Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: No timeline for return
Pietrangelo (personal) doesn't have a timeline for his return, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. He's no longer listed on the Golden Knights' roster, per the NHL media site, indicating he's been placed on the non-roster list. At this point it's probably safe to assume Pietrangelo will miss...
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pounds empty net in Philly
Ovechkin scored two empty-net goals and compiled eight shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers. Carter Hart denied all six Ovechkin shots he faced, but the Capitals captain capitalized after the Flyers pulled their goalie. Just like that, Ovechkin's sitting at 15 goals through 28 games, putting him on pace to top 40 for the 13th time in his illustrious career.
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Two helpers in Wednesday's win
Kuznetsov had two assists -- one on the power play -- while adding four shots, one blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers. Kuznetsov helped T.J. Oshie tie it at a goal apiece in the second period with the extra man before adding a helper on Washington's final goal, scored into an empty net with nine seconds left in the third by Alex Ovechkin. With four assists in his last three games, Kuznetsov has raised his season total to 17 in 27 games, but he remains stuck on three goals.
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Heads to AHL
Dell was returned to AHL San Jose on Tuesday. Dell allowed seven goals on 68 shots en route to a 0-2-0 record during his NHL stint with the Sharks. In a corresponding move, the team brought up goaltender Eetu Makiniemi on Tuesday.
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Under the weather
Per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times, Toews missed Tuesday's morning skate with an illness, leaving his status for the evening's matchup with the Devils up in the air. Toews' status against New Jersey may boil down to a game-time decision. If Toews is unable to go, the Blackhawks may have to roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen against the Devils.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Efficiency issues persist
McCollum closed with eight points (3-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 104-98 win over the Pistons. McCollum has scored less than 10 points in all three games since returning after missing time due to the league's health and safety protocols. The star guard also posted his second-highest turnover tally of the season while picking up four fouls in Thursday's win. Fantasy managers should expect McCollum to take time to work back up to speed, as he is 8-of-33 from the field in his last three contests.
Braves' Joe Jimenez: Acquired by Atlanta
Atlanta acquired Jimenez from the Tigers on Wednesday in exchange for minor-league infielder-outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy, minor league left-handed pitcher Jake Higginbotham and cash considerations. Jimenez finally broke through for the Tigers in 2022, producing a 3.49 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 77:13 K:BB ratio over 56.2 innings. He figures to slide...
Winter Meetings Fallout: Where the Blue Jays Stand
What's next for the Blue Jays in the pitching and outfield markets after a quiet Winter Meetings in San Diego.
Diamondbacks' Austin Brice: Heading to desert
Brice signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Thursday. Brice spent 2022 with the Pirates and appeared in just four MLB games. He spent most of the campaign at the Triple-A level and had a 5.56 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 53:18 K:BB across 43.2 innings.
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Designated to return from IR
Maddox (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday. The Eagles have now opened a 21-day practice window for Maddox to return to the active roster following his stint on IR with a hamstring injury. The cornerback has missed the team's last four games and appears unlikely to be available for Sunday's matchup with the Giants. Maddox has produced 27 tackles, three pass deflections, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over six games this year.
Titans' John Reid: Signs with Titans
The Titans signed Reid to their active roster off the Falcons practice squad Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. While Tennessee cornerbacks Caleb Farley (back), Kristian Fulton (groin), Elijah Molden (groin) and Chris Jackson (undisclosed) are all currently nursing injuries, the team brought in Reid from Atlanta's practice squad Tuesday for some extra secondary insurance. The 26-year-old has yet to suit up for an NFL game this season after having played a combined 24 games for Houston and Seattle across the last two campaigns.
Mariners' Paul Sewald: Requires elbow, heel surgeries
The Mariners announced Tuesday that Sewald recently underwent procedures on his elbow and heel, and he's expected to be healthy for the start of spring training, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports. The elbow surgery was a clean-up procedure, so there shouldn't be any concern regarding Sewald's availability to open...
