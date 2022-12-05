Wayne State ranked fourth in final AVCA Division II top-25 coaches poll

Read full article on original website
Pierce football standout Ben Brahmer flips commitment from Nebraska to Iowa State
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Pierce Bluejays football star Ben Brahmer was an important piece in his team’s state championship season, hoisting the Class C1 trophy at Memorial Stadium, his future home. But now, that is no longer as he has changed course and will take his football talents elsewhere. Brahmer has flipped his commitment from […]
News Channel Nebraska
'They've embraced me': Bohn brings energy to Norfolk boys basketball
NORFOLK, Neb. -- “I love a challenge of leading a group of young men,” said Head Norfolk Boys Basketball Coach Ben Bohn. Despite being only 24-years-old, Bohn is in his first year as the head coach for Norfolk. Bohn is the older brother of the starting quarterback for...
norfolkneradio.com
Arnold wins Class D2 state play production championship, Potter-Dix second
The first of six sessions for the NSAA’s State Play Production Championships at Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk wrapped up earlier today. Arnold took the top spot in Class D2 with a state championship worthy performance of “Rosie the Riveter,” while Potter-Dix garnered runner-up honors for its one-act play, “Kochenderfer’s Dracula.”
kmaland.com
Long-time Nebraska commit Brahmer flips to ISU
(Ames) -- Pierce, Nebraska tight end Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment form Nebraska to Iowa State on Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Brahmer had been committed to Nebraska for well over a year. He was the first Huskers commitment in the Class of 2023. Brahmer is ranked as the No....
norfolkneradio.com
No. 1 Millard South to battle No. 3 Norfolk in Tuesday wrestling dual
A big wrestling dual is scheduled for Tuesday night at Norfolk High School. Two of the top three programs in the state will compete on the mats when defending state champion and top-ranked Millard South grapples with No. 3 Norfolk. Panther coach Justin Grey says they practice like they’re the...
norfolkneradio.com
Hartington-Newcastle 1st, Stanton 2nd in class C-2 One-Act championship
Hartington-Newcastle took top honors as the class C-2 state One-Act champions at the Johnny Carson Theater Thursday afternoon. The performers of "Ug, the Caveman Musical," outlasted a tough performance from Stanton, who took second with their performance of "The Diviners." Performers from both schools also received special honors as well...
piercecountyleader.com
Micek To Retire After 37 Years
Chuck Micek will be retiring from Town & Country Insurance at the end of the year. He has been part of the agency for 37 years. Chuck attended St. Edward High School and graduated in 1974. He continued his education and love for sports at Midland University. Upon his college graduation in 1978, he married his high school sweetheart, Janell Baker. They moved immediately to Pierce, where Chuck was hired as a math teacher and did some coaching.
These Iowa-South Dakota Border Towns Are Shrinking Fast
There is plenty of evidence all around us that the United States is continuing to grow. The latest figures show a population increase of more than five million people (up 2.7%) from 2016 to 2021. But not everyone is in on the influx of new people. 24/7 Wall St., after...
hubcityradio.com
First Dakota National Bank President retiring at the end of the year
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- A holiday open house was the setting for a retirement recognition of long time First Dakota National Bank President Larry Ness. He says they have grown a lot in his thirty nine years with the bank. Ness says technology has been a big part of that growth. Ness...
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple crashes in Columbus Thursday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- As icy conditions continued to grip Nebraska Thursday afternoon, authorities across the eastern third of the state were sent to several car crashes. Within a matter of minutes at approximately 2:30 p.m., first responders were sent to a crash in front of Behlen Manufacturing in Columbus, followed shortly by a crash at E. 32nd Avenue and 8th Street East in which a car was seen on its top.
norfolkneradio.com
Wausa performing "Wonderland" at state one-act this evening
The state one-act championships are taking place over the next three days, and the Wausa one-act team will be making their seventeenth straight trip to Norfolk to compete for the class D-1 state title. The group will be performing “Wonderland,” which was written by Co-coach Shelia Hoesing. Superintendent and Co-coach...
1011now.com
Another case of avian flu reported in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced another confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza. This brings the total number of cases of HPAI in Nebraska this year to 14. The 14th farm is a backyard flock in Knox County.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Crush gets approval to move forward with construction
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Crush recently received approval from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy for a building permit in November, allowing them to move forward with the construction of its $355 million soybean crush facility. Norfolk City Administrator, Andy Colvin, said the plant's economic impact on Norfolk and...
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities respond to multi-vehicle crash southwest of Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska were on the scene of a crash multiple-vehicle crash near the Highway 35/16 junction southwest of Wakefield. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the accident, with numerous local rescue units also arriving on scene Thursday morning. Traffic...
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne man killed in accident involving semi
WAYNE - A two-vehicle accident involving a semi resulted in the death of a Wayne man Thursday. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred six miles east of Wayne on Highway 35. A westbound vehicle driven by 38-year-old Caleb Jeppesen collided with an eastbound semi-truck driven...
stantonregister.com
Stanton To Have Counselors Available Following Student's Death
Stanton Community Schools will have counselors available following the death of a student, according to school officials on Wednesday afternoon. "We have counselors available to help our school community deal with this sad loss," officials said. Counselors will be available in the middle school/high school library until 6 p.m. Wednesday....
News Channel Nebraska
Minor crash causes power outages in Stanton County
STANTON, Neb. -- Winter weather is wreaking havoc, not just on the roads, but also on northeast Nebraska power lines. According to Stanton County Emergency Manager Mike Frohberg, there were downed power lines near Highway 35 and Industrial Highway near Woodland Park. The initial call came in just before 4:00...
norfolkneradio.com
Drivers urged to use caution this afternoon, especially along Benjamin Avenue
Please be careful as students are getting out of school this afternoon, some earlier than usual due to the winter weather advisory currently in effect for much of the area. City of Norfolk officials ask that people driving please use extra caution now through the rest of the evening, as roads are becoming increasingly slick, especially along Benjamin Avenue between 1st and Riverside where newly poured concrete is not treated.
Missing North Sioux City teen found safe
The North Sioux City Police Department have located the missing teen.
