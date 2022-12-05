Read full article on original website
Penn State loses 2nd defensive lineman to transfer portal; Lions offer coveted FBS O-lineman, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature another departure to the transfer portal and an offer sent out to All-Conference USA offensive lineman. Redshirt freshman Davon Townley announced on Wednesday that he would be exploring his options in the portal, writes Johnny McGonigal for PennLive. He joins Rodney McGraw as Penn State defensive linemen set to exit the program, and in both cases, they were young players who hadn’t yet carved out a role.
State College
Letter: Long-Running Bias Against Penn State Football Continues
The apparent bias towards Penn State football that has existed since the 1960s continues. Penn State went undefeated in 1968 and 1969, part of a 33-game streak they had without a loss, and still never was ranked higher than No. 2. A few years later, in 1973, they again went...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State DE, 4-star prospect via 2021 recruiting class, to enter portal
A 4-star piece of Penn State’s 2021 recruiting class is going to be investigating the transfer portal. The player is Davon Townley, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Minneapolis, Minnesota. During the 2021 recruiting class, Townley was the No. 40 DL nationally and No. 3 player out of Minnesota.
Penn State text subscriber mailbag: A challenging Rose Bowl date with Utah, plus transfer portal priorities
Penn State’s challenging month of December is off to an interesting start. James Franklin’s Nittany Lions will face Pac-12 power Utah in the Jan. 2 Rose Bowl in Pasadena. It’s been a big of a slow start with regard to the transfer portal but that could change quickly.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Penn State LB target decommits from North Carolina
Another commit from the 2023 class has de-committed from a Power 5 program. Kaveion Keys, a Varina High School senior linebacker is officially back on the market for any Division-1 school for the 2023 football season. Keys committed to North Carolina on Aug. 29 of this year but has de-committed...
Penn State portal update: Nittany Lions targeting several transfer wide receivers
Penn State has reason for optimism next year. Left tackle Olu Fashanu, a possible top-10 pick in the NFL draft, is coming back. True freshmen Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen totaled 1,771 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground in their debut season. And five-star phenom Drew Allar is set to take the reins at quarterback.
Recapping Penn State’s early transfer portal movement; James Franklin addresses opt-outs in advance of Rose Bowl, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature early reports from the NCAA transfer portal, plus coach James Franklin’s thoughts on the Rose Bowl and potential opt-outs. The transfer portal is off to a roaring start with a ton of talent, even some proven veterans, already in the market...
Why Penn State’s loss to Michigan State is a reminder that there is work to be done
The NIttany Lions still need to improve to be the team they want to be.
saturdaytradition.com
New QB prospect? Penn State utilizing cutting edge robot in training
Penn State has a new quarterback prospect in the fold. However, this prospect won’t get to see the field in a Nittany Lions uniform. The program recently announced the usage of a new robotic system called “The Seeker.” Engineered by Monarc, the system has the ability to throw, punt and kick with impressive accuracy and efficiency.
Here’s where Penn State wrestling ranks in NWCA poll after weekend wins over Rider, Lehigh
The top five remains the same in the poll released Tuesday.
State College wrestling’s early lead not enough in narrow loss to Shikellamy
The Little Lions collected 6 bonus-point victories.
WILX-TV
MSU An Underdog At Penn State
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team will try to end a two game losing streak when the Spartans play at Penn State at 6:30pm on Wednesday. For the first time since 1997, the Spartans are an underdog in this series, Penn State listed as a four point favorite. The Spartans fell out of the Associated Press poll this week after losses at Notre Dame and home to Northwestern on Sunday.
wpsu.org
How often are Penn State’s private planes flying during a budget crunch?
The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information.
iheart.com
Rose Bowl Ticket Prices
(Pasadena, CA) -- Anyone who wants to see Penn State in the Rose Bowl in person can expect to pay anywhere from 200-dollars to four-thousand-dollars for a ticket. Fans can purchase tickets online through second-party vendors such as Stub-Hub, Vivid-Seats and Seat-Geek. The Nittany Lions face Pac-12 champion Utah January 2nd in Pasadena, California. Penn State is making its fifth trip to the Rose Bowl.
Hollidaysburg uses comeback to top Altoona
Below is the PIAA high school scoreboard for area schools. Corresponding highlights may be included above. The scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. BOYS BASKETBALLBald Eagle Area 52, West Branch 34Cambria Heights 53, Bellwood-Antis 46Windber 65, […]
$37M project will expand Penn State College of Medicine’s comparative medicine facilities
Penn State College of Medicine plans to expand its comparative medicine facilities. At the school’s comparative medicine facilities in Derry Township, model organisms are used to study cancer, aging, infectious diseases, substance use disorders and other health conditions. In September, Penn State Board of Trustees approved a $37.3 million...
State College
Wawa Exploring Potential State College-Area Stores, Could Open by 2025
A popular Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain could make its way to Centre County in the near future. Wawa confirmed to StateCollege.com on Wednesday that it is exploring plans to establish new stores in the State College area. While company spokesperson Lori Bruce declined to confirm specific timelines or locations, it anticipates setting up shop in Centre County as soon as 2025.
Next meeting for Nittany Mall Casino scheduled
STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) – A proposed Nittany Mall Casino has been the center of a debate in State College for the past few months. The State College community has been awaiting news of the next step in terms of approving or denying the proposed casino’s applications. Now the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board will have […]
State College man sentenced to 6 months after stealing $500K from senior citizens
According to WJAC, a former State College caretaker, who was accused of stealing more than half-a-million dollars from senior citizens in his care, has been sentenced. Authorities charged 42-year-old Ignacio Pearsall in July of last year, after he stole 11 total checks from at least seven of his patients, the news outlet said.
South Atherton Street has reopened after crash, State College police say
It was closed for more than three hours.
