Read full article on original website
Related
Gustavsson gets 1st shutout, Wild beat Canucks 3-0
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots for his first NHL shutout as the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 on Saturday night to snap a two-game skid. Matt Boldy, Connor Dewar and Sam Steel scored and Mats Zuccarello had two assists for the Wild, who were playing for the third time in four nights. Spencer Martin had 30 saves for the Canucks, who snapped a three-game win streak while getting shut out for the first time this season. Kirill Kaprizov saw his franchise-record 14-game point streak end. Gustavsson, making his 32nd career start, had four saves in the first period, 19 in the second and 12 in the third. Many of the shots he faced were from long range. He made a nice stop on Bo Horvat’s deflection on a second-period power play then got a right pad on Ilya Mikheyev’s shot on the doorstep with 8:15 left in the third.
CBS Sports
Bruins great Zdeno Chara says Canucks were practicing their Stanley Cup celebration in 2011
The 2011 Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks was one of the more thrilling matchups in NHL history. The Bruins ended up winning their sixth Stanley Cup in franchise history in seven games against their Western Conference counterparts. It was an impressive finish to the series...
CBS Sports
Lightning's Brayden Point: Three-game goal streak
Point scored the go-ahead goal Saturday in a 4-1 win over Florida. Early in the third, he spun away from Sam Bennett near the net after taking a feed from Nikita Kucherov, and then wired it past Sergei Bobrovsky. Point also put in the GWG in overtime when the first meeting of these two teams this season. He's on a three-game goal streak (four goals/points) and has 14 on the season.
CBS Sports
Blues' Torey Krug: Will play Sunday
Krug (upper body) will return to action Sunday against Colorado, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Krug has compiled five goals, 11 points, 48 shots on net, 32 blocks and 20 hits in 24 appearances this season. He is slated to be paired with Justin Faulk in his return to the fold Sunday after sitting out the past two games.
Comments / 0