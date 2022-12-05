ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullowhee, NC

catamountsports.com

Woolbright, Gilmore Lead Catamounts Past Brevard

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Vonterius Woolbright scored a career-best 21 points and Marlow Gilmore logged his first double-double of the season as Western Carolina cruised past Brevard 99-55 on Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center on Saturday. WCU improves to 5-6 with the win while Brevard drops to 2-6. Woolbright...
CULLOWHEE, NC
catamountsports.com

Men’s Basketball Battles Brevard on Saturday Afternoon

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – The Western Carolina men's basketball team welcomes western North Carolina foe, Brevard, to Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center on Saturday for a 4 p.m. nonconference contest. Saturday's game will be streamed on ESPN+ (paid subscription required) with live audio coverage on the Catamount Sports Network...
CULLOWHEE, NC
catamountsports.com

Erin Stack Scores Career-High in Loss at Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. – Freshman Erin Stack came off the bench to score a career-high 11 points as Western Carolina women's basketball fell at Clemson 81-42 Saturday in Littlejohn Coliseum. Turning Point:. Clemson scored 48 first-half points and Western Carolina scored 21. At the first quarter media timeout, it was...
CLEMSON, SC
catamountsports.com

Catamounts Travel to Clemson Saturday

CULLOWHEE, N.C. - Western Carolina women's basketball travels to Clemson on Saturday for a 2 p.m. matchup with the Tigers in Littlejohn Coliseum. Twitter l Live Stats l Game Notes | ACC NETWORK EXTRA. AN INSIDE LOOK AT THE CATAMOUNTS:. Western Carolina ended its three-game home stand 2-1 with wins...
CULLOWHEE, NC
catamountsports.com

Zach Ketterman Named Leggett No. 7 Legacy

Cullowhee, N.C. – Continuing a Catamount baseball tradition, first-year head coach Alan Beck and his coaching staff have named junior infielder Zach Ketterman the next Leggett No. 7 Legacy recipient. Ketterman will wear the coveted No. 7 jersey during the upcoming 2023 season. The official announcement of this year's...
CULLOWHEE, NC
catamountsports.com

16 Catamounts Land on Phil Steele All-SoCon Team

Cullowhee, N.C. – Western Carolina landed a combined 16 players including the league's Freshman of the Year in running back Desmond Reid on the 2022 Phil Steele FCS All-Southern Conference team, presented by DraftSout.com and released on Friday. Reid highlighted eight offensive players spread over the four postseason honorary...
CULLOWHEE, NC
catamountsports.com

Reid Named 2022 HERO Sports Freshman All-America

Cullowhee, N.C. – Postseason accolades continued to pour in for Western Carolina freshman Desmond Reid today as the first-year running back was named to the HERO Sports Freshman All-America team as the online publication released its three FCS All-America teams for freshmen, sophomores, and all classes. Reid was one...
CULLOWHEE, NC

