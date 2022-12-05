Wayne State ranked fourth in final AVCA Division II top-25 coaches poll

Chuck Micek will be retiring from Town & Country Insurance at the end of the year. He has been part of the agency for 37 years. Chuck attended St. Edward High School and graduated in 1974. He continued his education and love for sports at Midland University. Upon his college graduation in 1978, he married his high school sweetheart, Janell Baker. They moved immediately to Pierce, where Chuck was hired as a math teacher and did some coaching.

PIERCE, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO