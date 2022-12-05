Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Explore the Steampunk Hideaway at Indy's Most Elegant HotelRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
After benching, Matt Ryan's return catches attentioncreteIndianapolis, IN
Related
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Trevor Lawrence Update
Many feared Trevor Lawrence's season might be over after getting twisted down on a sack in Sunday's loss to the Lions. Thankfully that wasn't the case, but the Jags aren't exactly out of the woods just yet. With NFL insider Ian Rapoport reporting:. "Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said QB Trevor...
WTOP
Purdy set for 1st start when 49ers host Buccaneers
TAMPA BAY (6-6) at SAN FRANCISCO (8-4) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, Fox. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: 49ers by 3 1/2. LAST MEETING: 49ers beat Buccaneers 31-17 on Sept. 8, 2019, at Tampa. LAST WEEK: Buccaneers beat Saints 17-16; 49ers beat Dolphins 33-17. BUCCANEERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (17), RUSH (32), PASS (5),...
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — LAS VEGAS: DT Andrew Billings, DE Tashawn Bower, LB Jayon Brown, C Hroniss Grasu, TE Jesper Horsted, CB Rock Ya-Sin. LOS ANGELES RAMS: CB David Long Jr., RB Ronnie Rivers, LB Travin Howard, DB Shaun Jolly, LB Terrell Lewis, OT Bobby Evans, DT Aaron Donald.
Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age
College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
A look back at Brittney Griner's dunking grace
Brittney Griner's release from a Russian prison has me thinking about the time I headed up to Waco nearly a decade ago, for one of her last college basketball games, and saw her in a moment of incandescent happiness. The backstory: I was working on a memoir about dunking, cancer...
USC QB Caleb Williams' nails tell the tale of his season
The Heisman finalist demonstrated unique way to send messages on the field with his painted fingernails.
Comments / 0