Read full article on original website
Related
‘Why do we allow this stuff?’ Jamie Dimon says investing in crypto tokens is like buying ‘pet rocks’
The JPMorgan CEO has previously called cryptocurrencies dangerous, worthless and a “Ponzi scheme.”
dailyhodl.com
Whale Initiates Massive $12,000,000 Polygon (MATIC) Transaction on Coinbase As Top Crypto Asset Rebounds
A crypto whale has abruptly transferred $12 million worth of the blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) as the top crypto asset flashes signs of strength. The crypto-tracking platform Whale Alert reported the transaction and notes the large address sent 13,428,828 MATIC tokens to top US crypto exchange Coinbase. MATIC is...
dailyhodl.com
‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
NASDAQ
Crypto Contagion: Avoid these 3 Crypto-Exposed Stocks Until the Dust Settles"
The crypto space is known for its high levels of volatility and wide-ranging fluctuations. Even before the FTX debacle, the crypto landscape was a challenging and complex area to navigate. Understanding the technical aspects of blockchain technology and each unique coin can be cumbersome. Furthermore, thousands of different coins exist today with different protocols aimed at achieving different goals. As a result, cryptocurrencies can be risky, and investors should conduct extensive research before getting involved.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Surprise Support for Metaverse Altcoin Project
The largest US crypto exchange by trading volume is adding a metaverse altcoin to its list of supported crypto assets. Coinbase Assets is announcing that trading for the native token of the MultiversX (EGLD) blockchain will debut on its platform starting December 7th once liquidity conditions are met. “Coinbase will...
Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior
Sam Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in May in Robinhood, a brokerage meant to attract Millennial investors who sought to invest in cryptocurrencies. But Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, faced even larger hurdles that investors were not aware of. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report shares...
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
GameStop just became the latest tech company to lay off workers—and it’s cut down on its crypto team
“Super sad to say I was a part of the layoffs today at GameStop,” one software engineer wrote on LinkedIn.
Can Shiba Inu Hit $1 in 2023?
Shiba Inu gained approximately 46,000,000% in 2021. Is an encore performance in the works for 2023?
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
UC Daily Campus
FTX: crypto’s final blow
In early November, cryptocurrency exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy after a chaotic series of events that have left all crypto markets and the credibility of cryptocurrency permanently damaged. As government investigations and potential criminal charges ensue, regulators are now putting digital currency in their sights after the cataclysmic and financially ravaging episode.
NASDAQ
Should iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/24/2000. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $7.82 billion, making it one...
NASDAQ
Will Strong Results And Dealmaking Activity Drive Hyatt Stock Higher?
Hyatt stock (NYSE:H) has gained about 8% over the last month (around 21 trading days) and remains up by about 4% over the last week (five trading days) . Hyatt recently reported a strong set of Q3 2022 results, driven by a robust recovery in global travel demand following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. While adjusted earnings stood at a stronger-than-expected $0.64 per share, comparable system-wide revenue per available room rose 46% year-over-year to $133, while the metric for the U.S. rose by over 35% to about $148. The company has also been expanding its portfolio, raising its net rooms growth guidance for full year 2022 to 6.5% driven by multiple deals. For instance, the company entered into a collaboration agreement with Germany’s Lindner Hotels in a deal that adds over 30 hotels and 5,500 rooms across seven European countries. Last week, the company agreed to pay a base acquisition price of $125 million to buy Dream Hotel Group’s lifestyle hotel brand and management platform. Investors appear to like these deals, as they are relatively asset-light and also focus on more premium properties that are currently in demand.
A Winklevoss-run crypto operation has frozen $700 million in client withdrawals as it becomes ensnared in the FTX disaster
Genesis Global Capital also halted withdrawals and is the lending partner of Gemini Earn.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says SBF’s messy accounting excuse for FTX collapse doesn’t explain $8 billion loss: ‘Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam’s claim that this was an accounting error’
“I don't care how messy your accounting is (or how rich you are)—you're definitely going to notice if you find an extra $8B to spend."
NASDAQ
If You Invested $1000 in Tetra Tech 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now
For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries. Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly...
NASDAQ
Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves -1.51%: What You Should Know
Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $232.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Comments / 0