Report: Astros Eyeing Trio of Corner Outfielders

By Kenny Van Doren
 3 days ago

The Houston Astros have reported interest in Andrew Benintendi, Michael Brantley and Michael Conforto.

While Yordan Álvarez's playing time may increase in the field next season, the Houston Astros aren't out of the market for another corner outfielder. Houston is reportedly eyeing Andrew Benintendi, Michael Brantley and Michael Conforto, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic .

The Astros addressed another hole in their lineup last week, inking first baseman José Abreu to a three-year contract. During the same time period, Benintendi's name arose as another free agent Houston had checked in on.

A decision regarding Brantley could come around spring training when the lefty outfielder is fully recovered from shoulder surgery. Brantly could alternate more starts in left field and at designated hitter with Álvarez, if re-signed.

And for Conforto, who missed the entire 2022 season with an injury, the 29-year-old was reportedly in discussion with the Astros in August of this year, too, attempting a late-season comeback as a designated hitter.

But a lefty corner outfielder isn't the only need on Houston's plate.

Rosenthal also reported the Astros are among the six teams in on Christian Vázquez, looking for him for "more of a job share" with Martín Maldonado.

The report projects a three-year contract. Along with Houston, the Chicago Cubs , St. Louis Cardinals , San Diego Padres , Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins are interested in the 2022 World Series winner.

The Crawfish Boxes

Oops! All Astros: Spencer Arrighetti

We’re reviewing the 316 players to appear in Houston’s system in 2022. Spencer Arrighetti is a six-foot-two, 186 lb. right-handed pitcher from Albuquerque, NM. Born on January 2, 2001, he was a sixth-round pick of the Astros in 2021 out of the University of Louisiana. Taken 178th overall, only one-of-16 to make the majors have a career WAR of over 2.0, Mike Boddicker (31.2).
HOUSTON, TX
