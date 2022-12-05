Read full article on original website
New phone scam claims to be law enforcement, deputies warn Indian River County residents
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — One local sheriff's office is warning people of a new phone scam that has made its way to Indian River County. Residents have reported receiving multiple phone calls from people posing as the Vero Beach Police Department, Sebastian Police Department, and Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.
Indian River, Osceola County deputies searching for man wanted for aggravated battery
YEEHAW JUNCTION, Fla. — Osceola and Indian River County deputies are looking for a man wanted for aggravated battery Wednesday. The search started Tuesday night, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Deputies said 32-year-old Cory Randall Philippe attacked his father...
Detectives looking for answers in year-old homicide in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Over a year later and still no answers. Homicide detectives and the family of the victim are asking for the public's help to solve a homicide from 2021. On Sep. 13, 2021, a shooting incident ended in the death of Kevin Dobson. According...
Vero Beach couple arrested and accused of abusing dogs, running puppy mill
VERO BEACH, Fla. — An Indian River County couple was arrested and charged with running a puppy mill in Vero Beach. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Michael Mendez and Shelby White. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. They both face multiple...
Woman fatally struck by cars in front of Brevard fire station, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died after being struck by two vehicles in front of a Brevard County fire station Wednesday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said they responded to State Road A1A and Moonlight Drive in the southern area of Melbourne Beach shortly after 7 p.m.
Sheriff pulled over in car with stolen plate
In most instances, there’s nothing especially newsworthy about a sheriff’s deputy stopping the driver of a car bearing a stolen license plate. But when the driver that was pulled over turns out to be the sheriff?. That’s venturing into man-bites-dog territory, which makes it worth at least a...
Wednesday Night Shooting in Fort Pierce the Latest in a Surge of Incidents Across the Treasure Coast; Rise in Gang Violence Believed to Be the Cause
Fort Pierce - Thursday December 8, 2022: St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara Thursday said law enforcement across our region is on heightened alert over the recent surge in shootings throughout the Treasure Coast. Authorities believe its due to an upsurge in gang activity across the Treasure Coast. One example...
Power Plant Attacks: After incidents in Carolinas, emergency officials on alert nationwide
TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Due to the rise in threats — power companies and emergency operation centers across the country — including here in South Florida — are on high alert. CBS12 News asked officials in our area how they prepare for these incidents, and...
Crash injuring Indiantown teen revives calls for safety changes
People who live near and regularly drive along State Road 710 in Indiantown have been pushing for safety changes for years.
I-95 south near Brevard County border reopens after deadly crash
SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A deadly crash shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Brevard County and Indian River County border Tuesday. It happened at mile marker 158 in Sebastian. Officials say at least one person has died. The roadway has since been reopened.
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a months-long investigation, deputies said they were able to shut down a puppy mill and arrest two people involved. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said an investigation was conducted against Michael Mendez, 26, and Shelby White, 25, for operating a puppy mill inside a house in Vero Beach.
All I-95 southbound lanes closed in Indian River County after crash
There are heavy traffic delays on Interstate 95 southbound in Indian River County after a Tuesday morning crash injured an 18-year-old driver.
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office mourns passing of deputy in off-duty incident
PALM BAY — Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, was killed in off-duty shooting incident at his Palm Bay home on Saturday that allegedly involved another off-duty BCSO deputy who lived with Mr. Walsh, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and an arrest affidavit sent via e-mail to Hometown News from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Sheriff warns of crime trend after he falls victim to it
The Indian River County Sheriff is warning about a crime that can be so easy to overlook that even he recently fell victim to it.
FORT PIERCE POLICE ARRESTS SUSPECT IN TRAFFIC HOMICIDE INVOLVING TWO YOUNG ADULTS AND INFANT
Fort Pierce, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Fort Pierce Police have arrested the suspect involved in the traffic crash that occurred on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, involving two young adults and one infant. Traffic Homicide Investigator Shane Stokes arrested Marcos Gonzalez-Salinas in connection with the traffic crash that claimed the life of a...
Indian River Co. beach reopens after damage from Hurricane Nicole
A beach closed in Indian River County since Hurricane Nicole hit the state last month is now back open.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — He got caught by doing what landed him in prison in the first place. Edward Saucier escaped from the Florida Department of Corrections in Kissimmee on Dec. 1. According to deputies, he got away by cutting his ankle monitor. Saucier was serving time...
Sebastian resident finds body of Kelly Granger
A Sebastian resident found the body of Kelly Granger south of the North County Shooting Range entrance. “When first arriving at the workplace, we were turned away by Sheriff’s deputies. So we entered the preserve by the pool facility and hiked west towards the scene. We found the body just south of the shooting range entrance in a ditch off the road and contacted Sheriff’s deputies on scene,” Chuck Postis told Sebastian Daily.
Man who broke out of prison found near Sebastian, Florida
A 22-year-old man who broke out of the Department of Corrections in Kissimmee was found last Sunday by Indian River County deputies near Sebastian, Florida. Edward Saucier was serving a two-year sentence for multiple burglary charges when he cut his monitor off and escaped the Department of Corrections facility where he was confined.
