State College, PA

PennLive.com

Penn State loses 2nd defensive lineman to transfer portal; Lions offer coveted FBS O-lineman, and more

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature another departure to the transfer portal and an offer sent out to All-Conference USA offensive lineman. Redshirt freshman Davon Townley announced on Wednesday that he would be exploring his options in the portal, writes Johnny McGonigal for PennLive. He joins Rodney McGraw as Penn State defensive linemen set to exit the program, and in both cases, they were young players who hadn’t yet carved out a role.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Former Penn State LB target decommits from North Carolina

Another commit from the 2023 class has de-committed from a Power 5 program. Kaveion Keys, a Varina High School senior linebacker is officially back on the market for any Division-1 school for the 2023 football season. Keys committed to North Carolina on Aug. 29 of this year but has de-committed...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
saturdaytradition.com

New QB prospect? Penn State utilizing cutting edge robot in training

Penn State has a new quarterback prospect in the fold. However, this prospect won’t get to see the field in a Nittany Lions uniform. The program recently announced the usage of a new robotic system called “The Seeker.” Engineered by Monarc, the system has the ability to throw, punt and kick with impressive accuracy and efficiency.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WILX-TV

MSU An Underdog At Penn State

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team will try to end a two game losing streak when the Spartans play at Penn State at 6:30pm on Wednesday. For the first time since 1997, the Spartans are an underdog in this series, Penn State listed as a four point favorite. The Spartans fell out of the Associated Press poll this week after losses at Notre Dame and home to Northwestern on Sunday.
EAST LANSING, MI
wpsu.org

How often are Penn State’s private planes flying during a budget crunch?

The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
iheart.com

Rose Bowl Ticket Prices

(Pasadena, CA) -- Anyone who wants to see Penn State in the Rose Bowl in person can expect to pay anywhere from 200-dollars to four-thousand-dollars for a ticket. Fans can purchase tickets online through second-party vendors such as Stub-Hub, Vivid-Seats and Seat-Geek. The Nittany Lions face Pac-12 champion Utah January 2nd in Pasadena, California. Penn State is making its fifth trip to the Rose Bowl.
PASADENA, CA
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg uses comeback to top Altoona

Below is the PIAA high school scoreboard for area schools. Corresponding highlights may be included above. The scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. BOYS BASKETBALLBald Eagle Area 52, West Branch 34Cambria Heights 53, Bellwood-Antis 46Windber 65, […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
State College

Wawa Exploring Potential State College-Area Stores, Could Open by 2025

A popular Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain could make its way to Centre County in the near future. Wawa confirmed to StateCollege.com on Wednesday that it is exploring plans to establish new stores in the State College area. While company spokesperson Lori Bruce declined to confirm specific timelines or locations, it anticipates setting up shop in Centre County as soon as 2025.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Next meeting for Nittany Mall Casino scheduled

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) – A proposed Nittany Mall Casino has been the center of a debate in State College for the past few months. The State College community has been awaiting news of the next step in terms of approving or denying the proposed casino’s applications. Now the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board will have […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
