catamountsports.com
Woolbright, Gilmore Lead Catamounts Past Brevard
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Vonterius Woolbright scored a career-best 21 points and Marlow Gilmore logged his first double-double of the season as Western Carolina cruised past Brevard 99-55 on Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center on Saturday. WCU improves to 5-6 with the win while Brevard drops to 2-6. Woolbright...
catamountsports.com
Men’s Basketball Battles Brevard on Saturday Afternoon
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – The Western Carolina men's basketball team welcomes western North Carolina foe, Brevard, to Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center on Saturday for a 4 p.m. nonconference contest. Saturday's game will be streamed on ESPN+ (paid subscription required) with live audio coverage on the Catamount Sports Network...
catamountsports.com
Erin Stack Scores Career-High in Loss at Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. – Freshman Erin Stack came off the bench to score a career-high 11 points as Western Carolina women's basketball fell at Clemson 81-42 Saturday in Littlejohn Coliseum. Turning Point:. Clemson scored 48 first-half points and Western Carolina scored 21. At the first quarter media timeout, it was...
catamountsports.com
Catamounts Travel to Clemson Saturday
CULLOWHEE, N.C. - Western Carolina women's basketball travels to Clemson on Saturday for a 2 p.m. matchup with the Tigers in Littlejohn Coliseum. Twitter l Live Stats l Game Notes | ACC NETWORK EXTRA. AN INSIDE LOOK AT THE CATAMOUNTS:. Western Carolina ended its three-game home stand 2-1 with wins...
catamountsports.com
Zach Ketterman Named Leggett No. 7 Legacy
Cullowhee, N.C. – Continuing a Catamount baseball tradition, first-year head coach Alan Beck and his coaching staff have named junior infielder Zach Ketterman the next Leggett No. 7 Legacy recipient. Ketterman will wear the coveted No. 7 jersey during the upcoming 2023 season. The official announcement of this year's...
catamountsports.com
16 Catamounts Land on Phil Steele All-SoCon Team
Cullowhee, N.C. – Western Carolina landed a combined 16 players including the league's Freshman of the Year in running back Desmond Reid on the 2022 Phil Steele FCS All-Southern Conference team, presented by DraftSout.com and released on Friday. Reid highlighted eight offensive players spread over the four postseason honorary...
catamountsports.com
Reid Named 2022 HERO Sports Freshman All-America
Cullowhee, N.C. – Postseason accolades continued to pour in for Western Carolina freshman Desmond Reid today as the first-year running back was named to the HERO Sports Freshman All-America team as the online publication released its three FCS All-America teams for freshmen, sophomores, and all classes. Reid was one...
