‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap

An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
NASDAQ

Crypto Contagion: Avoid these 3 Crypto-Exposed Stocks Until the Dust Settles"

The crypto space is known for its high levels of volatility and wide-ranging fluctuations. Even before the FTX debacle, the crypto landscape was a challenging and complex area to navigate. Understanding the technical aspects of blockchain technology and each unique coin can be cumbersome. Furthermore, thousands of different coins exist today with different protocols aimed at achieving different goals. As a result, cryptocurrencies can be risky, and investors should conduct extensive research before getting involved.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Surprise Support for Metaverse Altcoin Project

The largest US crypto exchange by trading volume is adding a metaverse altcoin to its list of supported crypto assets. Coinbase Assets is announcing that trading for the native token of the MultiversX (EGLD) blockchain will debut on its platform starting December 7th once liquidity conditions are met. “Coinbase will...
TheStreet

Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior

Sam Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in May in Robinhood, a brokerage meant to attract Millennial investors who sought to invest in cryptocurrencies. But Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, faced even larger hurdles that investors were not aware of. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report shares...
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com

Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction

A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
UC Daily Campus

FTX: crypto’s final blow

In early November, cryptocurrency exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy after a chaotic series of events that have left all crypto markets and the credibility of cryptocurrency permanently damaged. As government investigations and potential criminal charges ensue, regulators are now putting digital currency in their sights after the cataclysmic and financially ravaging episode.
NASDAQ

Should iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/24/2000. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $7.82 billion, making it one...
NASDAQ

Will Strong Results And Dealmaking Activity Drive Hyatt Stock Higher?

Hyatt stock (NYSE:H) has gained about 8% over the last month (around 21 trading days) and remains up by about 4% over the last week (five trading days) . Hyatt recently reported a strong set of Q3 2022 results, driven by a robust recovery in global travel demand following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. While adjusted earnings stood at a stronger-than-expected $0.64 per share, comparable system-wide revenue per available room rose 46% year-over-year to $133, while the metric for the U.S. rose by over 35% to about $148. The company has also been expanding its portfolio, raising its net rooms growth guidance for full year 2022 to 6.5% driven by multiple deals. For instance, the company entered into a collaboration agreement with Germany’s Lindner Hotels in a deal that adds over 30 hotels and 5,500 rooms across seven European countries. Last week, the company agreed to pay a base acquisition price of $125 million to buy Dream Hotel Group’s lifestyle hotel brand and management platform. Investors appear to like these deals, as they are relatively asset-light and also focus on more premium properties that are currently in demand.
NASDAQ

If You Invested $1000 in Tetra Tech 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries. Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly...
NASDAQ

Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves -1.51%: What You Should Know

Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $232.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Heading into today, shares of the...

