boston Museum of Science has been a field trip destination for school kids since it opened in its current location along the Charles River in 1951. It was an annual trip for my family during the 1970s and 1980s and mostly because of a commercial that played nearly every day while watching cartoons on Boston's WLVI Channel 56.
BOSTON, MA
