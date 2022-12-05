Read full article on original website
Related
I thought I was giving my kids the best childhood ever until my 4-year-old asked why we didn't own a 'bigger golf cart'
My family lives in an affluent area, but I don't want my kids to take money for granted. I'm taking four steps to teach them good financial habits.
The First Step on Your Path to Professional Success: Treat Everyone With Respect
At Glamour, we talk to a lot of important women—astronauts, pro athletes, executives, and the occasional first lady. And while they span the professional spectrum and live all over the world, we’ve found that high-ranking women tend to have one thing in common: They’re truly excited to hold the door open for the women coming up behind them. In our Future Forward series—part of our College Women of the Year coverage—we asked some of those industry leaders to welcome the next generation to the table with their hard-earned life and career advice. Abby Phillip, CNN’s senior political correspondent and anchor of Inside Politics Sunday, shares hers below.
Keke Palmer Says Ugly Doesn’t Exist, and She’s Right
BRB, printing these Keke Palmer tweets out so we can look at them every day in 2023. Days after a stellar performance hosting Saturday Night Live—reuniting Kenan and Kel, showing off her singing, revealing a pregnancy, NBD—Palmer reached out to the haters to offer some sage advice: Get over it.
The Best Holiday Gift? Keeping Your Mouth Shut About My Body
Now that the holidays are upon us, we have an important reminder: Unsolicited body shaming—and/or general commentary about bodies, weight, or eating habits—isn’t just rude but actively damaging. Both scientists and mental health experts agree that these types of comments, no matter how “well-intentioned,” don't help anyone; they do the opposite.
Glamour
New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Redefining fulfillment for women.https://www.glamour.com/
Comments / 0