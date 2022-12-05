Less than a month after losing her post as Venezuelan Supreme Court justice, Carmen Porras invested in South Florida real estate. Porras, who as a former judge and justice was so faithful to the Chavista regime that she pressured her counterparts in the judicial system to rule in line with the government, is tied to at least 10 Florida properties, the Miami Herald reported, based on data obtained by the publication and Venezuelan investigative website Armando.info. Entities affiliated with Porras and her family also purchased at least two properties in Panama.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO