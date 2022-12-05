Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Area hospitals hosting hiring events throughout the week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Throughout the week several area hospitals will be hosting hiring events. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, a hiring event will take place at Bookwood Baptist Medical Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the women’s classroom on the first floor of the building. Princeton Baptist Medical Center will also be hosting […]
wbrc.com
Project Christmas Morning at Princeton Baptist Medical Center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Since 2018, Princeton Baptist Medical Center has held its annual “Project Christmas Morning” toy drive, with toys donated to the children of Princeton employees who need a little help around the Christmas season. This year, 55 children will receive unwrapped gifts on Dec. 7,...
wbrc.com
Black Warrior Council Boy Scouts honors individuals and groups during River Market luncheon
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Black Warrior Council Boy Scouts of America held a luncheon at the River Market honoring three individuals and two organizations. Dr. Cecil Robinson and the Rosen Hardwood and Theo Ratliff groups were awarded the Whitney M. Young Service award for their work with youths. Richard Canez and Bethel Baptist Church pastor Schmitt Moore received the Vale La Pena Service award and the Earnest L. Palmer Legacy Award, respectively.
Bham Now
A sneak peek of Edgehill at Southtown, the new development at former Southtown Court site
A new website released by Southside Development Co. provides Birmingham residents with a sneak peek of the new 26-acre development going in the former Southtown Court site and a name for the massive project — Edgehill at Southtown. Location. The new Edgehill at Southtown is located along University Boulevard...
310-unit Birmingham development planned for West Oxmoor Road
Several Birmingham-area companies are collaborating on a new multifamily development being planned for West Oxmoor Road. The 310-unit Oxmoor Road Multifamily community will be located at 102 West Oxmoor Road near West Homewood. Real estate investment firm The Dobbins Group is heading up the project, which is designed by Williams...
wbrc.com
Northstar EMS sees rebound from recruiting efforts
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - West Alabama has some new first responders, some new graduates that will help fill what’s become a serious situation with healthcare. The industry has lost workers to COVID-19, resignations, and people leaving the business. Northstar EMS got creative and took matters into its own hands to recoup the losses and it’s paid off.
thecutoffnews.com
Bessemer’s Fire Recruit School Holds Graduation
On Tuesday, December 6th, 2022, eleven Firefighters graduated from Bessemer Fire Department's Fire Recruit School in a ceremony held at the Bessemer Civic Center. The eleven recruits from several agencies, including Bessemer, Tarrant, Midfield, Indian Ford, and Springville, were pinned by family members and were sworn in by Bessemer Fire Department’s Battalion Chief Steve DiChiara.
wbrc.com
Rising Star: McKinley Hubbard
Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, McKinley Hubbard!. McKinley is a senior at Brookwood High School with a 4.08 GPA. She is Team Captain of the volleyball and softball teams, a BHS Ambassador, and on the West Alabama FCA Leadership Team. In addition, she is the 2022 Tuscaloosa County Distinguished Young Woman. After high school, she will attend UAB on a softball scholarship.
wbrc.com
Calera Middle School rewarding students for academic growth
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Student success is being rewarded in Shelby County as Calera Middle School students are getting prizes next week based on their academic performance. Students at the school are preparing to take their state standardized test (ACAP) in the spring and what better way to motivate students to do their best than to offer some rewards.
wvtm13.com
Man injured at Carraway Hospital demolition site lost lower leg
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The worker injured at the former Carraway Hospital demolition site lost his lower leg in the accident. Family members say Billy Standridge was operating one of the excavators on the job. They understand the brick wall he was working near collapsed on the machine, injuring him.
Bham Now
Botanica is closing at the end of the year
Plant lovers, we have sad news for you. Botanica is closing the downtown location after three and a half years at the end of this year. Read on to learn why this Birmingham business is closing and how you can still support this shop. We’re sad to say goodbye to...
newsradioklbj.com
UTeach Program to be Implemented at Six Alabama Universities
The UTeach Institute at The University of Texas at Austin is partnering with the Alabama STEM Council and six Alabama universities to increase the number of highly qualified STEM teachers produced in the state. The UTeach program combines rigorous subject matter preparation with secondary teaching certification without adding time or cost to four-year degrees. This makes it uniquely qualified to meet the current STEM teacher shortage in Alabama, as noted by the Alabama Legislature, which has committed $14 million over five years to implement the program in the state.
Bham Now
Why this UAB professor supports the All of Us Research Program + why you will too
Did you know that The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) is participating in National Institutes of Health’s All of Us Research Program? It’s a special program that aims to accelerate health research and medical breakthroughs by learning more about the factors that affect health and disease. To...
wbrc.com
Plays That Matter: Parker HS Junior Dylan Twymon helping his community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parker High School junior football player Dylan Twymon wants it all. He wants to go to college, play football, earn his degree, and get a successful job. Sounds like what we all want. So Dylan is not so different, but to build his resume, he is also doing a lot of community work and getting involved to help others.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa Police taking applications for annual Citizens Police Academy
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Preparations are underway for the annual Citizens Police Academy, which starts in February and runs through March. Tuscaloosa police say they started this about 10 years ago so the public can get a better understanding of what goes on behind the scenes. Veteran policeman Chief Deputy...
How much does childcare cost in each Alabama county?
From clothes and toys to cribs and car seats - not to mention hospital bills - having a baby is expensive. Really expensive. And one of the biggest expenses Alabama parents will face is childcare. That’s especially true in Shelby County - an affluent county south of Birmingham - where...
Tuscaloosa’s Randall Family Donates 6 More Acres of Land to Expand Northern Riverwalk Park
One of Tuscaloosa's newest and most popular parks is set to grow as a philanthropic family prepares to donate more than six acres of riverfront land for its expansion. City leaders cut the ribbon on the Randall Family Park and Trailhead at the Northern Riverwalk last fall, and the new amenity has drawn families, visitors and pets to the banks of the Black Warrior River in the year since then.
The first Alabama location of Biscuit Love is now open
The wait is finally over for Biscuit Love’s first Alabama location. The popular Nashville-based brunch concept known for its topped biscuits and biscuit bowls, opened Wednesday morning in Cahaba Heights. Located at 4317 Dolly Ridge Road, the restaurant will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to...
wvtm13.com
Salvation Army expects greater bill assistance need after Alabama Power announces rate increase
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Area Salvation Army expects more people to reach out for power bill assistance through their "Project SHARE" following the announcement of another Alabama Power rate increase. Alabama Power announced a $6.81 rate increase that will go into effect January 1, 2023. The Salvation Army...
birminghamtimes.com
Highest Paid Employees in City of Birmingham
The 50 highest-paid employees of the city of Birmingham earn between $140,000 and $193,000 annually. Among the highest earners are officials in the mayor’s office, public safety departments, human resources, finance and information services. Five of Birmingham’s municipal judges also made the list. NAME / TITLE;DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY.
