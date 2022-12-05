ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky lawmaker, Louisville councilman team up to collect coats for JCPS students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After taking a brief pause during the pandemic, a Kentucky lawmaker and Louisville councilman are collecting coats for JCPS students again. Senator David Yates and council president David James are teaming up with the nonprofit Shirley's Way for the "Chase Gavin's Coat-A-Kid" drive. The drive aims to help students in need of winter essentials.
New regional driver licensing office opening in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is opening a new driver licensing regional office in Louisville to replace a much smaller one. The office is located on Willismore Drive off Dixie Highway in the Valley Station area. It will eventually replace the smaller regional office also on Dixie Highway. The operating...
At-home addiction treatment now available in Kentucky

KENTUCKY — Those looking to get sober will now have the option to detox from home. Aware Recovery, which offers in-home recovery services, is now available in Louisville. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday, making Kentucky the tenth state to offer its services. The in-home addiction treatment service...
Sing and skate: Paristown is hosting karaoke – on ice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Paristown's "Karaoke on Ice" made its debut for the 2022 holiday season on Wednesday night. Watch related content in the player above. Those brave enough to step up to the mic will have the choice to sing on the ice or next to the rink. The...
Louisville man sentenced to 2 decades in prison for 2021 shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend the next two decades in prison after being convicted of breaking into someone's home and shooting the victim. Marquis Barrow, 30, pleaded guilty to assault, burglary, wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and other charges on Wednesday.
Louisville's Waterfront Botanical Gardens is aglimmer for the holidays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Waterfront Botanical Gardens are lit up for the holiday season. Gardens Aglimmer runs select nights through Dec. 30. The gardens are accented with snowflakes, deer, Moravian stars, oversized flowers, light bursts, candles, and a multicolor tunnel of lights. You can wander the glowing gardens and...
Bond raised to $25,000 for Louisville man arrested in stalking case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A judge raised the bond for a Louisville man arrested in a disturbing stalking case. Jack Grueneberg was arraigned on Thursday morning for charges of stalking and terroristic threatening. Court documents say that he repeatedly called and texted a woman he had just met at work,...
