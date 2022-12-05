ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bal Harbour, FL

Kimber gunmaker buys Estates at Acqualina condo for $21M

The owner of high-end gun manufacturer Kimber, known for its 1911 pistols, bought a condo at Estates at Acqualina in Sunny Isles Beach for $21.3 million. Leslie Edelman bought unit TS3407 in the south tower of the condominium project at 17901 Collins Avenue from the developer, records show. Edelman owns Troy, Ala.-based gun manufacturer Kimber. The company’s website lists the Los Angeles Police Department’s SWAT team, the U.S.A. Shooting team, and U.S. Marines as customers.
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL
Supplements mogul sells waterfront Boca Raton mansion for $10M

The self-described “boss lady” of RedCon1 fitness supplements sold her waterfront mansion in Boca Raton for $10.2 million — within days of her husband’s release from federal prison. Records show Darielle Singerman sold her home at 4400 Sanctuary Lane to Andrew Cook and Fanjun Dai as...
BOCA RATON, FL
Miami-Dade condo sale prices continue to dip in November

Miami-Dade County’s luxury condo sales continued sliding in November — but only slightly. Top condo sales for November totaled $143.4 million, down from October’s total of $157.2 million and from September’s $185.3 million. But November’s sales were nearly on par with August’s $145.5 million in top sales.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Mainstreet wins approval for 30-story rental tower in Flagler Village

Mainstreet Capital Partners’ proposed 30-story apartment development near downtown Fort Lauderdale won approval despite some design features that deviate from city standards. Fort Lauderdale-based Mainstreet is planning the 270-unit multifamily project, called Flagler Sky View. It will be in the Flagler Village area just north of downtown Fort Lauderdale.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Continuum closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales

Miami-Dade County’s condo sales volume nearly doubled last week, while the average sale price rose. Condo sales totaled $119.8 million, significantly higher than the $68.8 million in sales from the prior week. The average sale price also continued to climb, to $754,000 from $717,000. Prices for the top 10...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Moishe Mana scores $275M credit line for Wynwood portfolio

Moishe Mana secured a $275 million line of credit for a portion of his Wynwood portfolio, which could be a sign that he plans to redevelop the properties. A Mana affiliate borrowed $58.2 million from the credit line, records show. Centennial Bank is the lender. It’s collateralized by the properties surrounding his Mana Wynwood Convention Center, but the loan documents do not include the convention center. A spokesperson for Mana declined to comment.
MIAMI, FL
Miami-Dade dev flurry: BH eyes Ojus rentals, Prologis bets on Beacon Lakes expansion

Developers in Miami-Dade County are betting on two asset classes that remain in high demand despite broad economic shifts: multifamily and industrial. The latest proposals filed to the county show that developers are planning apartments, including affordable units. Also, industrial giant Prologis wants to add more space at its already massive Beacon Lakes business park.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
End of a Related era: Steve Ross confirms split with Jorge Pérez as firms expand in South Florida

Billionaire developer Steve Ross was ahead of the curve when he first invested in South Florida real estate in 1979 with his partner, Jorge Pérez. But more recently, Ross, chairman of New York-based Related Companies, and Pérez, chairman of Miami-based Related Group, have gone their separate ways. Without naming the firm, Ross said at a ULI event in Miami on Wednesday that he and his partner “just kind of split recently, very amicably.”
MIAMI, FL
Kodsi’s Royal Palm scores $77M construction loan for Dania Beach project

A planned Dania Beach multifamily project got a construction boost after developer Royal Palm Companies secured a $76.5 million loan. 3650 REIT provided the financing for Royal Palm’s Elevate Apartments, an eight-story rental building with 293 units under development at 600 East Dania Beach Boulevard, records show. The mortgage replaces a $64.7 million construction loan the developer obtained from Trez Capital last year.
DANIA BEACH, FL
Ex-Venezuelan judge, Chavez supporter turns to Miami real estate

Less than a month after losing her post as Venezuelan Supreme Court justice, Carmen Porras invested in South Florida real estate. Porras, who as a former judge and justice was so faithful to the Chavista regime that she pressured her counterparts in the judicial system to rule in line with the government, is tied to at least 10 Florida properties, the Miami Herald reported, based on data obtained by the publication and Venezuelan investigative website Armando.info. Entities affiliated with Porras and her family also purchased at least two properties in Panama.
MIAMI, FL

