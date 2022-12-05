ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

Sheriff pulled over in car with stolen plate

In most instances, there’s nothing especially newsworthy about a sheriff’s deputy stopping the driver of a car bearing a stolen license plate. But when the driver that was pulled over turns out to be the sheriff?. That’s venturing into man-bites-dog territory, which makes it worth at least a...
INDIAN RIVER SHORES, FL
Wednesday Night Shooting in Fort Pierce the Latest in a Surge of Incidents Across the Treasure Coast; Rise in Gang Violence Believed to Be the Cause

Fort Pierce - Thursday December 8, 2022: St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara Thursday said law enforcement across our region is on heightened alert over the recent surge in shootings throughout the Treasure Coast. Authorities believe its due to an upsurge in gang activity across the Treasure Coast. One example...
FORT PIERCE, FL
'Operation Blue's Clues:' Puppy mill shut down in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a months-long investigation, deputies said they were able to shut down a puppy mill and arrest two people involved. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said an investigation was conducted against Michael Mendez, 26, and Shelby White, 25, for operating a puppy mill inside a house in Vero Beach.
VERO BEACH, FL
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office mourns passing of deputy in off-duty incident

PALM BAY — Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, was killed in off-duty shooting incident at his Palm Bay home on Saturday that allegedly involved another off-duty BCSO deputy who lived with Mr. Walsh, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and an arrest affidavit sent via e-mail to Hometown News from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Escaped prisoner found in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — He got caught by doing what landed him in prison in the first place. Edward Saucier escaped from the Florida Department of Corrections in Kissimmee on Dec. 1. According to deputies, he got away by cutting his ankle monitor. Saucier was serving time...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Sebastian resident finds body of Kelly Granger

A Sebastian resident found the body of Kelly Granger south of the North County Shooting Range entrance. “When first arriving at the workplace, we were turned away by Sheriff’s deputies. So we entered the preserve by the pool facility and hiked west towards the scene. We found the body just south of the shooting range entrance in a ditch off the road and contacted Sheriff’s deputies on scene,” Chuck Postis told Sebastian Daily.
SEBASTIAN, FL
Man who broke out of prison found near Sebastian, Florida

A 22-year-old man who broke out of the Department of Corrections in Kissimmee was found last Sunday by Indian River County deputies near Sebastian, Florida. Edward Saucier was serving a two-year sentence for multiple burglary charges when he cut his monitor off and escaped the Department of Corrections facility where he was confined.
SEBASTIAN, FL

