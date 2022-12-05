Read full article on original website
'My heart is here': UofL announces Jeff Brohm as next head football coach
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s official: Jeff Brohm is the next head coach of the University of Louisville football team. The University of Louisville Athletic Association Executive Committee unanimously voted to approve the hire Thursday. Brohm signed a six-year contract with UofL. His base salary was set at $5...
Kentucky lawmaker, Louisville councilman team up to collect coats for JCPS students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After taking a brief pause during the pandemic, a Kentucky lawmaker and Louisville councilman are collecting coats for JCPS students again. Senator David Yates and council president David James are teaming up with the nonprofit Shirley's Way for the "Chase Gavin's Coat-A-Kid" drive. The drive aims to help students in need of winter essentials.
Louisville men's barbershop chorus puts on first holiday show since pandemic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular men's barbershop chorus in Louisville is singing us into the holidays. The Thoroughbreds are celebrating Christmas with a Holiday Spectacular on Dec. 17. There is a show at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Ursuline Arts Center at Sacred Heart Academy. Tickets start...
New regional driver licensing office opening in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is opening a new driver licensing regional office in Louisville to replace a much smaller one. The office is located on Willismore Drive off Dixie Highway in the Valley Station area. It will eventually replace the smaller regional office also on Dixie Highway. The operating...
Louisville Gardens redevelopment in the works, announcement coming Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After sitting dormant for more than a decade, Louisville Gardens is finally getting new life. In the player above, watch an archive story from Mr. Roger's performance at the Gardens. Mayor Greg Fischer's office sent out a news release on Thursday saying that he will be...
Middle schoolers at CAL gain confidence for future careers at school's first science fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of middle school students in the Derby City are getting a head start on their careers thanks to a newly created event at the Christian Academy of Louisville. For the first time ever, the school held a science fair on Thursday for its seventh graders...
At-home addiction treatment now available in Kentucky
KENTUCKY — Those looking to get sober will now have the option to detox from home. Aware Recovery, which offers in-home recovery services, is now available in Louisville. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday, making Kentucky the tenth state to offer its services. The in-home addiction treatment service...
Gordon Ramsay Steak opening soon, and executive chef is from Louisville
ELIZABETH, Ind. — A Louisville chef will be calling the shots at the new Gordon Ramsay Steak in Caesar's Southern Indiana. The restaurant announced on Tuesday that chef Stephen Dunn, of Louisville, would be the executive chef. “Chef Dunn’s impressive resume and skill set made him an easy choice...
Special delivery! Video shows UPS driver's sweet reaction to customers leaving him snacks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A UPS driver in Louisville has gone viral after a video of him reacting to snacks on a customer's doorstep was posted. Watch his reaction in the player up top. Toni Hillison Barnett said that she and her husband started leaving snacks for delivery drivers during...
Shania Twain adds more tour stops, and she's coming to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Country queen Shania Twain is going on a massive tour in 2023, and due to "overwhelming demand," she's adding a second leg -- and Louisville is on her list of stops. Her tour, titled "Queen of Me," will come to the KFC Yum! Center on Oct....
Sing and skate: Paristown is hosting karaoke – on ice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Paristown's "Karaoke on Ice" made its debut for the 2022 holiday season on Wednesday night. Watch related content in the player above. Those brave enough to step up to the mic will have the choice to sing on the ice or next to the rink. The...
Louisville business community outlines legislative priorities for 2023 regular session
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Greater Louisville Inc. revealed its legislative priorities for the Kentucky General Assembly's 2023 regular session Tuesday. The legislative agenda was announced during GLI's final Capitol Connections event of the year. GLI relies on volunteers from all business sectors to help develop its policy agenda. "Our organization's...
Louisville man sentenced to 2 decades in prison for 2021 shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend the next two decades in prison after being convicted of breaking into someone's home and shooting the victim. Marquis Barrow, 30, pleaded guilty to assault, burglary, wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and other charges on Wednesday.
Woman convicted of deadly DUI crash in southern Indiana asks for early release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman convicted of a deadly DUI crash in 2020 is seeking to be released from prison early. Taylor Barefoot went before a Floyd County judge on Thursday to get her 12-year sentence modified. In 2020, she pled guilty to causing a wrong-way crash on...
Louisville's Waterfront Botanical Gardens is aglimmer for the holidays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Waterfront Botanical Gardens are lit up for the holiday season. Gardens Aglimmer runs select nights through Dec. 30. The gardens are accented with snowflakes, deer, Moravian stars, oversized flowers, light bursts, candles, and a multicolor tunnel of lights. You can wander the glowing gardens and...
Free 200,000-light holiday show created for Shawnee Park expected to happen this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Originally planned for last year, 200,000 lights will soon light up west Louisville for a new holiday show. Next week will be the first annual Winter Wonderland in Shawnee Park. The free drive-thru experience is hosted by community development nonprofit OneWest. They had planned the show...
Bond raised to $25,000 for Louisville man arrested in stalking case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A judge raised the bond for a Louisville man arrested in a disturbing stalking case. Jack Grueneberg was arraigned on Thursday morning for charges of stalking and terroristic threatening. Court documents say that he repeatedly called and texted a woman he had just met at work,...
Martial arts group in Louisville helps fight hunger with holiday food drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 30-year staple in the Louisville community, Hwang's Martial Arts teaches students more than kicks and punches -- the true lesson is strengthening the community. Each year during giving season, the group collects hundreds of industrial-sized canned goods as part of a food drive for Wayside...
Kentucky National Guardsman paralyzed in wreck gets help from Radcliff restaurant
RADCLIFF, Ky. — The owners of a Little Caesars Pizza in Radcliff are making a big contribution, and they're asking for the community's support to help a family in need. “He's always there to help other people, and I think it's our time to help him,” said Penny Michalak.
16-year-old killed in Shawnee shooting leaves family asking why he was in that area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a 16-year-old gunned down in a Shawnee neighborhood alley said Thursday they have questions as they look to find justice for his death. Siblings Hannah Morley and Jason Daniel said their little brother, 16-year-old Draven Daniel, was a sophomore at Pleasure Ridge Park High School and loved cars.