Mariners' Casey Sadler: Back with M's on MiLB pact
Sadler (shoulder) and the Mariners agreed Wednesday on a minor-league contract, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Seattle non-tendered Sadler earlier this offseason, with the 32-year-old reliever choosing to elect free agency soon thereafter. He'll rejoin the Mariners on a deal that presumably includes an invitation to spring training, but it's unclear if Sadler will be ready to go by the time pitchers report to camp in February. After he was one of the majors' top setup men in 2021 with an 0.67 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 37:10 K:BB over 40.1 innings, Sadler missed the entire 2022 campaign while recovering from the right shoulder surgery he underwent in late March. Sadler isn't a safe bet to reclaim the velocity and command he displayed pre-surgery and may not resurface as a viable MLB reliever.
Saints' Rashid Shaheed: Career outing in loss
Shaheed gathered in all four targets for 75 yards during Monday's 17-16 loss against Tampa Bay. Shaheed continued to serve as the explosive element in the Saints' limited offense, catching a 40-yard pass from quarterback Andy Dalton for the team's longest play from scrimmage Monday night. The undrafted wideout also quickly set a new career high when he reached 71 receiving yards with his third reception of the first half. The speedster came close to breaking the first special-teams score of his career on a 42-yard punt return in the second quarter, but he was forced out of bounds by punter Jake Camarda at the Tampa Bay 40-yard line. Shaheed's dynamic abilities as both a receiver and scoring threat in the open field appear to have earned him a bigger role, as his 36 offensive snaps fell behind only first-round rookie Chris Olave (41) amongst the Saints' wide receivers. The team will now have a bye week off before taking on the division-rival Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 18.
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: No practice Wednesday
Goodwin (hand) didn't practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Goodwin missed some time this past Sunday at the Rams with a hand injury, which continues to bother him. He still was able to play through it, making his only catch, a 17-yard gain, on the snap before DK Metcalf's game-winning touchdown. With no activity to begin Week 14 prep, Goodwin's status bears watching as the week continues to get a sense of his availability ahead of Sunday's game versus the Panthers.
Falcons' Jalen Mayfield: Practice window expires
Mayfield (back) reverted back to IR on Thursday after his practice window's expiration, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Mayfield will spend the rest of the season on IR after the Falcons failed to activate him within his 21-day practice window. The veteran started 16 games at left guard for Atlanta last season, so with Chuma Edoga (knee) dealing with injury, Mayfield's presence could have been a legitimate boost.
Rockies' Cole Tucker: Catches on with Colorado
Tucker agreed Wednesday with the Rockies on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to big-league spring training, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Tucker will move on to the third organization of his career after previous stops with Pittsburgh and Arizona. He elected free agency this offseason after the Diamondbacks previously cast him off their 40-man roster in July. The 26-year-old utility man finished this past season at Triple-A Reno, where he slashed .237/.297/.325 with two home runs and four stolen bases over 128 plate appearances.
Jets' Corey Davis: Set to miss practice
Davis won't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports. Per Al Iannazzone of Newsday, Davis is one of several Jets players who are battling the flu at this stage of the week. The wideout has two more chances to practice in advance of Sunday's game against the Bills, but now that he's started the week with a missed session, Davis' status in worth tracking. In the Jets' 27-22 loss to the Vikings this past weekend, he served as the clear No. 2 option in the passing game behind star rookie Garrett Wilson, catching five of his 10 targets for 85 yards.
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Cleared for 5-on-5 work
Rubio (knee) was granted clearance to do more 5-on-5 work after his most recent meeting with the medical team, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports. Rubio is clearly taking steps toward a return, but the team hasn't set a timetable yet. Even when he eventually retakes the floor, Rubio will likely slowly ramp up his playing time following an ACL injury that required surgery and extensive rehab. When Rubio is cleared for full practice and contact, it should signal that he's nearing his 2022-23 debut.
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Works off to side Thursday
Goedert (shoulder) was spotted working out off to the side at Thursday's practice, Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Since he's only missed three games thus far since being placed on injured reserve Nov. 16, Goedert won't be eligible to begin taking part in practice with the Eagles' healthy players until after Sunday's matchup with the Giants. Based on what he was able to do off to the side Thursday -- Tolentino notes that Goedert looked "very smooth" while running sprints and cutting around cones -- the tight end looks like he'll be ready to mix back into drills next week and potentially return from IR in advance of the Eagles' Dec. 18 game in Chicago. None of the Eagles' three tight ends (Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and Tyree Jackson) have been overly involved in the passing attack in Goedert's absence the past three games; instead, No. 3 wideout Quez Watkins (shoulder) has been the main beneficiary of Goedert's vacated target volume.
