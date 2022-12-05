Read full article on original website
DWI Policy Changes In New York State For 2023
Are you ready for the new year to get here? Perhaps 2022 has not been the bets for you or has brought you the good things that you had hoped for over 300 days ago? The good news is that there will be a new year coming in just days and 2023 may offer the blessings you have been waiting for.
Does New York State Have A Snowplow Driver Shortage?
If there is one thing that we do well in New York, it's dealing with the weather. Whether it's a massive snowstorm that dumps more than 6 feet of snow on Buffalo or a once-in-a-lifetime hurricane that hits New York City and Long Island and floods the entire area, we New Yorkers take handling our weather seriously.
Get Ready for a Lot More Snow in New York State
It's hard to believe that we only have two and a half more weeks until Christmas Day, but that's the reality we face as we head into the heart of December. Over the last few years, we have had a relatively mild December, with temperatures in the 40's or even 50's.
Is It Legal For New York Businesses To Charge This?
As more and more people head out to do some holiday shopping you might want to double-check your bills at the end of the day. The convenience of using a credit card while shopping could end up costing you more than you expect. Some businesses in New York are now adding a credit card fee surcharge to your bill to cover the increase that credit card companies have charged restaurants.
New Closing Time For Bars In New York State?
The saying "nothing good happens after midnight" has always been popular among parents. Your mom and dad probably set a curfew for you when you were in high school or college? Perhaps you still live with your parents as a young adult and the rules are still in place?. As...
New Law In New York State Cracks Down On Unwanted Telemarketer Calls
Don't you just hate it when your phone rings and you think it's a family member or friend, but it turns out to be a telemarketer? Even worse is when they call you multiple times a day, all day long. I ALWAYS block the number, but it seems like they have an endless supply of numbers because the next day they'll call back with a totally different and totally unblocked number. I get it, someone is feeding their family by doing this job, but take a hint. If you call me three times and never get a response, stop calling! But, enough of my soapbox speech. New York State has a new law that will help stop harassing calls.
REAL ID Deadline Has Changed In New York State
Once again the deadline for New Yorkers to get the REAL ID license has changed. The REAL ID program was originally pushed back from May 2020 to May 2023 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Now again the deadline has been moved back. According to the New York State DMV, the...
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
Cash Payout For Those Over 18 In New York State
The big day is almost here! Christmas is coming in less than three weeks and even though the rush is on, you still have time to get things done and if everything goes your way this week, you may have plenty of cash for all of it!. As we get...
Can You Mute Gas Station TVs In New York?
Remember when a stop at the gas station used to be an additional “moment of silence?” A time to recollect yourself after a stressful day or before your big day at work?. Times have changed, my friend, but that doesn’t mean we have to continue to suffer.
Say Goodbye To Low Gas Prices In New York State
The holidays are here and the stress is real! If you are looking for the perfect gift that is affordable, you are not alone. With inflation and shortages, finding the gift that says you care that also saves you a little cash may be more difficult this year than the previous few.
The Most Popular Restaurant In New York Might Surprise You
What is your go-to fast-food restaurant? Everybody has one. Lately the tides have turned on the most popular one, at least in New York State. Everyone has their own reason for liking the fast food restaurant that they like. Whether it's the deals they offer like a dollar menu, the fries they serve, their popular big burger, or the fact that they don't have burgers at all, most of everyone in America eats at a fast food restaurant every now and then.
How Much Do You Have To Make In New York State To Be Middle Class?
As of 2021, about half of the population was considered to be middle class…but what does that even mean?. With the way the economy has been lately, it may feel like you’re way behind this year as compared to last year. And that may be true, with the way inflation has been lately.
Here Is How To Find Local Christmas Trees In Western New York
Now is the time many people in Western New York will head out and get a live Christmas tree for the holiday season. But where do you go? Well, Erie County is here to help. On Twitter, Erie County Executive Director Mark Poloncarz reminded everyone that the county has a website that lets you find local Christmas trees here in Western New York.
See The Light Festivals Happening This Weekend In Western New York
The next few weeks may be fully packed with holiday shopping, and this weekend is perfect for getting ahead on gifts. For this weekend in December, there are a lot of events planned in Western New York and if you can’t decide on what to do this weekend, don’t worry; like every week, we have narrowed down the top events for this weekend.
Josh Allen Pays HOW MUCH In New York State Taxes?
Apparently, quarterback Josh Allen is not only great for the Buffalo Bills football team, he is also good for the economy of the state of New York. As we get closer to the end of 2022, most of us will start looking for our W-2s and getting ready to file our tax returns over the next couple of months.
Best Local Shops In Western New York For Holiday Shopping
If you have to do some holiday shopping, you might as well shop local…right?. When you shop local, you are making a personal investment into your neighborhood and community. Nearly 70% of every transaction at a locally owned business will return to local activity, according to Rubicon. Since you...
Shipping Deadlines For Christmas In New York State
If you are doing your holiday shopping this week and plan on shipping out some of those gifts, time is running out. The major shipping companies Fed Ex, UPS, and Amazon along with the United States Postal service have put out the dates you need to ship your items in order to get there by Christmas.
Wow! New York Getting Ready For Massive Cash Payout
As if there is not enough stress on us these days, there are reports that the gas tax holiday here in New York State may be ending soon. As of the end of this month/year, New York's 17 cent relief on tax may be gone. Add that to the pressure of getting gifts at low prices in an inflationary market and it is the perfect stress recipe.
11 Top Craft Distilleries to Visit in Upstate New York
Get in the spirit of things this year at these 11 fantastic Upstate New York craft distilleries. Craft distilleries are popping up all over Upstate New York, and they now number more than 100. Almost all of these distilleries use locally sourced grains such as corn, malted barley, wheat, rye, etc. And, no surprise, these distilleries are producing some award-winning bourbons, vodkas, whiskeys, and more.
