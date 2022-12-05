At Glamour, we talk to a lot of important women—astronauts, pro athletes, executives, and the occasional first lady. And while they span the professional spectrum and live all over the world, we’ve found that high-ranking women tend to have one thing in common: They’re truly excited to hold the door open for the women coming up behind them. In our Future Forward series—part of our College Women of the Year coverage—we asked some of those industry leaders to welcome the next generation to the table with their hard-earned life and career advice. Abby Phillip, CNN’s senior political correspondent and anchor of Inside Politics Sunday, shares hers below.

3 DAYS AGO