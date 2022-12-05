ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn offers TE Rivaldo Fairweather who plans to visit

By JD McCarthy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

The transfer portal is officially open and Auburn is going to be heavily involved. One of the Tiger’s early targets is tight end Rivaldo Fairweather.

In fact, the Tigers were the first school to call and offer him a scholarship on Monday according to Christian Clemente of Auburn Undercover. While nothing has been scheduled yet he plans to visit the Plains.

The former FIU Panther had a breakout season this year, catching 28 passes for 426 yards and three touchdowns as a junior. He will have two seasons of eligibility left at his next destination due to his covid year.

Auburn has a need for a pass-catching tight end now that John Samuel Shenker has run out of eligibility. New tight end coach Ben Aigamaua will have luke deal, tyler fromm, Brandon Frazier, and Micah Riley-Ducker to work with next season.

While Deal, Fromm, and Frazier are all experienced upperclassmen they have been primarily used as blockers and lack experience as receiving threats.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy