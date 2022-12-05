ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts’ Jeff Saturday Has Not Asked QB Matt Ryan About Shoulder Injury

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18igaM_0jYEsAdi00

The interim coach made the head-scratching admission after a particularly poor game from his starting quarterback.

Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday had yet another head-scratching exchange with a reporter on Monday, this time in regard to an injury to starting quarterback Matt Ryan .

Speaking to reporters on the heels of a 54–19 blowout loss to the Cowboys—in which Indianapolis allowed 33 points in the fourth quarter—Saturday spoke about Ryan, who turned the ball over four times in the team’s third straight defeat. When asked if he thought Ryan’s shoulder injury from earlier in the season was affecting his play, the interim coach made a rather confusing admission.

“Um, I don’t think so,” Saturday responded. “That’d be a question you’d ask him, in all honesty. I don’t get into injuries with players. They tell me they’re good to go, I believe them and I’ve never questioned anybody. So I haven’t asked him if his shoulder is hurting him.

“I leave that to the trainers and to him. If he had something, he would tell me. But otherwise, I go as (if) everybody’s ready to rip and that’s the way I look at it.”

Ryan suffered a Grade 2 shoulder sprain earlier in the year that factored into former Colts coach Frank Reich’s decision to bench the veteran in favor of Sam Ehlinger ahead of a Week 8 game against the Commanders. However, Indianapolis lost its next two games with Ehlinger behind center and scored just a measly combined 19 points.

Reich was fired after a 26–3 loss to the Patriots in Week 9 and Saturday was brought in to be Indianapolis’ interim head coach.

Ryan was re-installed as the starter that same week and led the team to a win over the Raiders in Saturday’s coaching debut. However, the Colts have followed up the victory with three straight losses in which Ryan has thrown just three touchdowns compared to six giveaways.

Whether Ryan is 100% healthy is neither here nor there, but Saturday’s admission that he hasn’t even discussed the matter with his quarterback seems to warrant a further explanation from the interim coach.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

Look: Odell Beckham Jr. Posts Cryptic Tweet After Visiting Cowboys

Odell Beckham Jr. is making moves. And, according to his most recent Twitter post, he's playing chess, not checkers. OBJ's tweet is likely in regard to his Dallas Cowboys visit. Beckham met with owner Jerry Jones, underwent a physical and spent the night with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs at ...
CBS Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks

New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck ready to return to football, but there’s a catch

Andrew Luck has seemingly been content with his decision to leave the NFL back in 2019. But that doesn’t mean the yearning to return to football hasn’t been there. Based on a beautiful piece from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham detailing Andrew Luck as he is today, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is eyeing a return to the sport he loves – but this time with a clipboard in hand. The call of the game was loud as ever as he attended his daughter’s soccer practice within earshot of the Colts’ practice facility.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
NJ.com

Broncos release ex-Eagles safety

The Denver Broncos announced a roster change Tuesday. They have released veteran safety Anthony Harris, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Harris signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. He started...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update

It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
CLEVELAND, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions now favored over first-place Minnesota Vikings

Don’t look now, but the Detroit Lions are on a roll! Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field, the Lions have now won four of their past five games, moving to 5-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions remain in the NFC Playoff hunt, though they will likely have to win out to get a Wild Card spot, and it all starts this week against the Minnesota Vikings. According to the sportsbooks, the Lions are now favored over the Vikings.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Texans Make Surprise Selection With First Pick of 2023 NFL Draft

It's hard these days to keep track of who the starting quarterback is for the Houston Texans. With Davis Mills once again leading the team - for now - what isn't hard to track is the fact that Houston has a problem. (Sorry, couldn't help myself.) And it's a quarterback...
HOUSTON, TX
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

114K+
Followers
44K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy