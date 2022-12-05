Read full article on original website
Soccer-World Cup memorabilia proves a big draw for football fans in Qatar
DOHA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Football fans in Doha have been flocking to see a collection of World Cup memorabilia put on show by two Qatari brothers and featuring medals, balls and shirts worn by the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as some more obscure items.
How ‘resilient’ Gonçalo Ramos grafted his way to World Cup star status
When Gonçalo Ramos moved from his childhood home in the Algarve to Lisbon to join Benfica’s academy as a teenager he struggled to settle, often crying for his parents. His determination to get through the hard times ensured he would make the most of his talent and helped to mould him as a person.
Hydrogen pipeline from Spain to France to cost 2.5 billion euros, Spanish PM Sanchez says
ALICANTE, Spain, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The hydrogen pipeline linking eastern Spain and southern France will cost about 2.5 billion euros ($2.64 billion), be half- financed by EU funds and carry 2 million tonnes of the fuel a year, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday.
Griner lands in U.S. as Russia's Bout greets family in Moscow
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Basketball star Brittney Griner landed in the United States on Friday after 10 months in Russian detention following a prisoner swap with arms dealer Viktor Bout who flew home hours earlier to embrace his family on the airport tarmac in Moscow.
