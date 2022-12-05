Read full article on original website
Horseshoe Bay OKs zoning for two developments over opposition
Despite heated opposition to two proposed developments, the Horseshoe Bay City Council on Dec. 6 unanimously approved two zoning changes that would pave the way for both sites. The Thundercloud and Azurite developments planned for west Horseshoe Bay will have 48 homes between them. Fort Worth-based Crescent will design and...
Lakeway begins planning for RM 620 overlay project
Shown is a rendering of planned RM 620 configuration. The city of Lakeway will be developing an overlay district to manage the effects of the project. (Daniel Wagner/Vox) An Overlay zoning district, or geographic zoning district layered on top of an existing zoning district, is being developed by the city of Lakeway to help mitigate the anticipated impacts of the planned expansion of RM 620, according to a report from city staff.
Leander police warn residents of package delivery text scam
LEANDER, Texas — The Leander Police Department is warning residents about a spike in scams during the holiday season. The department said scammers are sending text messages, pretending to be delivery companies in an effort to obtain people's personal information. LPD said you should never provide your personal information...
Burnet business burns in large blaze; investigation underway
A large fire consumed the Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing, and Electric building at 300 U.S. 281 North in Burnet on Monday, Dec. 5. The fire was reported at 3 p.m. Multiple area departments responded to the call and had the blaze under control by 5 p.m. but continued working the scene into Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Volunteer tax preparers needed
The local Tax-Aide chapter is seeking volunteers to help Highland Lakes residents fill out their income tax returns in the spring. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) is a joint venture between the AARP Foundation and the IRS. The nationwide initiative offers free tax preparation services to middle- and low-income households, senior citizens, disabled persons, and limited English speakers.
Suspect in custody after social media threats about Cedar Park High School
CEDAR PARK, Texas — A juvenile suspect was taken into custody after making threats about Cedar Park High School. The Cedar Park Police Department said it was made aware of the threats, which were posted on social media, on Wednesday. “We take threats of any kind very seriously,” the...
1 dead after crash in Cedar Park
The Cedar Park Police Department said it responded to a deadly crash in the 1900 block of W. Whitestone Blvd.
MFISD serves up Farm Fresh Challenge
The Marble Falls Independent School District’s Child Nutrition Department is dishing out fresh fruits and vegetables grown by Texas farmers through the Farm Fresh Challenge. Created by the Texas Department of Agriculture, the challenge promotes nutritious, homegrown eating by encouraging districts across the state to purchase and serve locally produced foods to students.
Southbound 183A reopens in Cedar Park hours after crash
Police announced Tuesday afternoon the southbound lanes of 183A are once again open almost four hours after reporting closures there because of a crash.
This Texas Discount Store Is Full Of 'Weird And Quirky' Items
Only two of the stores remain in the state.
Original Texas Chain Saw Massacre House Renames Itself in Honor of Tobe Hooper
The iconic house from the original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has seen various owners over the decades, with reports emerging in recent months that a new sale could complicate the legacy of the memorable location, though all that worry was for naught, as the new owners are embracing the location's origins even more strongly than previous owners. The new owners of the locale took to Facebook to confirm that the restaurant is changing its name to Hooper's in tribute to original director Tobe Hooper, with the goal to be to restore and renovate the building to its former glory.
The Best Christmas Towns In Texas To Visit This Holiday Season
Everything’s bigger in Texas, and that goes for Christmas, too. It should come as no surprise that the Lone Star State celebrates the holiday season with major merriment, with parades, festivals, twinkling lights, and appearances by cowboy Santa Clause taking over small-town Texas. Head out to the Texas Hill Country for charming town squares and gift-worthy local shopping, or venture up to North Texas for Christmas wine trains and boot-scootin’ celebrations. These small towns are the perfect spots to plan a holiday getaway this year.
Percy is a gentle giant who loves everyone... even cats! | Forgotten Friends
KERR COUNTY, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. Percy is a just over one-year-old Staffordshire Terrier and Pit mix...
