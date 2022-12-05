Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMDT.com
Police: Shots fired at vehicle on Georgetown roadway, investigation underway
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a reported roadway shooting that happened Wednesday night in the Georgetown area. At around 9:30 p.m., troopers were called to the area of Cokesbury Road and Seashore Highway for a reported shooting that had occurred on the roadway. Troopers met with the 32-year-old male victim who had crashed his car into a ditch. The victim told police that he was driving northbound on Cokesbury Road when an unknown suspect began driving next to his car and fired several rounds into his vehicle, causing him to drive off the roadway.
WBOC
Man Sent to Hospital After Shooting, Crash in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Del.- A man was sent to the hospital after his car was shot at and he crashed Wednesday night. Delaware State Police say that the shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the roadway of Cokesbury Road and Seashore Highway. When troopers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man who...
WMDT.com
Arrest made in Thanksgiving Day homicide in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of 29-year-old Walter Pereira on Thanksgiving Day. The incident took place at around 3:40 a.m. on November 24th, at a residence in the unit block of Forest Creek Drive. Officers arrived on scene and found Pereira laying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers and paramedics began lifesaving efforts until Pereira was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries. 29-year-old Rayvaughn Jones was arrested as he was leaving the residence where the shooting occurred, and it was determined that Jones lived at the residence with Pereira.
WBTV
Man denied bond after deadly Chester County crash
Police arrested 29-year-old Stephen Burke Bridges after he allegedly posed as a CMPD officer. Court begins hearing arguments for CMPD officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian. Updated: 7 hours ago. A part-time CMPD employee and the victim's brother took the witness stand in the first day of the Phillip Barker...
WGMD Radio
Police Investigate Burglary at Dover Gas Station
The alarm sounded at 5:20 this morning at US Gas on Bay Road in Dover. Police responded and found that someone broke the front door with a rock. Whoever did this stole money and $200 worth of merchandise. Police were not able to review any surveillance or obtain a description of the person who broke into the gas station. The investigation continues. Anyone with information should call Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
nccpdnews.com
SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN DRUG DEALING INVESTIGATION – TOWNSEND
(Townsend, DE 19734) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) have arrested multiple suspects in reference to drug dealing charges. During October, the division received several tips and complaints about suspicious activity occurring at a residence in the Odessa Chase community – Townsend. It was reported that occupants of a residence in the unit block of Mailly Drive were conducting drug deals out of the home on a regular basis which caused an increase in vehicle traffic to the community.
WGMD Radio
Burglary at Lincoln Business This Morning
Delaware State Police need your help to identify a person they are looking for in connection with a burglary that occurred early this morning. Whoever did this broke a window at Wilson’s Auction Sales in Lincoln and stole money from inside the business. If anyone can identify this person, call State Police Trooper T. Wolford at Troop 5 at 302-337-1090 or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800 TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.
Wilmington GameStop robbed at gunpoint
WILMINGTON, DE – An armed suspect entered a GameStop store in Wilmington and robbed it at gunpoint Wednesday night, police reported today. “At approximately 7:39 p.m., troopers were dispatched to an armed robbery at GameStop, located at 3204 Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington,” the Delaware State Police said today in a statement. “The investigation revealed that an unknown male suspect entered the store wearing an unknown type of face covering and dark clothing.” The suspect approached two store employees, displayed a firearm in his waistband, and demanded a number of video game accessories from them. Additionally, the suspect demanded the money The post Wilmington GameStop robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBOC
Delaware State Police Asking for Public's Help in Finding Wanted Suspect
Delaware State Police is seeking the public's assistance with locating a man who is wanted on several felony charges after he allegedly used a stolen debit card. Police say on November 18th, someone from Rehoboth Beach reported that an unknown person had been using his debit card numerous times to make unauthorized purchases. Detectives believe that Jorge Vasquez had been fraudulently using the victim’s stolen card repeatedly over the course of two months.
Crash With Injuries Reported On I-295 South Jersey
There was a crash with injuries on Interstate 295 in Gloucester County.The crash occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 on I-295 southbound north of Exit 20 in West Deptford Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation and State Police.Preliminary investigation rev…
NBC Philadelphia
2 Die in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Chestnut Hill Parking Lot
A woman and man died in what Philadelphia police said appeared to be a murder-suicide shooting in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood Wednesday night. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Top of the Hill Plaza off Bethlehem Pike near Germantown Avenue just after 9 p.m., Philadelphia police said.
firststateupdate.com
Three Teens Shot At In Smyrna Sunday
Smyrna Police detectives are continuing to investigate an afternoon shooting where an occupied vehicle was struck. Officials said on Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. a vehicle occupied by an 18-year-old, two 17-year old’s and a 15-year-old was struck by gunfire as it was being driven in the area of W North Street and Lincoln Street.
I-95 reopens after pair of deadly crashes in Harford County Wednesday
A pair of Wednesday morning crashes shut traffic down for hours on I-95 north in Harford County. According to Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company at least one crash was fatal.
Philly Trio Shot At Driver For Turning Down Wrong Lane: Police
Philadelphia police are searching for three suspects they say opened fire at a driver who turned into the wrong lane. Investigators said the driver was traveling northeast on 66th Street in the city's Overbrook section at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 when they went into the wrong lane while turning left on Lebanon Avenue.
WMDT.com
Four arrested following drug investigation in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police arrested four people Tuesday afternoon following a drug investigation. We’re told officers began investigating a report of drug activity at a residence in the 1000 block of South Bradford Street. Just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, officers arrested 31-year-old Joshua Bryant, who was wanted by Dover Police, in front of the residence. Bryant was found in possession of drug paraphernalia at the time he was taken into custody.
WBOC
School Bus Flips Over Following Millsboro Crash
MILLSBORO, Del. - A school bus flipped over after allegedly running into a truck Monday evening in Millsboro. Delaware State Police say an East Millsboro Elementary school bus was traveling northbound on Millsboro Highway near Laurel Road around 5 p.m. No students were onboard the bus. DSP says the bus...
WDEL 1150AM
Worker trapped under trailer in Stanton
A worker is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after becoming trapped underneath part of a mobile home Wednesday afternoon, December 7, 2022. The incident happened on Maple Street in Murray Manor Trailer Park in Stanton around 1 p.m. New Castle County paramedics, firefighters from several fire companies, and the...
fox29.com
Police: Suspect charged after woman, 20, with cerebral palsy dies in Delaware County house fire
DELAWARE COUNY - Authorities have arrested a man accused of setting fire to a Delaware County family's home, igniting a devastating blaze that left a 20-year-old woman dead. The suspect, identified through court documents as Aaron Clark, was arrested on Sunday. His charges include murder, stalking, assault and harassment. Clark...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Man Killed In Newark I-95 Crash On Saturday
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on December 3, 2022, in the Newark area as Matthew Slavish, 35, of Bear, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred yesterday evening in the Newark...
‘Boy in the Box’ 1957 Pa. homicide victim has been identified: police
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police say they are “finally able to identify the child” in the notorious “Boy in the Box” homicide in 1957 that has haunted investigators for decades. They will reveal the findings Thursday morning. “Despite numerous attempts to identify the child throughout the...
Comments / 0