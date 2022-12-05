Read full article on original website
KLEM News for Thursday, December 8
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Plymouth and Cherokee Counties and points north from 3 o’clock this afternoon to 6 am Friday. The advisory covers all of northwest Iowa. Expect rain/freezing rain to begin falling after noon, transitioning to all snow...
Grants Approved for Estherville Emergency Services
Estherville, IA (KICD) — Two branches of emergency services were approved to seek grants at the latest Estherville City Council meeting. First up was a request to help secure a two-part grant for an emergency vehicle. City Administrator Penny Clayton explained how their application to the Palo Alto County...
140k Birds Will Be Destroyed In Iowa
(Iowa City, IA) According to the state Department of Agriculture, thousands of turkeys will be destroyed in Iowa. They say 100-thousand turkeys from Cherokee County and 40-thousand from Sac Country are affected by bird flu outbreaks. Over 15-point-five million birds have died because of bird flu this year in Iowa.
Second Day of Testimony Begins in Goyne-Yarns Trial
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — Day two of testimony in the murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns began with surveillance footage, KICD’s Corey Harguth brings us an update from the Buena Vista County courtroom.
Bird Flu confirmed in Sac and Cherokee counties
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) have confirmed positive cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in two Siouxland counties.
Major Announcement from Wells Enterprises
Wells Enterprises is making a major announcement this morning. Here’s what we know so far— Several busses shuttled Wells employees to the Le Mars Convention Center for an announcement at 9:30 this morning. A Le Mars police car was also on the scene. Sources tell us that the company...
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
Law Enforcement and Doctors Testify in Trial of Spirit Lake Man
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — Testimony continued this morning in the murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns, with agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and doctors who attempted to treat victim Shelby Woizeschke taking the stand. Corey Harguth brings us details from the courtroom.
Update: Multiple Snow Events Declared Ahead of Anticipated Snowfall
UPDATE: Additional snow emergencies have been announced in Storm Lake between 10 p.m. tonight and 6 a.m. tomorrow, and in West Bend starting at 6 p.m. tonight going until noon tomorrow. Original Story:. Northwest IA (KICD) — There is a winter weather advisory in place today calling for a few...
Two Sioux Center men cited for marijuana
SIOUX CENTER—Two Sioux Center men were cited about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of 27-year-old Destin Ray Carroll and 26-year-old Zachery Allen Smit stemmed from a search warrant executed by...
Winter Weather Advisory Goes in Effect for Storm Lake Area Later Today ; Mixed Precipitation Expected
The Storm Lake area will be under a Winter Weather Advisory starting late this (Thur) afternoon. National Weather Service meteorologist out of Sioux Falls, Philip Schumacher, says mixed precipitation should be expected...(audio clip below :43 ) Schumacher says driving conditions will deteriorate going through late afternoon, and especially starting early...
Iowa-owned ice cream company acquired by Italian sweets group
LE MARS, Iowa — One of the largest ice cream makers in the U.S., located in far northwest Iowa, now has a new owner. The Italian-based Ferrero Group announced Wednesday it's acquiring Wells Enterprises. It's a 100-year-old family-owned company in Le Mars. Wells Enterprises is best known for its...
Storm expected to dump snow across northern Iowa tonight
The evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is approaching. Forecasters say the storm should arrive midday today, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow. The National Weather Service is predicting between one...
Rock Valley Man Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Crash
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Rock Valley man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Monday evening, December 5th, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, a few minutes before 7:00 p.m., 65-year-old Gary Roozenboom of Rock Valley was driving a 2001 Buick Park Avenue westbound on 390th Street, about three miles west of Sioux Center, when he lost control of the vehicle. The car entered the north ditch and rolled and came to rest on its top in a creek.
1 person hospitalized following O’Brien County crash
A crash near Sheldon, Iowa resulted in one person hospitalized.
City of Storm Lake Declares Snow Emergency
The City of Storm Lake is declaring a SNOW EMERGENCY effective Thursday, December 8th at 10pm and running through Saturday, December 10th at 6am. During a Snow Emergency the following regulations are in effect:. Parking is NOT ALLOWED on streets in residential areas of Storm Lake between the hours of...
Northwest Bank in Spencer Catches Miracle League
Spencer, IA (KICD) — This afternoon saw an unusual fundraiser at Northwest Bank in Spencer. Financial Advisor Dean Jacobsen says a college friend was the reason for the appearance of baseball gloves in the bank. The Miracle League of Sioux City’s mission is to raise money to provide ways...
Spencer Man Sentenced in Federal Court for Drug Conspiracy
Sioux City, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man who pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth in Northwest Iowa has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison. 35 year old Kenneth Block was arrested September 29th of 2021 with approximately 170 grams of meth in his car. He entered the plea July 19th, admitting that he helped distribute at least 2.5 kilograms of the drug in the Spencer area between February and September of 2021.
Spencer Department Heads Reflect On Another Busy Month
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer Department heads went in front of the City Council to give their regular monthly reports which included Fire Chief John Conyn once again reflecting on another busy month. Police Chief Mark Warburton reported that his officers responded to 832 calls for service...
