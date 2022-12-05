Last night the Carmi-White County Lady Bulldog basketball team fell at home to Flora by a final score of 37-28. Carmi was led in scoring by Mara Serafini who scored 8 points, Caroline Simmons scored 6, Johanna Smith and Addie Elliot both scored 4, Ebonie Hawkins scored 3, Lily Pollard scored 2 and Shemaine Lovell scored 1. The Lady Dogs fall to 2-8 on the year and 0-4 in the BDC, they will host Mt. Vernon Indiana on Tuesday.

CARMI, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO