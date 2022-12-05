ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
The Geneva Consensus Declaration is thriving — and critics are worried

Two years after the Geneva Consensus Declaration (GCD) was signed, its critics insist there’s nothing to worry about. But they’re worried about it.  The GCD, with the ensuing coalition, is an alliance unlike any other. Its 37 member states are committed to furthering the health and flourishing of women and girls and their families. They…

