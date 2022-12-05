ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Trevor Lawrence Update

Many feared Trevor Lawrence's season might be over after getting twisted down on a sack in Sunday's loss to the Lions. Thankfully that wasn't the case, but the Jags aren't exactly out of the woods just yet. With NFL insider Ian Rapoport reporting:. "Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said QB Trevor...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WTOP

Purdy set for 1st start when 49ers host Buccaneers

TAMPA BAY (6-6) at SAN FRANCISCO (8-4) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, Fox. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: 49ers by 3 1/2. LAST MEETING: 49ers beat Buccaneers 31-17 on Sept. 8, 2019, at Tampa. LAST WEEK: Buccaneers beat Saints 17-16; 49ers beat Dolphins 33-17. BUCCANEERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (17), RUSH (32), PASS (5),...
TAMPA, FL
WTOP

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — LAS VEGAS: DT Andrew Billings, DE Tashawn Bower, LB Jayon Brown, C Hroniss Grasu, TE Jesper Horsted, CB Rock Ya-Sin. LOS ANGELES RAMS: CB David Long Jr., RB Ronnie Rivers, LB Travin Howard, DB Shaun Jolly, LB Terrell Lewis, OT Bobby Evans, DT Aaron Donald.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age

College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
ATHENS, GA
Axios

A look back at Brittney Griner's dunking grace

Brittney Griner's release from a Russian prison has me thinking about the time I headed up to Waco nearly a decade ago, for one of her last college basketball games, and saw her in a moment of incandescent happiness. The backstory: I was working on a memoir about dunking, cancer...
WACO, TX

