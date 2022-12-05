ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grunge

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Elon Musk Picks a Fight With the Wrong Senator

If Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk is going to antagonize U.S. senators, he might want to think twice about taunting Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), who sits on numerous subcommittees with oversight into his companies. After a Washington Post reporter was able to create a verified Twitter account impersonating Markey...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President

Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
FLORIDA STATE
Fortune

Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’

Elon Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has gotten off to a hectic start. The two weeks since Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover have been eventful, to say the least. The day before closing the deal, Musk entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a smile on his face before holding a friendly meeting with his new staff. At the same time, he also pledged in an open letter to advertisers that he would turn the platform into a “common digital town square” where users could amicably share ideas across borders and ideologies.
CNBC

Elon Musk shows off updates to his brain chips and says he’s going to install one in himself when they are ready

Elon Musk's health tech venture Neuralink shared updates to its brain-implant technology during a "show and tell" recruitment event Wednesday night. Musk said two of the company's applications will aim to restore vision, even for people who were born blind, and a third application will focus on the motor cortex, restoring "full body functionality" for people with severed spinal cords.
electrek.co

Elon Musk tells Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but how?

Elon Musk told President Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but the plan has been unclear since Tesla opened its charge connector. Over the last year, Tesla has been working to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles. In Europe, Tesla has already opened hundreds of stations...
Rabih Hammoud

Effectively Healing Yourself Unlocks "Superpowers"

Woman in red long sleeve shirtPhoto byPhoto by Elia Pellegrini on UnsplashonUnsplash. You heard it many times. We live in a world that has unrealistic expectations from us. From dusk till dawn, in one way or another, we’re told that we’re not enough. And unfortunately, most of us believe it. To cope with this sense of incompleteness and inadequacy, we demand too much from ourselves.
9News

No, USA TODAY did not report Elon Musk’s Neuralink ‘killed nearly 3,000 monkeys’

Neuralink, one of Elon Musk’s companies, held a demonstration on Nov. 30 that claimed to show a monkey with one of the company’s brain implants typing using only its mind. Though not as high-profile as other Musk-owned companies like Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter, Neuralink has drawn attention for its lofty ambitions of creating “a fully implantable, cosmetically invisible brain-computer interface” and criticism from animal rights groups about how it tests its product.
Futurism

Twitter Cofounder Says Elon Musk Is "Not a Serious Person"

One of Twitter's founders appears to have some serious beef with new owner Elon Musk. Twitter cofounder — Biz Stone, who helped build the site alongside Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, and Evan Williams — didn't expressly name Musk in an excoriating tweet. But given the context in the message and a later reply, there's nobody else he could conceivably be talking about.
Business Insider

Elon Musk runs 3 companies — and his executive juggling act is the perfect example of how the modern CEO job is broken

That may seem like a simple question: He works. Musk is the CEO of three companies: SpaceX, Tesla, and, of course, Twitter. He also is involved in numerous other projects including The Boring Company and Neuralink, both of which he founded, and until June he served on the board of directors for the media company Endeavor, which owns the Ultimate Fighting Championship. To balance all of these tasks, Musk claims that he is working 120 hours a week and that his grueling routine is: "Go to sleep, I wake up, work, go to sleep, work, do that seven days a week." But all of this prompts the question: What does he actually do all day?
Grunge

Grunge

6K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more. It's just like reading books...but exciting!

 https://www.grunge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy