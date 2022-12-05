ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Horseshoe Bay OKs zoning for two developments over opposition

Despite heated opposition to two proposed developments, the Horseshoe Bay City Council on Dec. 6 unanimously approved two zoning changes that would pave the way for both sites. The Thundercloud and Azurite developments planned for west Horseshoe Bay will have 48 homes between them. Fort Worth-based Crescent will design and...
HORSESHOE BAY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Lakeway begins planning for RM 620 overlay project

Shown is a rendering of planned RM 620 configuration. The city of Lakeway will be developing an overlay district to manage the effects of the project. (Daniel Wagner/Vox) An Overlay zoning district, or geographic zoning district layered on top of an existing zoning district, is being developed by the city of Lakeway to help mitigate the anticipated impacts of the planned expansion of RM 620, according to a report from city staff.
LAKEWAY, TX
KVUE

Leander police warn residents of package delivery text scam

LEANDER, Texas — The Leander Police Department is warning residents about a spike in scams during the holiday season. The department said scammers are sending text messages, pretending to be delivery companies in an effort to obtain people's personal information. LPD said you should never provide your personal information...
LEANDER, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet business burns in large blaze; investigation underway

A large fire consumed the Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing, and Electric building at 300 U.S. 281 North in Burnet on Monday, Dec. 5. The fire was reported at 3 p.m. Multiple area departments responded to the call and had the blaze under control by 5 p.m. but continued working the scene into Monday night and Tuesday morning.
BURNET, TX
dailytrib.com

Volunteer tax preparers needed

The local Tax-Aide chapter is seeking volunteers to help Highland Lakes residents fill out their income tax returns in the spring. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) is a joint venture between the AARP Foundation and the IRS. The nationwide initiative offers free tax preparation services to middle- and low-income households, senior citizens, disabled persons, and limited English speakers.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

MFISD serves up Farm Fresh Challenge

The Marble Falls Independent School District’s Child Nutrition Department is dishing out fresh fruits and vegetables grown by Texas farmers through the Farm Fresh Challenge. Created by the Texas Department of Agriculture, the challenge promotes nutritious, homegrown eating by encouraging districts across the state to purchase and serve locally produced foods to students.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
ComicBook

Original Texas Chain Saw Massacre House Renames Itself in Honor of Tobe Hooper

The iconic house from the original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has seen various owners over the decades, with reports emerging in recent months that a new sale could complicate the legacy of the memorable location, though all that worry was for naught, as the new owners are embracing the location's origins even more strongly than previous owners. The new owners of the locale took to Facebook to confirm that the restaurant is changing its name to Hooper's in tribute to original director Tobe Hooper, with the goal to be to restore and renovate the building to its former glory.
KINGSLAND, TX
The Daily South

The Best Christmas Towns In Texas To Visit This Holiday Season

Everything’s bigger in Texas, and that goes for Christmas, too. It should come as no surprise that the Lone Star State celebrates the holiday season with major merriment, with parades, festivals, twinkling lights, and appearances by cowboy Santa Clause taking over small-town Texas. Head out to the Texas Hill Country for charming town squares and gift-worthy local shopping, or venture up to North Texas for Christmas wine trains and boot-scootin’ celebrations. These small towns are the perfect spots to plan a holiday getaway this year.
TEXAS STATE

