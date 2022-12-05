The iconic house from the original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has seen various owners over the decades, with reports emerging in recent months that a new sale could complicate the legacy of the memorable location, though all that worry was for naught, as the new owners are embracing the location's origins even more strongly than previous owners. The new owners of the locale took to Facebook to confirm that the restaurant is changing its name to Hooper's in tribute to original director Tobe Hooper, with the goal to be to restore and renovate the building to its former glory.

