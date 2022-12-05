ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari
 3 days ago

The LA Clippers desperately need to bounce back into the win column, and a game against the shorthanded Charlotte Hornets may be what does it. Unfortunately, there's a chance that the Clippers may be shorthanded as well.

The Clippers have Kawhi Leonard listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain, Paul George is questionable with a right hamstring strain, and Luke Kennard is questionable with a right calf strain. Norman Powell is out with a left groin strain, Jason Preston is out on G League assignment, and Moussa Diabate is out on a G League two-way.

Somehow, the Charlotte Hornets are even more shorthanded than the Clippers. LaMelo Ball is out with a left ankle sprain, Gordon Hayward is out with a left shoulder scapula fracture, Cody Martin is out with a left knee procedure, Dennis Smith Jr is out with a left ankle sprain, Mark Williams is out with a left ankle sprain, and JT Thor is out on a G League assignment.

Even if the Clippers don't have Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Luke Kennard tonight, they should be able to beat the Charlotte Hornets without them. Any loss against this Hornets team for the Clippers should be considered unacceptable, especially by a team that needs to start gaining ground in the western conference standings. Hopefully, LA can finally start getting on the right track again.

Los Angeles, CA
