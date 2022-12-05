ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

'His name still gives me nightmares': Jaxon Smith-Njigba ends OSU career | Reactions

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
Jaxon Smith-Njigba ended his Ohio State career with a letter.

"As a young kid from Texas I've always dreamed of playing football on the biggest stage," Smith-Njigba began. "It's humbling to think that I eventually did play not only on the biggest stage in college football, but also surrounded by the best group of people."

After a junior campaign that saw five catches for 43 yards across three games due to a lingering hamstring injury, Smith-Njigba officially ended his collegiate career, announcing that he would continue to rehabilitate his injury through the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff run and enter the 2023 NFL draft.

Here's how teammates, fans and family are taking Smith-Njigba's announcement.

Canaan Smith-Njigba: 'We will continue to work for what we've always dreamed of.'

Maada Smith-Njigba: 'I thank you for developing my son!'

Ohio State WR Julian Fleming speaks out

Former Ohio State WR Johnnie Dixon: 'Go get yourself right lil bro'

Former Ohio State CB Lejond Cavazos: 'Be great'

Ohio State 'robbed' of Jaxon Smith-Njigba's last season

'Marvin Harrison Jr... your table is set'

Utah fans still shudder...

COLUMBUS, OH
