WSAZ
Community members anxious for answers in body found investigation
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Community members in Branchland are anxious to find out how a man ended up dead in the Guyandotte River. On the evening of Nov. 22, someone spotted the body of Randy Kirkendoll near the Hubball Road Bridge. Ronnie Dalton and his wife Louise live near...
WSAZ
Man killed after crashing into dump truck
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died Thursday after crashing into a parked ODOT dump truck on U.S. 50, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Justin P. Hedges, 39, of Coolville, Ohio, is identified as the victim. Troopers say Hedges was driving west in a Jeep Cherokee when it...
1 trapped in vehicle after Cabell County, West Virginia, crash, dispatchers say
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash where dispatchers say a person is trapped in a vehicle in Cabell County. According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, a single-vehicle crash happened around 1:27 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in the 6500 block of Route 60, also known as Ohio […]
WSAZ
Crash backs up I-64 traffic
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash involving multiple vehicles Tuesday evening has closed two lanes of Interstate 64 East between the Cross Lanes and Nitro exits, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The slow and middle lanes are closed in that area. Injuries have been reported, but there’s no word about...
Crews clear scene of West Virginia lumber company fire
UPDATE (10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6): Kanawha County dispatchers say that the scene has been cleared, and no injuries were reported. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Fire units are responding to a fire in the Dry Branch area of Kanawha County Tuesday morning. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at Gilbert Lumber Company on […]
WSAZ
Christmas decorations stolen from Barboursville Park
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas lights and decorations are up throughout Barboursville Park to help families get into the holiday spirit. However, village officials say two reindeer from the display seem to have wandered off. A Facebook post from the Barboursville Village of Lights says they’ve tried to improve each...
Deputies search for missing man in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. 45-year-old Kevin Erwin was last seen at the Rodeway Inn in Cross Lanes on Nov. 26. Mr. Erwin is 5’11” and weighs about 175 pounds. He has a teardrop tattoo near his left eye. Anyone with […]
I64E near Nitro, West Virginia, back open after crash
UPDATE (9:57 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022): Nitro Police Chief Chris Fleming says the crash involved five vehicles. Chief Fleming says three vehicles were towed and no injuries are being reported. UPDATE (7:52 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022): Metro 911 officials say all lanes of I-64 are back open. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) […]
Man arrested on domestic battery warrant
BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces charges stemming from an out-of-county warrant for a domestic incident. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department indicate that last week, Thursday, December 1, 2022, deputies with the department were conducting an investigation into a domestic incident in the Tony’s Branch area of Boone County.
Boone Memorial Hospital evacuated after bomb threat
MADISON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Staff at Boone Memorial Hospital remain on alert after a bomb threat was received Sunday. According to a Monday release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Sunday, December 4, 2022, staff at Boone Memorial Hospital reported receiving a bomb threat called into the facility by telephone at approximately 9:00 PM.
WSAZ
Dad who led police on chase with 1-year-old inside vehicle sentenced
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man who led police on a chase with a 1-year-old child in the backseat of his vehicle has been sentenced. According to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s office, Dakota Taylor was sentenced Wednesday to 1-5 years for the felony offense of strangulation and 1-5 years on child neglect charges.
WTAP
Man arrested on firearms theft charge
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - One person has been arrested on a firearms theft charge. According to a statement from MPD, at 4:21 p.m. on Monday, five firearms were reported stolen out of a residence on Lancaster Street. A suspect was identified and yesterday afternoon Marietta Police Detectives Linscott and Young along with agents of the Major Crimes Task Force, BCI, and Athens County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jory A. Clark, 36, on a warrant for felony theft of firearms. Officers searched a residence in The Plains, Ohio and recovered three of the five stolen firearms.
WSAZ
Tudor’s Biscuit World holds annual truck giveaway
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tudor’s Biscuit World is giving some people a lot to be thankful for this holiday season. Elizabeth Epling stopped by Studio 3 to talk about it. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
WTAP
Police investigating false threats at area schools including PHS
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Threats of active shootings in multiple West Virginia counties are all being deemed not credible according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. In addition to local law enforcement, the West Virginia Fusion Center and the FBI, Homeland Security is now involved in the investigation into false threats made Wednesday morning.
WSAZ
Man charged with holding woman at gunpoint in apartment
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Charleston faces charges after allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint Thursday in an apartment in Cross Lanes, Kanawha County court records show. Jordan L. Wooding, 20, is charged with wanton endangerment, as well as enticing away, kidnapping or holding hostage any person.
thelevisalazer.com
PRICHARD, LOUISA DRUG SUSPECTS ARRESTED ON WARRANTS IN TWO SEPARATE INVESTIGATIONS
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that two suspects were arrested for drug warrants in two separate investigations. Sheriff Thompson stated that Andy ‘AJ’ Maynard, of Prichard, was arrested by the WVSP in Cabell County. The warrants were issued after an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit...
WTAP
Arrests made in Marietta knife point robbery
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Multiple arrests were made in connection with a knife point robbery in Marietta. The Marietta Police Department investigated a report from Monday of a man being robbed at knife point. According to the statement from MPD, at 6:21 p.m. the man was held up by two...
WSAZ
A Cocomelon Christmas
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From plush dolls to the 2022 toddler toy of the year, there are plenty of gift options for the Cocomelon fans in your life this year. Lilliana Vazquez stopped by Studio 3 to show off some must have toys.
WSAZ
Par Mar Store raided for drug activity allowed to reopen
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ ) – A temporary restraining order that closed a Par Mar store in Charleston expired Wednesday, clearing the way for the convenience store to reopen following a raid by Charleston Police last month due to drug activity. Six people were arrested Nov. 29 after search warrants...
WSAZ
False report of shooting threat at South Charleston High School
