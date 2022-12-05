Auburn offers TE Rivaldo Fairweather who plans to visit

The transfer portal is officially open and Auburn is going to be heavily involved. One of the Tiger’s early targets is tight end Rivaldo Fairweather.

In fact, the Tigers were the first school to call and offer him a scholarship on Monday according to Christian Clemente of Auburn Undercover. While nothing has been scheduled yet he plans to visit the Plains.

The former FIU Panther had a breakout season this year, catching 28 passes for 426 yards and three touchdowns as a junior. He will have two seasons of eligibility left at his next destination due to his covid year.

Auburn has a need for a pass-catching tight end now that John Samuel Shenker has run out of eligibility. New tight end coach Ben Aigamaua will have luke deal, tyler fromm, Brandon Frazier, and Micah Riley-Ducker to work with next season.

While Deal, Fromm, and Frazier are all experienced upperclassmen they have been primarily used as blockers and lack experience as receiving threats.